Fans are noticing the absence of Vanessa Lachey from Perfect Match Seasons 1 and 2, here's why she isn't hosting the Netflix reality series.

The married hosting duo of Nick and Vanessa Lachey previously worked together on several dating shows, including Love is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

However, Vanessa has been noticeably missing during the new Netflix crossover Perfect Match series.

Why Is Vanessa Lachey Not on Perfect Match?

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey's absence from hosting both seasons of Perfect Match seems to stem from scheduling conflicts.

Nick Lachey explained in an interview with People that Vanessa "couldn't make it happen," when discussing Perfect Match.

Vanessa's role as Jane Tennant in various NCIS shows might have interfered with her appearance on the reality series, causing scheduling conflicts.

He added that even though she could not make it, he "was thrilled to be able to do it by [himself]:"

"I was thrilled to be able to do it by myself. And honestly, there's something to hosting by yourself, too. I mean, it's great to be able to dance here with your wife and co-host, but it's also a lot of fun to be able to do your own thing and not have to worry about stepping on toes or getting a word in or any of that stuff...It's fun to do both, honestly. I really love hosting with her."

In what appears to be a supportive relationship online, Vanessa shared on Instagram her excitement for the first season of Perfect Match, how "proud" she is of Nick, and how she "missed the heck outta him when he was away filming:"

"Netflix & Chill… literally, all week! So proud of this guy and his new show 'Perfect Match' now streaming on Netflix! I missed the heck outta him when he was away filming, but I did enjoy star-fishing solo in our bed!"

Netflix's Host with the Most: Nick Lachey

While Vannesa Lachey's acting career in the NCIS television franchise is going strong, Nick Lachey has honed in on being the king of Netflix reality TV hosting with Perfect Match.

Nick started his professional singing career when became a member of the boyband 98 Degrees, alongside his brother Drew, Justin Jeffre, and Jeff Timmons.

Later, Nick gained further fame through the reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica with then-wife Jessica Simpson. He took on acting roles, including a stint on Charmed, and produced the musical reality show Taking the Stage.

Then, his hosting career began, hosting The Sing-Off and competing in Dancing with the Stars. He also hosted America's Most Musical Family on Nickelodeon.

Now Lachey co-hosts Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On with Vanessa and takes on the solo responsibility of Perfect Match.

Perfect Match Season 2 just aired its first six episodes, with the second of two batches released later this month.

Perfect Match Season 2, Episodes 1-6 are streaming on Netflix.