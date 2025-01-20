Young, Famous, and African Season 3 brings back familiar faces, such as Khany Mbau, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, and Zari Hassan.

The new season of Netflix's reality series returns with eight episodes. It follows the lives of some of South Africa's elite as they navigate the ups and downs of their day-to-day journey.

Young, Famous, and African Season 3 premiered on Netflix on January 17.

Young, Famous, and African Season 3 Cast Guide

Annie Macaulay-Idibia

Instagram: @annieidibia1

Annie Macaulay-Idibia is ready to make amends, stir some more drama, and snag the spotlight in Young, Famous, and African Season 3. She is the wife of Innocent Idibia, otherwise known as 2Baba in the music scene.

Annie is an actress, model, and businesswoman who is the founder of Ai Care Foundation, an organization dedicated in training young women to become responsible leaders for the future.

In Season 3, Annie admits she is quite surprised to receive an invitation to Zari and Shakib's wedding, considering she still has a longstanding issue with her former friend.

While she is happy to being invited to the wedding, she realizes in Season 3, Episode 1 that she have "probably more enemies than friends" during the event so she needs to watch her back.

Zari Hassan

Instagram: @zarithebosslady

Zari Hassan is known by many as Zari the Boss Lady.

The 46-year-old Ugandan socialite returns in a brand-new season of Young, Famous, and African as the latest batch of episodes focuses on the events leading up to her wedding with Shakib Lutaaya.

Zari is the CEO of Brooklyn City College, a diverse and progressive educational institute based in Pretoria, South Africa along with six satellite campuses across the country.

Nadia Nakai

Instagram: @nadianakai

Nadia Nakai returns as part of the cast of Young, Famous, and African Season 3.

The Zimbabwean-South African rapper's most notable hits include songs like "Like Me," "Saka Wena," and "Whatever" featuring DotCom and Psyfo.

Outside of the Netflix series, Nadia previously served as host of Channel O's Gen-Z South Africa TV series in 2021.

Season 3's premiere sees Nadia dealing with a tense confrontation with Annie after she took Swanky Jerry's side during his previous clash with Annie in Season 2.

Swanky Jerry

Instagram: @swankyjerry

Swanky Jerry is a fan-favorite in the world of Young, Famous, and African.

He is a world-renowned Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist who has a longstanding beef with fellow cast member (and former friend) Annie Macaulay-Idibia.

In Season 3, Episode 3, Swanky Jerry says that he is quite disappointed that Annie has been saying negative things behind his back, considering that they already built a strong bond in the past.

He accuses Annie of starting a smear campaign against him. Thankfully, he finds a comforting new ally in Zari.

Kefilwe Mabote

Instagram: @kefilwe_mabote

Kefilwe Mabote joins the star-studded African cast of Young, Famous, and African Season 3, marking her reality series debut on Netflix.

She is a well-renowned fashion influencer who is known for her stunning and elegant looks which she proudly showcases on social media.

Speaking with SNL 24, the 35-year-old influencer has teased what to expect in her involvement in the series, noting that fans will see a woman who has "since embraced change:"

"Fans can expect to see a woman through the lens of what she believed was her truth at the time, but has since embraced change."

Khanyi makes a bold entrance in Season 3, Episode 1 during the reception of Zari and Shakib's wedding. She was personally invited by Swanky Jerry.

Ini Edo

Instagram: @iniedo

Ini Edo is a seasoned veteran in the world of acting, starring in over 200 movies and TV shows as a Nigerian actress.

Some of her notable credits include roles in Shanty Town, Moving On, and Citation.

As of the newcomers in Season 3, Ini reveals that she will look to showcase her

"go-getter" personality while also having "zero tolerance for bullsh*t."

Shakib Lutaaya

Instagram: @shakib_cham

Shakib Lutaaya is the proud husband of Zari Hassan. He is also a well-regarded businessman whose passion involves selling cars and a part-time amateur boxer.

In Young, Famous, and African Season 3, Shakib and Zari's wedding and eventual life as husband and wife take the spotlight, with the series chronicling how their relationship grows while also showing issues that come along with it.

Fantana

Instagram: @iamfantana

Fantana is a Ghanaian-American singer known for her smash hits like, "So What," "Girls Hate on Girls," and "Rich Gyal Anthem."

Originally born from Atlanta, Georgia, she brings her charming and quick-witted personality in Young, Famous, and African Season 3 as she deals with the complexities of being friends with some of South Africa's socialites.

Ahead of Zari's wedding in Season 3, Episode 1, Fantana says that she is quite surprised to have received an invitation for the upcoming big event, noting that she and Zari are "not in a good place."

She even thinks that she is being pranked by the bride. This stems from their past conflict after Fantana revealed what Zari's ex-boyfriend, Diamond, said about Zari behind her back.

Despite that, Fantana admits that she is happy for Zari since she already found the love of her life in Shakib.

Quinton Masina (Naked DJ)

Instagram: @naked_dj

Quinton Masina, also known as Naked DJ, made headlines in Young, Famous, and African Season 3 after one of his major storylines was revealed: he is engaged with his longtime girlfriend and football athlete, Kayleigh Schwark.

At the start of Season 3, Naked DJ tells the viewers that they already moved in together and they are quite happy with their new living situation.

Masina is best known for his radio segment, Ask a Man, on Metro FM where he gives love and life advice from men's perspective.

Kayleigh Schwark

Instagram: @kayleigh_schwark

Kayleigh Schwark is a famous footballer and fitness enthusiast who is the soon-to-be wife of Naked DJ after their engagement is unveiled in Young, Famous, and African Season 3.

One of Kayleigh's main roles in Season 3 involves serving as mediator between her friends Annie and Zari who are engaged in an emotional and tense feud.

Luis Munana

Instagram: @luismunana

Fans may recognize Luis Munana for his memorable stint as one of the houseguests in Big Brother South Africa Season 9 in 2014.

He made a splash in the reality series after he slept with a fellow housemate, causing him to be excommunicated from his family's religious affiliation (he is tight-lipped about the true nature of his religious congregation).

While he is happy for Zari and Shakib for finally earning their happy ending, Luis admits in a confessional in Season 3, Episode 1 that he still doesn't trust the other cast members of the Netflix reality series.

Luis also reveals in the premiere that he still has a genuine crush for Fontana.

Khanyi Mbau

Instagram: @mbaureloaded

One of the returning cast members in Young, Famous, and African Season 3 is Khanyi Mbau.

She is an actress whose notable credits include portraying Zandile in three episodes of The Wife, Zaza in Happiness Ever After, and Zama Marawa in Red Room.

Khanyi appears in Season 3, Episode 4 to offer support toward her friend, Nadia, who is still grieving the loss of her rapper boyfriend, Kiernan in 2023.

Diamond Platnumz

Instagram: @diamondplatnumz

Diamond Platnumz, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, is a Tanzanian rapper and dancer who is the founder of a record label named WCB Wasafi, Wasafi Bet, and Wasafi Media. He has two kids with Zari Hassan.

In Season 3, Episode 1, Naked DJ personally visits Diamond to ask him why he did not attend Zari's wedding. Diamond points out that he was not invited despite the fact that there is a seat named for him during the ceremony next to Fantana.

Diamond thinks that Zari did not invite her because she is still mad about the whole issue with him and Fantana. He is disappointed that Zari is badmouthing him on social media, noting that he feels disrespected.

All episodes of Young, Famous, and African Season 3 are streaming on Netflix.

The South African reality series is in the same vein as Dubai Bling (check out the Season 3 cast here) where it follows socialites and influencers dealing with their own drama.