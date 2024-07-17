Japan's first same-sex reality series, The Boyfriend, brings nine men closer together in a unique summer filled with romance and drama.

The new Netflix series chronicles how a group of nine men spend a summer together in a beachside abode, searching for love while keeping a coffee truck business afloat.

The 10-episode series is executive produced by Dai Ota. The Boyfriend premiered on Netflix on July 9.

Every Main Cast Member of Netflix's The Boyfriend

Alan

Alan

Instagram: @takahashialan

Alan, 29, is an IT employee from Brazil who tries to find love in The Boyfriend. He is part Brazilian, part Japanese, and part Italian.

Alan thinks that he is a "go-getter," someone willing to risk everything once they meet a person they're attracted to. He is also real-life friends with Dai, and they have a shared history where Dai mentions that "they went all the way."

Dai

Dai

Instagram: @dainakai

22-year-old university student Dai joins The Boyfriend as part of its ensemble of young men looking for romance.

Dai admits that he's been through so much pain, pointing out that he thought that he would never be able to fall in love again.

He hopes to find a great partner or the courage to date someone new again.

Dai is attracted to people with a "very unique aura" and those who are "a little weird."

Gensei

Gensei

Instagram: @gensei.am

Gensei joins the cast of aspiring lovers in Netflix's The Boyfriend.

One of the main goals of the 34-year-old hair and makeup artist is to hopefully end up with a boyfriend, someone willing to love him despite his flaws.

Gensei likes guys who are masculine and good-looking but also exhibit a sensitive side.

Ikuo

Ikuo

Instagram: @iku.o323

In Episode 6, Ikuo joins the fun as he enters the reality series to stir things up for the cast members staying in The Green Room (aka the house they all live in).

Ikuo, 22, works at a local hamburger shop in Japan. Right off the bat, he says that he is a risk-taker who immediately wants to sleep with the person to whom he is attracted.

Ultimately, Ikou wants to enjoy a simple life with his future partner, and he is willing to do everything for his boyfriend.

Kazuto

Kazuto

Instagram: @kaz._.too

Kazuto is a chef who surprises everyone after making a memorable entrance in The Boyfriend Episode 1.

The 27-year-old is the manager of an Izakaya restaurant in Japan. He joins the reality series to eventually find a life partner whom he can share his ups and downs with.

Kazuto wants to spend as much time as possible with his future boyfriend and wants to live with him.

Ryota

Ryota

Instagram: @ryota_32_

28-year-old Ryota is a model and a part-time barista at a local cafe.

Ryota reveals that he is willing to explore and stay open to all the possibilities that could take place in The Boyfriend.

If his future partner decides to be attracted to someone else, Ryota says he tends to give up easily and let that person go.

He wants to change that, and he thinks that by joining the reality series, he'll be able to grow and be brave enough to embrace the challenges of being in love.

Shun

Shun

Instagram: @shun._.nakanishi

Shun, 23, is a talented musician who creates original music and is a part-time DJ.

Shun's endgame is to end up with the person that he loves the most, noting that he is someone who thinks about marriage.

It is all about romance for Shun as he tries to find someone who can help him grow every day.

Taeheon

Taeheon

Instagram: @taehonest

Taeheon, 34, is a designer in Korea who claims to have always had an "artistic spirit."

Taeheon says in Episode 1 that he is drawn to people who are engaged with different career paths.

He hopes to meet someone who can expand his horizons and help him view things differently on what it means to be in a romantic relationship.

Another challenge that Taeheon needs to deal with is the fact that he has yet to come out as gay to his family.

Usak

Usak

Instagram: @saksaksaksack

Usak is a go-go dancer at the club whom the guys initially meet dancing for them during a night out in Episode 1. Usak is a famous go-go dancer in Japan.

The 36-year-old shockingly announces at the end of the episode that he is part of the main cast, sending shockwaves through the group.

The Boyfriend is streaming on Netflix.

