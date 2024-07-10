Several couples couldn't fight through the lustful battle of Casa Amor on Love Island USA Season 6.

Season 6 of Love Island USA is already over 25 episodes into this year's romantic journey. Love Island is a reality TV show where contestants live in a secluded villa, forming and changing romantic relationships while under constant surveillance.

They compete in challenges and face eliminations based on public votes, aiming to win a cash prize by the end of the series.

However, one of the tricks hidden up the producers' sleeves is Casa Amor, a place where loyalty is tested and new flings are formed.

What Is Casa Amor on Love Island USA?

Peacock

As recently seen on Love Island USA Season 6, Casa Amor is a pivotal event where some of the contestants relocate to a separate villa while the rest remain on the main island.

New contestants are introduced at Casa Amor, challenging existing relationships and tempting islanders to explore new partnerships, ultimately testing the strength of their current couplings.

This season, all the male contestants were presented with the choice to either stay at the main villa or relocate to Casa Amor, and without exception, they opted to depart for the new villa.

Casa Amor has brought intense levels of drama to Love Island USA this year, with contestants Aaron Evans and Kordell Beckham exploring new partners despite already being committed to someone (or as much as one can be on reality TV).

Casa Amor Shakeup Drama: Explained

After the recent Casa Amor twist, tensions soared as host Ariana Madix returned to oversee a recoupling filled with drama.

Kaylor Martin was devastated after seeing a video of her partner Aaron getting close with new "bombshell" Daniela Ortiz-Rivera, shaking her confidence in their relationship.

Similarly, Serena Page was disgruntled upon discovering footage of Kordell Beckham being intimate with "bombshell" Daia McGhee, prompting her to reconsider their connection.

At the recoupling, tensions ran high as Islanders decided whether to remain loyal to their original partners or pursue new connections forged in Casa Amor, with some opting to stay single amidst the turmoil.

During Episode 26, Serena and Kordell's tumultuous relationship took center stage as Kordell confessed to Serena about his lingering feelings for Daia, sparking a heartfelt confrontation.

Meanwhile, Kaylor and Aaron navigated their own drama, with Aaron's misleading statements about his interactions with other islanders causing rifts.

Both of these couples teetering on falling apart were directly impacted by movie night when the ladies were able to see what Aaron and Kordell truly got up to over at Casa Amor.

Aaron was specifically caught red-handed for being a liar about how he interacted with Daniela, Which he hadn't been fully upfront about with Kaylor upon returning.

The ramifications of Casa Amor are still unfolding as Love Island USA Season 6 heads swiftly towards Episode 30 and beyond.

Following the June 11 premiere, six new episodes drop every week on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m.