Fans are dying to know if Love Island USA Season 3 sweethearts Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair are still together in real life.

Josh and Shannon met on the reality dating show in July 2021 and became the villa's first official couple.

Their relationship faced a tragic turn when Josh's sister passed away unexpectedly, prompting them to leave the show early for him to be with his family.

However, the couple reportedly stuck together after the series aired, but that was several years ago.

Are Josh & Shannon Still Together?

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair reconciled in October 2022 after a brief breakup in June of the same year.

Despite their split earlier that year, Josh and Shannon decided to give their romance another chance, as announced through a TikTok video where they appeared affectionate and happy.

However, an unfortunate update came in October 2023, when Shannon joined the After the Island show and told host Elizabeth Weber that she and Goldstein decided to "go [their] separate ways:"

"We decided that we are going to go our separate ways. Once I moved back to Pennsylvania, we decided in Florida that we were better off as friends. And ever since then we did do New York Fashion Week together, we did go out to dinner with friends. We obviously have so much love for each other still but in a relationship sense I really have nothing bad to say. I wish I could say, 'Oh it was an awful breakup and f--- him.' It really wasn't, it was really sad."

Why Did Josh & Shannon Break Up?

It's clear that Josh and Shannon's breakup was amicable. Neither had much negative to say publicly about their former lover.

Despite sharing their adventures on social media following their prior reconciliation, the couple's last public photo dates back to March 2023.

Recently, Josh expressed his affection for Shannon in a June 2023 Instagram comment. Still, their absence from each other's social media and events like the Love Island Games premiere suggested a growing distance.

Josh confirmed their split in December 2023, a few months after Shannon's appearance on After the Island, during an Instagram Q&A. He said they remained friends despite their romantic separation:

“Gonna get this one out the way. The mili $ question. I’ll let y’all use common sense on this one. NO. All love tho, we still friends."

It appears that Josh and Shannon from Love Island USA Season 3 will not be romantically reuniting at this time.

Love Island USA Season 6 is nearing its end, and Peacock has set the finale for Sunday, July 21.

