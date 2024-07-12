Learn about every contestant to join the villa or be present at Casa Amor on Love Island USA 2024 thus far on Peacock.

Season 6 of Love Island USA places contestants in a secluded villa where they form and navigate romantic relationships under constant surveillance.

The contestants have participated in various challenges and face eliminations based on public votes, all while aiming to win a cash prize by the series' end.

This season has been full of drama, recouplings, and incredible dating reality TV shenanigans. Casa Amor was a game-changing twist for this season, challenging several couples and ultimately leaving some without a partner.

Love Island USA 2024 Cast: Remaining & Eliminated

Aaron Evans

Instagram: @aaronevans97

Aaron Evans faced significant drama following Casa Amor. Despite his previous coupling with Kaylor Martin, Aaron explored connections with another woman during the separation.

This betrayal deeply affected Kaylor, especially after Aaron expressed love for her earlier. After the reunion, Kaylor struggled with mixed emotions but eventually forgave Aaron, solidifying their bond.

The subsequent recoupling ceremony saw three women—Liv Walker, Daia McGhee, and Catherine Marshall—left single and eliminated from the island, marking a dramatic turn in their Love Island journey.

Status: Participating

JaNa Craig

Instagram: @janacraig_

On Love Island USA Season 6, JaNa Craig's journey took a turn during the recoupling ceremony in Episode 27.

She is currently coupled up with Kenny Rodriguez amidst the aftermath of Casa Amor, where new connections and betrayals reshaped the dynamics in the villa.

This decision secured JaNa's place moving forward as Kenny poured his heart out firing the recoupling ceremony and solidified them as a strong, tested couple.

Status: Participating

Kaylor Martin

Instagram: @kaylor.martin

Kaylor Martin has been through it in the last few episodes of Love Island USA, facing a challenging situation during the movie night in Episodes 26 and 27.

After Casa Amor shook up relationships, Kaylor confronted Aaron Evans, her partner throughout the season, who had explored connections with another woman during the separation.

Despite initial hurt and uncertainty, Kaylor ultimately accepted Aaron's apology and chose to solidify their bond by recoupling with him.

Status: Participating

Kendall Washington

Instagram: @kendallwashington

Is Kendall a good guy? He wants to be.

Facing the aftermath of Casa Amor, where relationships were tested and reshaped, Kendall chose to stay coupled with Nicole Jacky.

This decision allowed Kendall to continue his journey on the island and form a closer bond with Nicole heading into the final stretch of episodes.

Kendall was exposed for encouraging some of the other guys to act disloyal to their original partners while at Casa Amor, but recently sought forgiveness with the affected women.

Status: Participating

Kordell Beckham

Instagram: @korde1l

Kordell Beckham faced a pivotal moment during the recoupling in Episode 27, after straying away from Serena Page during Casa Amor.

However, Kordell ultimately decided to rekindle the relationship with Serena, becoming an exclusive couple on the island.

This decision solidified their bond, as they chose to move forward together despite the challenges they faced during their time apart in the villa. Their reunion marked a significant point in their journey on the show amidst the emotional turmoil of Casa Amor and the movie night aftermath.

Status: Participating

Leah Kateb

Instagram: @leahkateb

On Love Island USA Season 6, Leah Kateb was chosen by Miguel Harichi during the recoupling in Episode 27.

This decision meant that Leah and Miguel decided to continue their connection and move forward together in the villa.

As a result, they remained safe from elimination while others were left without a couple and subsequently dumped from the island.

Status: Participating

Robert "Rob" Rausch

Instagram: @robert_rausch

Rob Rausch chose to couple up with Daniela Ortiz Rivera during the recoupling after Casa Amor.

This decision allowed Rob and Daniela to continue their connection and remain in the villa, avoiding elimination, but not perceived as the strongest couple as Daniela originally had a connection with Aaron at Casa Amor.

As a result, they have navigated ups and downs amidst the intense drama following the aftermath of movie night.

Status: Participating

Serena Page

Instagram: @serenaapagee

Serena Page has had a connection with Kordell Beckham since the start of Love Island USA Season 6.

Following Casa Amor, he had chosen to recouple with another Islander (Daia McGhee) after exploring this new connection.

After reuniting and discussing their feelings, they have decided to continue their relationship exclusively.

Reaffirming their commitment to each other and ensuring they remained safe from elimination, Serena and Kordell recoupled up during Episode 27, amidst the lingering turmoil from movie night.

Status: Participating

Hannah Smith

Instagram: @hvsxoxo

Hannah Smith's time on Love Island USA Season 6 came to an emotional end as she became the first woman to be eliminated from the villa.

Despite initially coupling with Kendall Washington, their relationship soured when new bombshells entered the villa. Hannah's attempts to connect with new arrivals, left Kendall to pursue relationships with other new islanders as well.

During the recoupling, Kordell Beckham chose to continue with Serena Page, leaving Hannah vulnerable.

Her departure left the villa saddened, with many expressing regret over her exit, highlighting her warm presence and the bonds she formed during her time on the show.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Coye Simmons

Instagram: @simmons__14

Coye Simmons' journey on Love Island USA Season 6 was brief but impactful. Despite his early exit, he forged meaningful friendships and gained valuable insights into the dynamics of love and relationships in the villa.

According to USA Network, Coye's advice to future Islanders stressed the importance of authenticity and openness, highlighting the unique environment of Love Island where genuine connections can flourish without distractions.

His departure marked a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the show, leaving viewers and contestants alike anticipating what lies ahead in the quest for love.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Olivia "Liv" Walker

Instagram: @oliviaa_walker

As the first Bombshell, Liv Walker she quickly formed a connection with Rob and later stole him from Leah. However, Rob's elimination left her vulnerable, and she remained single when the boys chose to go to Casa Amor.

Despite participating actively in challenges and winning with Team Villa, including the 4th of July challenge, her relationship fortunes fluctuated.

She ultimately recoupled with Caine but was later dumped on Day 24 when no one chose to continue their connection with her, despite her efforts, including bringing Caine to the villa after Casa Amor.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Connor Newsum

Instagram: @connornewsum

Connor's journey on Love Island USA Season 6 started with a promising coupling with JaNa after entering the villa on Day 2.

He quickly became part of the dynamics, participating actively in challenges like "Higher or Lower" and "Vacation Vixens."

Later Connor made a bold move by choosing to couple with Leah instead of JaNa, which led to drama and shifts in his relationships.

Despite their initial connection, Leah ended things with him after a Twist in the "Stick or Twist" game, leaving Connor single. His journey abruptly ended on Day 15 when he was dumped from the villa, having failed to secure a new coupling.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Hakeem White

Instagram: @hakeemxwhite

Hakeem's limited time on Love Island began with coupling up with Liv after entering the villa with Connor.

Despite participating in challenges like "Higher or Lower" and "Vacation Vixens," his presence was marked by being perceived as boring and lacking connection with the other Islanders.

Near the end of his journey, he re-coupled with JaNa but faced elimination after failing to garner enough public votes for safety. His time on the show was cut short, marked by clashes, including a notable argument with Liv, and he was ultimately sent home early due to his lack of popularity among the Islanders.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Nicole Jacky

Instagram: @nicolejacky

Nicole entered the villa on Day 6 and quickly made a connection with Kendall, stealing him from Hannah and choosing to re-couple with him multiple times despite occasional vulnerability.

She competed in various challenges and remained loyal to Kendall, even during the Casa Amor twist.

Nicole also briefly explored a connection with Miguel but ultimately decided she liked Kendall more. Their bond strengthened, leading them to become exclusive and enjoy special moments together, including a steamy trip to the Hideaway.

Status: Participating

Andrea Carmona

Instagram: @andreacarmona

Andrea entered the villa less than a week into Love Island USA Season 6 and quickly made waves by stealing Rob from Leah, creating significant drama.

She participated in various challenges and re-coupled with Rob on Day 10. However, her time in the villa was cut short when she was left vulnerable due to a lack of public votes, and the safe girls chose to send her home on Day 11.

Despite Rob's dramatic declaration to leave with her, he ultimately stayed, and Andrea continues to post about her Love Island experience on TikTok.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Miguel Harichi

Instagram: @miguel_harichi

Miguel, a British islander with flashy tattoos, entered the villa on Day 9 and quickly coupled up with Liv.

He later re-coupled with Leah after participating in various challenges and playing the field, including a brief coupling with Sierra from Casa Amor. Despite his flirtatious and playboy demeanor, Miguel returned to Leah after Casa Amor.

His journey has been marked by multiple re-couplings and dramatic shifts, showcasing his dynamic presence in the villa.

Status: Participating

Kenny Rodriguez

Instagram: @k_rod223

Kenny entered the villa a few weeks into the show and quickly made an impression by taking JaNa on a boat date.

He coupled up with JaNa, but later re-coupled with Catherine after Casa Amor.

Despite this switch, Kenny ultimately returned to JaNa, delivering a great speech that solidified their strong coupling. They are now fan favorites, known for their dynamic relationship and resilience.

Status: Participating

Cassidy Laudano

Instagram: @cass_laudano

Cassidy entered the villa on Day 13 and quickly went on a boat date with Miguel. She participated in the "Flex Appeal" challenge and chose to re-couple with Rob.

On Day 16, Cassidy and Rob were left vulnerable due to a lack of public viewer votes. As the safe Islanders did not choose to save her, Cassidy was dumped from the villa.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Nigel Okafor

Instagram: @nigelokafor

Nigel entered the villa on Day 13 and went on a boat date with Serena the following day.

He participated in the "Flex Appeal" challenge on Day 15, where Liv chose to re-couple with him.

The next day, Nigel and Liv were left vulnerable due to insufficient public votes, and since the safe Islanders did not choose to save him, Nigel was dumped from the villa.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Caine Bacon

Instagram: @caine_fit

Caine entered the villa as part of Casa Amor. He competed in challenges, winning the 4th of July challenge as a member of Team Villa.

Liv re-coupled with Caine, but by Day 24, he ended things with her and chose to couple up with Sierra. Caine is now pursuing Sierra, who was previously coupled with Miguel.

Status: Participating

Daniela Ortiz-Rivera

Instagram: @daniela.orti

Daniela's journey on Love Island USA Season 6 began hot and heavy as she was introduced at Casa Amor.

Aaron explored a new relationship with Daniela while at Casa Amor, but it ultimately did not pan out.

Later, she successfully re-coupled with Rob on Day 20, officially entering the Villa. Despite the fling with Aaron in Casa Amor, Daniela has since re-coupled with Rob, though their relationship isn't seen as the strongest by fans.

Status: Participating

Sierra Mills

Instagram: @sadesisi

Sierra entered Love Island USA Season 6 via Casa Amor, successfully re-coupling with Miguel on Day 20 and officially entering the villa.

Despite initially coupling with Miguel, he later dumped her. On Day 24, Caine chose to couple up with Sierra instead of Liv.

Status: Participating

Catherine Marshall

Instagram: @catherine.marshall

Another woman to join the series through Casa Amor was Catherine, who officially joined the villa on Day 20 after re-coupling with Kenny.

Unfortunately, on Day 24, Catherine was dumped from the villa as Kenny chose to re-couple with JaNa instead of her.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Daia McGhee

Instagram: @daialarie

Daia successfully navigated Casa Amor and entered the Villa on Day 20 after coupling with Kordell, putting his previous relationship with Serena in question.

However, on Day 24, Daia's journey in the villa came to an end as Kordell chose to re-couple with Serena instead of her. She was also accused of potentially being there for the wrong reasons, showing an interesting Kordell's superstar athlete brother, Odell Beckham Jr.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Destiny Herzog

Instagram: @destinyherzog

Destiny arrived on the reality show through Casa Amor and triumphed in the "Raunchy Races" challenge with her team.

Despite her efforts, Destiny faced elimination on Day 20 when no one in the Villa chose to re-couple with her, resulting in her departure from the island.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

George Vining

Instagram: @georgebvining

Another one bites the dust.

George arrived at Casa Amor, joining the villa's activities but was eliminated on Day 20 when no woman opted to re-couple with him.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Ignacio Ferrari

Instagram: @ignacioferrari_

Ignacio joined Casa Amor but struggled to form lasting connections, despite some fleeting flames with Leah.

Despite helping translate the video from Spanish to English from Casa Amor, he was eliminated on Day 20 after failing to secure a re-coupling opportunity, ending his journey on the island.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Jacobi Graham

Instagram: @cobigrams

Can't blame a guy for trying.

Jacobi joined the series when Casa Amor was introduced but failed to make a strong connection, despite trying to talk with JaNa.

He was dumped from the villa on Day 20 after failing to secure a re-coupling opportunity, marking the end of his journey on the show.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Jalen Oliver

Instagram: @jalen.oliver

Jalen joined Love Island USA via Casa Amor but failed to form any strong connections during his brief stay. However, he did try to kiss Kaylor to no avail.

Like many of his fellow Casa Amor compatriots, he was ultimately dumped from the villa on Day 20 after failing to secure a re-coupling opportunity.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Josiah Roebuck

Instagram: @josiahroebuck

Josiah entered Casa Amor but was dumped from the villa on Day 20 after attempting to connect with JaNa.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Sydney Leighton

Instagram: @sydleighton

Sydney entered Casa Amor on Day 17 and participated in challenges like "Raunchy Races," which her team won on Day 18, but she lost the 4th of July challenge with Team Casa Amor on Day 19. Unfortunately, Sydney was dumped from the island on Day 20 as she didn't form any strong connections.

Status: Dumped (Eliminated)

Harrison Luna

Instagram: @harrisonluna

After being on Season 5 of Love Island USA, Harrison Luna is back for another chance at love, entering the villa on Day 24.

Known for his attempts at modeling and experience in hospitality, he entered the villa in Season 5 looking for his "Margot Robbie."

During his first stint on the show, he initially coupled up with Destiny Davis and later developed a connection with bombshell Emily Chavez. Both Harrison and Emily were eliminated from the villa on Day 15.

Status: Participating

Love Island USA Season 6 is nearing its end, with Peacock setting the finale for Sunday, July 21.