Meet Hannah from Love Island USA: 4 Things to Know About Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is one of 10 contestants participating in Love Island USA Season 6, so many are eager to learn more about her.

Love Island USA follows the same format as its UK reality counterpart. Different men and women couple up and compete in challenges together, but tensions rise as some contestants break it off with their partners and recouple with another contestant.

Fans are also able to vote off certain people from the show until the final couple walks away as the winners.

4 Facts About Love Island USA's Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith Works As a Bottle Server

Love Island USA's Hannah Smith currently lives in Charlotte, NC, which is less than an hour's drive away from her hometown of Concord, NC.

In Charlotte, Hannah works as a bottle server at a bar. Bottle servers traditionally bring entire bottles of wine or liquor to customers instead of by the glass.

It is unclear what Hannah's occupation was before being a bottle server, but it is also important to note that she had around 12,000 followers on Instagram as of the beginning of June, meaning that she also acts as an influencer.

Hannah Loves To Travel

Hannah Smith loves to travel, but she has admitted that she does have a minor fear of flying due to the turbulence that airplanes often run into.

On her Instagram Highlights, she often shares pictures of her traveling adventures and has documented places she has visited such as Miami, the Florida Keys, and New York City.

Hannah Has a Unique Health Condition

Hannah has a unique, lesser-known health condition known as hyperhidrosis.

When someone suffers from hyperhidrosis, it means that they sweat excessively. In Hannah's case, she sweats from her hands and feet.

Hyperhidrosis can be treated through the use of antiperspirants and other medications or therapies.

Hannah Hooked Up with Kendall in Love Island USA's First Week

In Love Island USA's first week, Hannah hit it off with Kendall Washington, and the two engaged in a rather steamy encounter in the villa's makeup room after they made out by the pool area.

However, a trailer for an upcoming episode teased that the two could be splitting, as it showcased Kendall crying.

It is important to note that Kendall was not Hannah's first choice, as she wanted to be with Coye Simmons, but he ended up choosing JaNa Craig.

Fans will be interested to see how Hannah's journey plays out in the coming episodes.

Where Can Fans Find Hannah Smith Online?

For fans wanting to keep up with Hannah Smith outside of Love Island USA Season 6, she can be found on Instagram with the username @hvsxoxo.

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 6 premiere on Peacock every day at 9 p.m. ET

