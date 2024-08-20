Love Island USA's Kendall Washington brought some drama into his relationship with Nicole Jacky after details of a leaked video surfaced.

Fans can always expect to see plenty of drama from one of Peacock's biggest reality dating shows, Love Island USA.

However, this time, a leaked video from one contestant's past led to some major issues with his relationship, specifically in the show's reunion episode.

What Was Kendall's Love Island Video?

A video leaked online while Kendall and the rest of the cast were filming Love Island USA Season 6 in Fiji that threw a major wrench in his relationship with Nicole.

The video, which was NSFW, surfaced during the show's filming, and it was revealed that he took it just days before he traveled to Fiji to begin filming Love Island USA Season 6.

It is also important to note that the video was sent to someone on a dating app, which turned out to be quite scandalous since Kendall was about to go on a trip to try to find love.

Since contestants aren't allowed to have their phones, Kendall was not able to fully address the contents of the video.

Kendall did release a brief statement for fans via an Instagram story, where he explained that it was something he "shared to someone in confidence and trust:"

"I just want to address the content that came out from my past.

That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust. It’s unfortunate that it’s no longer private but it is what it is."

He did explain himself to his partner, Nicole, who was also on Love Island USA Season 6. Unfortunately for Kendall, though, he chose to lie to Nicole about when the video was taken and shared, which soured their relationship.

What Did Kendall Lie About to Nicole?

When the video leaked, Kendall chose to lie to his partner, Nicole, specifically about when the video was taken.

As previously mentioned, it was confirmed in the reunion episode that Kendall took and sent the video just days before he began filming Love Island USA Season 6. However, he then lied to Nicole, telling her he took the video a couple of years ago.

In the reunion episode, Kendall began trying to explain himself, admitting that he lied to Nicole and realizing that he should have "told Nicole the full truth:"

"I should’ve told Nicole the full truth [about] when it happened and I didn’t."

While Kendall was still speaking, Nicole, who was clearly upset and trying to fight back tears, interrupted Kendall and revealed that she had to get something off her chest.

First, Nicole addressed the video, saying that it was "not okay," and adding that "nobody deserves that" to happen to them:

"I just want to say something. Obviously, the video is not OK. Nobody deserves that. Everybody in this room can agree, it’s f**ked up."

She then went on to reveal some more details about Kendall lying to her, specifically what he said and how she had to find out the truth from one of the other contestants, JaNa, "two days" after Kendall lied about it:

"However, I think if you say you love somebody, in the moment, when you’re telling me about something you need to be honest. Instead of saying it’s from years ago to someone you trusted, an ex-girlfriend, and then I find out two days later from JaNa that it was in the hotel room before you go on the show to someone on a dating app is crazy."

Kendall continued trying to explain his reasoning behind lying, saying that "[he] honestly wasn't ready" to tell her the truth:

"I know I 100% should have been honest with Nicole in that moment, but I honestly wasn't ready. Literally, my life was turned upside down, [and] all I wanted to do was just have you there, and that's why I said that. That's why I said that."

Nicole also revealed that, since the incident occurred, she has "been taking all [of] the heat for [him]" and that she has tried to "protect" him from the noise and from what everyone is saying about him:

You haven't had my back since we got out of here. I've been taking all [of] the heat for you, literally not speaking about it to protect you."

Kendall tried to explain himself once again, specifically noting that he didn't want to be overbearing:

"I've been literally trying to make sure to, like, let you know that I'm here, without being overboard and being..."

However, Nicole then cut Kendall off, explaining that he didn't even reach out to her until she "made a post on Instagram:"

"You didn't check on me until I made a post on Instagram. You didn't tell me what you were doing before you posted girls on your Instagram story. You only check on me when it's, like, relevant for you."

Are Kendall and Nicole Still Together?

After Nicole learned that Kendall lied to her about the leaked video, many are dying to know if the Love Island USA Season 6 power couple is still together.

After all, relationships (both on the show and in everyday life) have ended for less but have also persevered through more.

It was clear in the reunion episode that Nicole was genuinely heartbroken about Kendall lying to her, which actually may better prove that their love is real than if she was just mad at him.

Fortunately for fans, Nicole explicitly revealed that she and Kendall have not broken up, saying, "I haven't ended things. We're still together."

However, she did admit when asked if she wanted to be with Kendall that they have a long road ahead of them, and that "a lot of conversations" need to take place for them to completely fix their relationship:

"That's all I've ever wanted. I just think there's a lot of conversations to be had, and I don't take this lightly."

So, as of writing, the two are apparently still together and are just trying to work through their issues.

