Kendall Washington from Season 6 of Love Island USA is quickly becoming a familiar face to fans of the show, and there is a lot to learn about him.

Washington is 27 years old and originally from San Diego, California. When not at the Love Island villa for Season 6 of the reality show on Peacock, he lives in Dallas, Texas.

[ Full Cast of Love Island USA 2024 Season 6 - All Contestants Remaining & Eliminated (Instagrams & Photos) ]

5 Fun Facts About Kendall From Love Island

Love Island USA

Kendall Washington Graduated from Texas Christian University

Before joining Love Island USA for Season 6, Kendall Washington went to Texas Christian University (TCU) from 2014 through 2018. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Broadcasting, according to his LinkedIn page.

His LinkedIn also reveals that he was a member of the fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon, the College of Communications, and the Sports Networking Club during college.

Washington lists that he was the president of the TCU Sports Broadcast show from September 2017 through August 2018. He explains that he was the "Main Anchor" for the program, which included "the most outspoken media personalities on TCU’s campus:"

"Main Anchor for a new, unapologetic sports talk show featuring the most outspoken media personalities on TCU’s campus."

Kendall Used to Work For the Dallas Stars

Washington began working for the Dallas Stars hockey team in June 2018.

He spent six months as an Inside Sales Representative before becoming an Account Executive for New Business Development in December 2018. He stayed in that position until November 2021, when he became an Account Executive for Corporate Partnerships.

He remained in that role until March 2023 and then started as a Territory Manager at InMode in May, now working in medical device sales.

Kendall Loves Ratatouille

Washington's cast bio on Peacock's website reveals that his favorite movie is Pixar's Ratatouille.

The 2007 hit about a rat who wants to be a chef is a fan-favorite and inspired a fan-made TikTok musical during the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney theme park attractions can be found at both Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and EPCOT in Orlando, Florida.

Kendall Has Had Some Tragic Relationship Moments

Washington's bio also details some of his more tragic romantic escapades.

It explains that the first time he cried "over a girl" was when he "saw her making out with another guy" at a country music concert:

"His first time crying over a girl was at a country music concert; he was looking for her and saw her making out with another guy."

The bio includes the fact that he once broke up with someone "while floating down a water park lazy river:"

"He once broke up with a girlfriend while floating down a water park lazy river."

He also once said in a video shared on YouTube by Entertainment News that he used to have "no game whatsoever," and "girls would pat [him] on the head" when he had "a big-ass afro:"

"I used to be 5’1” with a huge-ass afro, no game whatsoever and girls would pat me on the head. I don’t bring that up on the first date, let’s just say that."

Kendall's Celebrity Crush Is Jessica Alba

Also on Washington's bio is the fact that his celebrity crushes are Jessica Alba and Minka Kelly.

Alba played roles including Sue Storm in 2005's Fantastic Four movie and its sequels and Nancy McKenna in L.A.'s Finest. Most recently, she starred as Parker in Netflix's Trigger Warning.

Kelly, meanwhile, has played roles such as Dawn Granger on Titans and Sara Matthews in The Roommate. Her most recent credit is as Cass in Blackwater Lane.

How To Follow Kendall Washington Online

Fans can follow Kendall Washington on Instagram (@kendallwashington) and can see him in Season 6 of Love Island USA on Peacock.

Read more about the cast of Love Island USA on The Direct:

Meet Hannah from Love Island USA: 4 Things to Know About Hannah Smith

Meet Leah from Love Island USA: 4 Things to Know About Leah Kateb

Meet Serena from Love Island USA Season 6 - 4 Things to Know About Serena Page