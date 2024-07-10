One of the new faces on Love Island USA Season 6 is Serena Page, and there is much to learn about her.

Originally from Houston and living in Los Angeles, Page is 24 and will celebrate her birthday on September 19.

She is still staying at the Love Island Villa, and fans can see her on Love Island USA Peacock.

4 Fun Facts About Serena From Love Island

Peacock

Serena Page Graduated From the University of Texas at San Antonio

Serena Page studied marketing at the University of Texas at San Antonio, having graduated in 2022.

She started at the university in 2018 and learned skills like organization and paid social media work (including advertising), according to her LinkedIn.

During Page's time at the university, she was a member of the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA). Posts on her Instagram demonstrate her love for and pride in her sorority, and she gleefully shared photos of her repping AKA merch.

Serena Was a Cheerleader for 10 Years

In Page's bio on Peacock's website, she revealed that she spent a decade as a cheerleader and "loves to tumble."

Other fun facts in her bio include that she has two older siblings and a horse and is fluent in American Sign Language. She learned the language for her church when she was 5 but says she is "a little rusty."

Serena Starred in a Short Film

Page starred in the Milan Mason-Blair-directed short film Battle, which premiered in October 2023.

The film focused on internal struggles and support systems, with Page in the leading role.

Celebrating Battle's release, Page shared on Instagram how she had "an amazing experience" working on the project and teased that, "This is only the beginning:"

"What an amazing experience 4 months after packing my life up and moving to LA, I had the amazing opportunity of starring in my first Short Film!! This is only the beginning. Huge shoutout to @milanmbmason for trusting me with bringing her film to life, I cannot wait to see what you have cooking next! And to my family and my support system, Thank you so much for always showing up and showing out for me, I don’t know what I would do without you guys."

Serena Now Works as a Media Planner

Outside of being on Love Island, Page is a media planner at Moonbug Entertainment.

Moonbug Entertainment is a children's entertainment company that "own[s], create[s] and distribute[s]" children's media. Moonbug projects include Cocomelon, Blippi, and Gecko's Garage, among others.

Before starting with Moonbug Entertainment as a media planning coordinator, Page worked as a digital marketing intern for the UTSA Division of Business Affairs and as a marketing strategist for Urban Domain Properties.

How To Follow Serena Page Online

Page is on Instagram (@serenaapagee) and can be seen in Season 6 of Love Island USA on Peacock.

