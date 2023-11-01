The 2023 edition of Peacock's Love Island Games highlights notable fan-favorite contestants from past seasons of the main hit reality show, Love Island.

The spin-off reunites previous contestants from different countries in the franchise who are expected to go all out in competing for the crown.

Love Island Games is hosted by Maya Jama and premiered on Peacock on November 1.

Every Contestant in Peacock's Love Island Games

Aurelia Lamprecht, 25

Aurelia Lamprecht

Aurelia Lamprecht, a hotel worker, is from Frankfurt, Germany and participated in Love Island Germany Season 4.

Lamprecht was paired with Henrik Stoltenberg, but she left him and walked away on Day 25 of the series.

Cely Vazquez, 27

Cely Vazquez

Cely Vazquez makes her triumphant return to Love Island Games after her stint in Love Island USA Season 2. She was the runner-up of Season 2 alongside fellow Love Island Games contestant Johnny Middlebrooks.

Although Cely and Johnny had a brief "happily ever after" after the contest, they have since broken up. Both of them are looking to find a fresh start in Love Island Games.

Courtney Boerner, 25

Courtney Boerner

Courtney Boerner is a former contestant of Love Island USA Season 4 who was dumped on the island on Day 24. She works as a stylist in Los Angeles, California.

She made a memorable run in the original series and hopes to replicate that and find new love in the spin-off.

Deborah “Deb” Chubb, 27

Deborah “Deb” Chubb

Joining her former peers from Love Island USA Season 4 is Deborah “Deb” Chubb. The contestant is on the path of redemption as she seeks new romance in 2023's Love Island Games.

Although Deb had a strong stint in Season 4 after placing third in the competition alongside Jesse, she is hoping that her comeback will allow her to grab first place instead.

Deb and Jesse's relationship carried over into the real world, but they eventually broke up.

Georgia Steel, 25

Georgia Steel

As a former contestant of Love Island UK Season 4, Georgia Steel had an impressive run, lasting 47 days as an Islander before getting dumped.

Although Georgia was paired with three different guys in the UK edition of the series, the performing arts student wasn't able to find her match.

Imani Wheeler, 22

Imani Wheeler

Imani Wheeler returns to seek new romance after joining Love Island USA Season 5.

Season 5 saw Wheeler quit after making instant and memorable connections with a good chunk of the Islanders.

The 22-year-old Direct Support Professional from Sacramento is poised to unleash her competitive side in order to find the love of her life.

Jessica Losurdo, 27

Jessica Losurdo

Love Island Australia alum Jessica Losurdo joins Love Island Games to compete for love.

Jessica became popular and the talk of the town after being paired with Al Perkins. The couple made it to the finals and took home fourth place.

Jessica and Al have since broken up, paving the way for the former's participation in the spin-off.

Justine Ndiba, 30

Justine Ndiba

30-year-old Justine Ndiba was the Season 2 winner of Love Island USA alongside Caleb Corprew.

Justine and Caleb's triumph made Love Island history since they were the first Black couple to win the competition.

Unfortunately, the pair broke up, with Justine sharing a heartfelt statement on Instagram (via People) in January 2023 where she said that she will be "making every effort to move on and move forward."

While on the search for new love, Justine is hoping that her experience in winning the competition will give her an edge in the 2023 spin-off show.

Kyra Green, 26

Kyra Green

Kyra Green was a contestant in Love Island USA Season 1. The 26-year-old aspiring musician had a noteworthy stint in the show after being coupled with three guys: Cashel, Eric, and Jered.

Kyra's Love Island stint ended on Day 24 of Season 1. With her return in Love Island Games, she is hoping that she can turn things around and find real love instead.

Liberty Poole, 24

Liberty Poole

Returning from her stint in Love Island UK Season 7 is Liberty Poole.

Liberty was paired with Jake Cornish throughout Season 7, and they instantly became a fan favorite. While viewers loved their chemistry, their fellow Islanders decided to vote for them as one of the least compatible couples on the show.

After a series of breakups and getting back together with Jake, Liberty seems ready for a fresh start upon joining Love Island Games.

Lisa Celander, 27

Lisa Celander

Representing Love Island Sweden is Lisa Celander, a skin therapist from Majorca.

Lisa had a brutal stint in Love Island Sweden Season 3 since she was dumped twice (Day 22 & Day 43). A shot at redemption is in the cards for Lisa in Love Island Games.

Megan Barton-Hanson, 29

Megan Barton-Hanson

Love Island UK Season 4 contestant Megan Barton-Hanson returns for another shot at love in Love Island Games.

She took home fourth place alongside her partner, Wes Nelson. Megan and Wes had an ugly breakup.

In February 2023, Wes, via The Sun, took a dig at Megan after she claimed that he wa not good at sex, with her even describing him as "vanilla." The musician responded by pointing out that "it doesn't bother [him]."

With the past out of the way, Megan is hoping for a fresh start.

Tina Provis, 27

Tina Provis

Tina Provis was the winner of Love Island Australia Season 3 alongside Mitch Hibberd.

Tina and Mitch had since broken up after exiting the villa. However, given that Mitch is also part of the competition, there's a possibility that the pair could try and fall in love again.

Zeta Morrison, 30

Zeta Morrison

Zeta Morrison, the winner of Love Island USA Season 4, returns to gain another shot at romance after splitting up with co-winner Timmy Pandolfi.

In January 2023, Zeta announced their ugly breakup in Murad Merali's podcast, noting how disrespectful Timmy was to her.

She stated that he made her walk home alone in downtown Los Angeles at one point while also noting that Timmy repeatedly called her "entitled."

Joining Love Island Games is the perfect opportunity for Zeta to find new love while also winning a cash prize on the side.

Callum Hole, 25

Callum Hole

As a former Islander on Love Island Australia Season 4, Callum Hole is ready to do whatever it takes to win Love Island Games.

Callum had a decent stint in Season 4, with him even nabbing the runner-up spot alongside Maddie Wilcox. He hopes to take things to a whole new level in Love Island Games.

Carrington Rodriguez, 26

Carrington Rodriguez

Love Island USA Season 2 Islander Carrington Rodriguez returns in Love Island Games to try and win it all.

Carrington ended up in fourth place alongside Laurel Goldman. Aside from Goldman, he also dated Kaitlynn and Keirstan in Season 2.

He hopes to make his charm work again in Love Island Games and win it all this time around.

Curtis Pritchard, 27

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard is a former contestant of Love Island UK Season 5 who made it all the way to the end and earned a fourth-place finish alongside Maura Higgins.

Curtis has a strong background in the entertainment industry since he is the brother of Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard.

Anchored by his experience in the UK edition, he looks to make the 2023 edition of Love Island Games his playground and earn his way to the top.

Eyal Booker, 28

Eyal Booker

Coming off a forgettable stint from Love Island UK Season 4, Eyal Booker will look to turn things around in Love Island Games.

Booker was dumped on Day 20 of Season 4 after being paired with fourth-placer Megan Barton-Hanson. The 28-year-old model is expected to go all-out to try and win the prize money and find the love of his life.

Jack Fowler, 27

Jack Fowler

As a former contestant from Love Island UK Season 4, Jack Fowler will look to avoid being dumped to earn his way to the top of the Love Island Games mountain.

After dating several women like Laura and Georgia, Jack made it to the finals but received the axe after earning the least amount of votes from the public.

Johnny Middlebrooks, 25

Johnny Middlebrooks

Love Island USA Season 2 runner-up Johnny Middlebrooks returns to try to make another memorable run in 2023's Love Island Games.

Johnny served as Cely Velasquez's partner in Season 2, but they have since broken up. The 25-year-old student from Chesapeake, Virginia will prove himself once more as he tries to win the competition.

Mike Boateng, 28

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng is a 28-year-old police officer who took part as a contestant in Love Island UK Season 6.

Mike had his fair share of ups and downs in Love Island UK, with him coupling up with several women before ultimately getting dumped on Day 41.

He is hoping that his luck will change in Love Island Games.

Mitch Hibberd, 27

Mitch Hibberd

Love Island Australia Season 3 winner Mitch Hibberd joins Love Island Games as a new contestant looking for love.

Mitch won Season 3 alongside Tina Provis on Day 45, but it was not happily ever after for the couple since they broke up in the outside world.

Joining Love Island Games could finally be Mitch's chance to find a real connection.

Raymond ‘Ray’ Gantt, 27

Raymond ‘Ray’ Gantt

Raymond ‘Ray’ Gantt was a contestant from Love Island USA Season 1 who earned a third-place finish alongside Caro Viehweg on Day 27.

Gantt's comeback in Love Island Games would allow him to potentially have an even better finish than Season 1.

Scott van-der-Sluis, 22

Scott van-der-Sluis

Scott van-der-Sluis is a 22-year-old professional football lawyer who appeared in past seasons of Love Island USA and Love Island UK.

Scott is hoping that his experience from the two shows will give him an edge to beat everyone in Love Island Games.

Stephane ‘Steph’ Blackos, 23

Stephane ‘Steph’ Blackos

As a 23-year-old model from Paris, one would assume that Love Island France alum Stephane ‘Steph’ Blackos has it all. However, his forgettable stint in Season 2 proved otherwise.

While Steph made instant connections with Cindy and Ludivine, he was dumped one week after entering the villa.

Love Island Games could finally serve as his road to redemption.

Toby Aromolaran, 25

Toby Aromolaran

Returning from his successful stint in Love Island UK Season 7 is Toby Aromolaran. He finished as the runner-up alongside Chloe Burrows.

Aside from Chloe, Toby dated several women in Season 7, such as Kaz Kamwi, Abigail Rawlings, and Mary Bedford.

Joining Love Island Games serves as a newfound opportunity for Toby to win the ultimate prize.

Love Island Games is now streaming on Peacock.