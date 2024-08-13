Following the end of Love Island USA Season 6, fans eagerly await the release of the reunion episode and information on where and when to watch it.

Inspired by the British reality dating show of the same name, Love Island USA pits contestants in a secluded villa as they navigate new romantic relationships under regular surveillance.

Season 6 brought a game-changing twist with Casa Amor as the contestants worked their people skills to pursue romance and the show's $100,000 grand prize.

[ Full Cast of Love Island USA 2024 Season 6 - All Contestants Remaining & Eliminated (Instagrams & Photos) ]

When Will Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Release?

Peacock announced when the official reunion episode for Love Island USA Season 6 will be released.

This episode will arrive on Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and fans can stream the new episode on Peacock.

Which Islander Was Not Invited to the Reunion?

While almost everybody from the Love Island USA Season 6 cast came to New York to film the reunion episode, Caine Bacon will not be included in the new episode.

Per Deadline, Caine responded to a fan on TikTok asking whether the reunion had been canceled. Explaining that it was still happening, he commented, "I mean, I’ve been canceled from it lol."

Before the reunion filming, Bacon shared videos on TikTok with co-star Aaron Evans. One video showed them in a Korean restaurant together.

While Evans toasted with Bacon and said, "Chin chin," Bacon appeared to add the letter "G" to the end of both words, using a derogatory saying before busting out in laughter.

The video also showed him seemingly mocking the use of chopsticks, using the phrase, "Love you long time," and mispronouncing the restaurant's name, Nangman BBQ. Instead, he used the title of the hit 2012 song "Gangnam Style" by Psy.

On TikTok, Bacon has multiple videos claiming he was shown in a light that did not reflect his real personality on Love Island USA while sharing other controversial takes since his exit.

As of writing, no official reason for his exclusion from the reunion has been given.

Fans can catch the release of the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion episode on Peacock on Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

