Claim to Fame Season 3 Spoilers: Celebrity Relatives Speculation Explained

Speculation has become rampant about which celebrities are the relatives of the contestants of Claim to Fame Season 3.

Co-hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, the ABC reality series returns for another season full of twists and turns as a new cast of contestants join together in one house to try and outlast one another in a game of trying to unpack their peers' celebrity relatives.

[ Claim to Fame Season 3 Cast: All Contestants In 2024 Episodes (Photos) ]

Claim to Fame Season 3 Cast: Contestants' Celebrity Relatives Explained

Bianca

Bianca

Instagram: @bianctroberts

Bianca's celebrity relative is the first one to be officially revealed in Season 3, Episode 1 since she was eliminated in the end after being part of the Bottom Two of the week.

Bianca incorrectly guessed Shane's celebrity relative after she claimed that it was Forest Whitaker.

This led to the reveal that Bianca is the niece of the 2012 Peabody Award winner and ABC's Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts.

Bianca admitted to Distractify that her final guess was "a stab in the dark" and didn't take her elimination too seriously knowing that she tried her best:

"I knew that my guess was a stab in the dark. When I was wrong, I said to myself, 'Good try Bianca. You did your best with what you had. Now, it's time to go home.'"

Danny

Danny

Danny shares that his claim to fame is his uncle who is both a famous wrestler and also a Grammy Award winner. It remains to be seen which one of those facts is a lie, but there is a strong chance that the Grammy Award could be the fib.

Danny has a striking resemblance to WWE's Big Show (aka Paul Wight) and the fact that they are both towering figures with almost the same voice makes the WWE Legend a strong contender to be his celebrity relative.

Adam

Adam

Instagram: @adamchristoferson

Adam exhibits a strong charisma that makes his fellow contestants think that his celebrity relative is a top-tier A-lister in the industry.

It is clear that music has been ingrained in Adam's blood and a deep dive into his history (with the help of Reddit) revealed that he is related to singer-songwriter Michael Bolton.

An interview with Zip06 from 2018 also confirmed that Adam and Michael Bolton are related, with him spilling details about his love for music:

"Music has always been very powerful for me, you know, coming through special education it was hard to find value. I would say music and poetry became my outlet and my way of kind of staying out of trouble."

Bolton is best known for his hits like "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" and "When a Man Loves the Woman," both of which earned him two Grammy awards.

Dedrick

Dedrick

Instagram: @officialsiggyjackson

Dedrick's celebrity relative is his uncle whom he mentions as one of the most famous people in the world.

A major slip-up involving Dedrick happened in Claim to Fame Season 3, Episode 1 when he accidentally called himself, "Mr. Jackson," leading everyone to think he is related to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

While Danny, his fellow contestant, thinks that Dedrick's celebrity relative could either be Prince or Lenny Kravitz, the slip-up combined with the clues pointing to the King of Pop eventually proves that he is related to Michael Jackson.

Gracie Lou

Gracie Lou

Gracie Lou wants everyone to believe that she came from a country music family, but she has no idea about the specifics of that musical genre.

This leaves viewers to think that her uncle (aka her celebrity relative) is not a musician and, instead, he is an Emmy-winning actor.

Based on her appearance and personality, the best possible guesses for Gracie Lou's celebrity relative could either be Jeff Daniels (who won an Emmy for his performance in The Newsroom in 2013) or James Spader (Boston Legal).

However, a deep dive into Gracie Lou's history unveiled that the choices above are all wrong since her celebrity relative is none other than Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men, The CW's Supergirl).

Gracie is Jon Cryer's niece since her mother is the actor's real-life sister.

The "Clues on the Wall" segment also proves Gracie's blood relation to Cryer since it showed a duck, a clear reference to the actor's character, Duckie, in 1986's Pretty in Pink.

Hud

Hud

Instagram: @hudmoney

Hud has a familiar face that keeps everyone thinking that they might've seen him somewhere, either in public or on TV.

During the "Two Truths, One Lie" segment in Episode 1, Hud shares that his claim to fame is his mom who is a famous Grammy Award-winning singer. One of these facts is indeed a lie.

Some viewers speculated that the "mom" part is a lie, and they are correct since he is the son of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp.

In an interview with Rolling Stone (via Mellencamp) in 2008, Mellencamp revealed that he has a son named Hud whom he named after Paul Newman's character in 1963's Hud.

At the time of the interview, Hud was unveiled as a junior champion boxer.

Jill

Jill

Jill's performance in Season 3, Episode 1 makes her the toughest contestant to crack since there are only minor hints about her celebrity relative.

Jill shares that her celebrity relative is her grandfather who is an actor and a People's Choice Award winner. Among all the clues, it is hard to pinpoint which one is a lie.

Fans think that Jill could end up being related to Robin Williams, Joey King, or Alyson Stoner.

Mackenzie

Mackenzie

Instagram: @mackenzielynnadkins

Mackenzie's positive vibe and welcoming smiles make her peers like her from the get-go, but this does not change the fact that she has a competitive fire within her.

In Season 3, Episode 1, Mackenzie shares that her claim to fame is her father who is a Tony Award-winning singer. However, later in the episode, she lets it slip that her father has no ties to Broadway.

Strong research from fans pointed out that Mackenzie's father is none other than famous country music singer Trace Adkins known for his hits "Ladies Love Country Boys" from 2007 and his collaboration with former The Voice coach Blake Shelton, "Hillbilly Bone" from 2009.

Miguel

Miguel

Instagram: @raff.mp4

Miguel did not waste any time in Episode 1 to tell the viewers that his celebrity relative is "exceedingly famous."

In the "Two Truths, One Lie" segment of the competition, Miguel revealed that the lie that he told his fellow contestants was that his celebrity relative was his grandfather.

This means that Miguel's celebrity relative is an Oscar-winning actor. He also shared that Miguel is not his real name and only uses it to make the other contestants (and viewers) think he is "more Spanish" than he is.

Among the recent Oscar winners, some have speculated that his celebrity relative could either be Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rapsody), or Brendan Fraser (The Whale).

It looks like the lie that Miguel told is the grandfather part because a deep dive into his history and IMDb page revealed that he is related to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Miguel's mother is Allegra Curtis, who is Jamie Lee's half-sister, meaning that the famous actress is her aunt.

Naomi

Naomi

Instagram: @n.elizajane

Naomi's claim to fame is her cousin is a singer who won a Young Artist Award. The two truths that Naomi mentioned may be the fact that her relative is a singer and Young Artist Awardee, but this is pure speculation.

However, Naomi's bottle clue spells out as Brat Pack, leading viewers to think that she may be related to The Breakfast Club star and former Brat Pack member Molly Ringwald. The resemblance is pretty obvious for diehard fans as well.

The obituary of a certain Jacqueline Burns from 2002 holds the answer to Naomi's celebrity relative since it is unveiled that Naomi and Molly are listed together as relatives.

Shane

Shane

Shane claims outright that he is there to win because he wants all of the money at the end of the competition.

Shane reveals that his claim to fame is his cousin who is also an Oscar-winning actor. One of these facts is a lie and there is a strong chance that it could either be the Oscar or the cousin part.

Fans believe that the fried chicken-wearing Claim to Fame contestant could be related to a famous Black actor such as Tyler Perry, Denzel Washington, or even Michael B. Jordan.

New episodes of Claim to Fame Season 3 premiere on ABC every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.

Read more about other reality shows:

Perfect Match Season 2 Spoilers: Who Wins? Finalists Speculation Explained

The Bachelorette 2024 Cast: All 25 Men Contestants In Season 21 (Photos)

What Happened to Josh Harris on Deadliest Catch? Where He Is Now