An all-star cast led by Chet Hanks and Grammy winner Macy Gray are featured in the 2024 edition of The Surreal Life.

Season 8 of MTV's hit reality series challenges eight celebrities as they are pushed to their limits with missions aimed at unpacking their past and uncovering their deepest secrets inside a villa in Medellín, Colombia.

The Surreal Life Season 8 premiered on MTV on July 23.

Every Main Contestant of The Surreal Life 2024

Macy Gray

Macy Gray

Instagram: @macygray

Grammy winner Macy Gray joins the cast of The Surreal Life Season 8.

Gray's most recognizable hit is her single, "I Try," a song featured in Jennifer Anniston's 1997 movie, Picture Perfect.

Aside from being a renowned R&B and soul singer, Gray appeared in several films, such as Spider-Man, Training Day, and The Paperboy.

In an interview with US Weekly, Gray opened up about her conflict with fellow cast member Tyler Posey, noting that they "went at it a couple of times" in Season 8:

"I wasn’t really expecting a lot of emoting and talking about our feelings. I just wasn’t really in that headspace when everybody else was I guess. A lot of times, they would set us up to get all emotional and maybe disagree a little bit. Me and Tyler went at it a couple of times actually."

The award-winning artist also talked about her entirely new experience of joining a reality series:

"It was definitely new for me. I haven’t had roommates in a really long time. I knew who everybody was but I didn’t know anybody personally."

Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks

Instagram: @chethanx

Chet Hanks is the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. As an actor and veteran rapper with famous parents, some would have thought that Hanks was on top of the world.

However, it seems to be the opposite. Episode 1 showed Hanks opening up to his peers about feeling "worthless" while battling the negativity of having notable parents:

"So I did internalize all that negativity, and be like, 'Wow, maybe I am f--king worthless? So it was a battle for me, mentally and emotionally, just to be able to walk outside, look someone in the eye, and say, 'What's up? I'm Chet."

Speaking with Too Fab, Hanks admitted that being part of the reality series was beneficial for him since he saw it as an opportunity to heal and voice out his feelings:

"It gave me a chance to voice, to use my own voice, to express things."

Chet Hanks' notable credits include Your Honor, Empire, Shameless, and 2015's Fantastic Four.

Ally Brooke

Ally Brooke

Instagram: @allybrooke

X-Factor alum Ally Brooke made a name for herself after joining the girl group, Fifth Harmony.

Following the group's disbandment in 2018, Brooke continued to thrive as a solo artist, releasing hit singles such as "No Good" and "Low Key."

The singer-songwriter also competed in Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.

In the same interview with US Weekly, Brooke revealed that her friendship with Tyler Posey which was formed on the show is the one that she values the most:

"I had such unique relationships and I value each relationship that I have with everyone. It’s tough to pick. One of the closest would be Tyler for sure. You’ll see that on the show."

O.T. Genasis

O.T. Genasis

Instagram: @otgenasis

North Long Beach native and multi-talented rapper O.T. Genasis is part of the cast of 2024's The Surreal Life.

Genasis is known for his massive hit songs "Coco" and "Cut It," featured on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He also dated Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian's close friend, and they have a son named Ace Flores.

Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak

Instagram: @kimzolciakbiermann

Kim Zolciak rose to prominence after starring in Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta and its spin-off, Don't Be Tardy.

Zolciak is using The Surreal Life as escapism after going through a divorce with her ex-husband, Kroy Biermann.

The reality star spoke with People about her potential romance with fellow cast member, Chet Hanks, after the pair were caught on camera cuddling in bed:

"Chet's a great guy. I mean, he's adorable. We've had a lot of incredible moments throughout the season that you'll see. We've had some deep conversations and he's great."

Zolciak also said that joining The Surreal Life allowed her to be more open about what she is going through in her personal life:

“I needed some time away from the actual house to gain some clarity going through this divorce and kind of focused more back on Kim. There's a lot that's gone on in my life in the last year and a half that people have the completely wrong perception of and that's because I just, out of respect for my children, just don't talk. I don't talk. So I think people will see things that they'll be surprised about that I'm going through."

Johnny Weir

Johnny Weir

Instagram: @johnnygweir

Johnny Weir is a retired figure skater, a two-time Olympian, an NBC Sports commentator, and a Grand Prix medalist.

Weir and Kim Zolciak quickly hit it off during their first meeting, considering that Weir is a huge fan of Zolciak and he even called her "a gay icon."

Josie Canseco

Josie Canseco

Instagram: @josiecanseco

Josie Canseco is the daughter of baseball legend José Canseco. She is currently in a relationship with former Cleveland Browns (NFL) quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Speaking with US Weekly, Josie talked about her blossoming relationship with Manziel:

"He is close with his family and his mom and his sister and her little ones. I just went to Texas to meet them recently. Everyone was so sweet and welcoming and to see that he has such an amazing family made me feel so comfortable."

Josie also revealed that Manziel is supportive of her joining the series:

"He is excited to watch with me when it airs. We haven’t seen too much yet, but he’s supportive. He’s great. No problem at all.”

Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey

Instagram: @tylerposey58

Another notable cast member of The Surreal Life Season 8 is Tyler Posey, an actor best known for his roles in Teen Wolf, Truth or Dare, and Maid in Manhattan.

The two-time Teen Choice Awards winner made headlines in 2021 after starting his OnlyFans account.

Posey and singer Macy Gray clashed during Episode 1 of Season 8 after a UNO card game got intense, leading to Posey's eventual walkout.

Gray said in the same interview with US Weekly that she was simply not keen on Posey getting deep with his feelings:

"I just remember wanting to have fun and just bulls–t around and then everybody got heavy. Tyler is very open so he’s always ready to get deep and stuff. Sometimes, I’m just not up for it.”

New episodes of The Surreal Life Season 8 premiere on MTV every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

