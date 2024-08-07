Dance Moms: A New Era brings together a cast of eight mother-daughter tandems as they hone their craft in dancing on a new reality series on Hulu.

The series is a reboot of the original Dance Moms series, which lasted for eight seasons on Lifetime and was headlined by Abby Lee Miller. The show's new instructor is Glo Hampton (aka Miss Glo).

Dance Moms: A New Era chronicles the training journeys of Miss Glo's pupils and their moms, anchored by drama and tension on the dance floor.

Dance Moms: A New Era premiered on Hulu on August 7.

Every Main Cast Member of Dance Moms: A New Era

Instructors:

Gloria "Miss Glo" Hampton

Instagram: @missglodance

Gloria Hampton leads the cast of Dance Moms: A New Era as the new coach who guides the students with love and respect and teaches them different dancing techniques.

Gloria is known as "Miss Glo" to her students, and she was part of the original run of Dance Moms.

Speaking with Fangirlish, Hampton talked about concerns surrounding finding the right balance between tough love and mutual respect as she teaches dance to her students, noting that there is no need for "drama" on the dance floor:

"I don’t think that we have to have drama surrounding the children. I teach with love. I teach with respect. [The dancers] respect me. I let them speak their mind, and they’re very happy to do that — trust me. So, you know, we can leave the drama to the mamas."

Mother-Daughter Pairs:

Kim Rishi

Kim Rishi

Instagram: @sugarplumbleu

Kim Rishi is the owner of Studio Bleu, a studio located in Ashburn, Virginia where Miss Glo and her dancers are training for the national talent competition. She visits the studio occasionally to check in on Gloria and the students.

Like Gloria, Kim is also a former cast member of Dance Moms.

Roxce

Roxce

Instagram: @dancemomroxce

Roxce is Bellatrix's mother, and she strongly supports her daughter's journey and training in the world of dance. However, she is also vocal about how Miss Glo runs her dance studio, which occasionally leads to some conflict.

Hampton told the United Press International (via Yahoo) about Roxce's vocal personality, noting that she perceives it as somewhat delusional at times:

"Dance mom Roxce, I think, is the most vocal and I think the most, as the kids say, delulu [delusional]. It's a new TikTok term, apparently. I'm not hip to it, either, but I pretend."

Bellatrix

Bellatrix

Instagram: @bellatrixcastillo

10-year-old Bellatrix has been dancing since she was five. She started training with Miss Glo then, making her one of her longest-tenured students.

Aside from dancing, Bellatrix also loves singing, and she has taken vocal lessons because she dreams of performing on Broadway someday.

Tammi

Tammi

Audrey's mom, Tammi, works closely with her daughter to help her achieve her dreams. She even homeschools Audrey so that she can mainly focus on her passion for dancing.

Tammi is also a proven creative, as she spends her downtime doing DIY projects.

Audrey

Audrey

Instagram: @audrinabrudner

Audrey, 13, has received many accolades for dancing, such as a Rising Star Recipient award at the Universal Ballet Competition and performing alongside Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster on Broadway in The Music Man.

As one of the oldest of the bunch, Audrey strives to help her fellow pupils while keeping herself in check for the national talent competition.

In Episode 3, Miss Glo praised Audrey's performance at the recent competition, noting that she carried herself "with extreme grace" before saying she's "really proud" of her.

Lisa

Lisa

Instagram: @dance.mom.lisa

Lisa is Ashlan's mother who made a huge sacrifice by resigning from her day job to fully support her daughter's career in dancing.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lisa said she is extremely proud of her daughter, noting that "Ashlan's confidence, generosity, care-free attitude, and passion" inspire her every day:

"Traded in spreadsheets for sequins (and soccer cleats)! After years in the corporate world, I'm now a part-time dance mom, part-time soccer mom and part-time digital advertiser. Ashlan's confidence, generosity, care-free attitude, and passion inspire me every day! I believe dancing is an art and expression of individuality, a way to overcome challenges and shine brightly in your own unique way."

Ashlan

Ashlan

Instagram: @ashlangiuliana

Ashlan, a junior dancer at Studio Bleu, wants to prove that she's the best dancer in the group.

Ashlan had her fair share of ups and downs in the first two weeks of training, but Miss Glo reminds her in Episode 3 that she expects her to rise to the occasion, cementing her belief in the young dancer.

Min

Min

Min is Mina's mother, who is an expert in information technology.

She pushes her daughter to learn the value of hard work and determination and how important they are in achieving anything that she desires.

Mina

Mina

Instagram: @minaterry

Mina began exploring the ways of dance at the age of 4. Her consistent desire to learn makes her one of Miss Glo's standout students, further proven in Episode 3 when she is named the top pupil of the week.

Mina's ultimate dream is to become a professional ballerina.

Leslie

Leslie

Leslie, Leilah's mother, always finds time to support her daughter's passion despite her hectic schedule as a working mom of three.

Leslie looks at her daughter with pride, reminding her that every setback is an opportunity to learn and rise back to the top.

Leilah

Leilah

Instagram: @leilahdancegirl

10-year-old Leilah is a prominent young dancer. She became a Star Dance Alliance (SDA) Nationals Finalist at the age of 7 after she performed her first solo. She was also a Ms. Petite Finalist at the SDA World Dance Pageant.

Despite her many achievements, Leilah's training with Miss Glo continues as she strives to become a dominant force on the dance floor.

Corinne

Instagram: @dancemomcorinne

Corinne is Lily's mom and a marketing professional. Her competitive personality can sometimes disadvantage her daughter.

Outside of Dance Moms: A New Era, Corinne spoke with WTOP News on how proud she is of Lily for becoming an ambassador for Dance Hope Cure, an organization dedicated to fighting childhood cancer:

"Lily and I became involved with Dance Hope Cure, which is an arm of the Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation. They spread awareness for childhood cancer, raise funds to help fund grants to fund cures for childhood cancer, as well as participate in CureFest, which is actually coming up in September, it’s the annual childhood cancer event on the National Mall."

Lily

Lily

Instagram: @lily.rae.bono

Lily, 11, is an aspiring dancer who wants to make a name for herself by joining Dance Moms: A New Era.

Lily already has a wide array of dancing experience, having trained in various forms of dance at a young age.

In Episode 2, though, Lily's mom, Corrine, makes a scene after an argument with her daughter. The commotion results in a bad performance for Lily during the national talent competition.

Domenica

Domenica

Instagram: @domenicaplotczyk

Domenica, Smiley's mother, is an esthetician who will go to great lengths to support her daughter's passion for dancing. She is also a vocal advocate of her other daughter's interest in gymnastics.

In the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said that her life is "a balance of creativity and athleticism. She had a near-Olympic track career in Ecuador, which now fuels [her] dedication to supporting [her] children's pursuits."

Isabella "Smiley"

Isabella

Instagram: @smileydances

Isabella, known to her peers as "Smiley," is a 10-year-old dancer who proved herself at a young age by collecting many awards and scholarships due to her talent.

Still, the pursuit of greatness does not stop there, as she still trains with Miss Glo to become the best.

When she is not dancing, Isabella is a model for well-known brands like Nike and Vineyard Vines.

Jing

Jing

Jing is Gina's mother who believes that dancing can help everyone improve themselves to become a better person.

Speaking in the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jing said that she believes children who have undergone dance training "understand that success requires hard work and persistence:"

"I believe that dance can improve children’s temperament and physical beauty. I also believe that children who have persisted in dance training for a long time understand that success requires hard work and persistence, so they will be relatively self-disciplined in other aspects of life. I suggest that all girls learn dance as there are so many benefits."

Gina

Gina

Instagram: @ginaz2012dancer

Gina is an 11-year-old dancer named one of the top 30 junior dancers by the New York City Dance Alliance.

After starting to dance at just 6 years old, Gina worked to improve herself, resulting in many accolades, such as regional and national titles. She is also a two-time recipient of the Dance Artistry Award.

Dance Moms: A New Era is streaming on Hulu.

