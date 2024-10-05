Joseline's Cabaret returns in 2024 with a new wave of cast members led by Lexi Gold and Spicy Monii.

The much-talked-about reality series from the Zeus Network focuses on Puerto Rican rapper Joseline Hernandez as she recruits a plethora of young women to compete for the right to dance with her during her cabaret shows.

Of course, Joseline's Cabaret will not be complete with drama and brutal confrontations. In Season 5, Hernandez brings her girls to the state of Texas and the winner will bring home a grand prize of $50,000.

Joseline's Cabaret Season 5 premiered on the Zeus Network on September 8.

Every Main Cast Member of Joseline's Cabaret Season 5

Joseline Hernandez

Joseline Hernandez

Instagram: @joseline

Puerto Rican rapper Joseline Hernandez leads the cast of Joseline's Cabaret Season 5. She is known as the self-proclaimed Princess of Puerto Rico.

As the show moves to Texas, Hernandez reiterates that "it is important for her to elevate" and the first step in doing so is finding the right members for her cabaret.

Joseline's Cabaret Texas Episode 1 sees Hernandez talking about why she brought the show to Texas, noting that "everything is bigger and better" in the state.

After spending some time in jail in Season 4, she announces that she is "drinks free" and "drugs free" as she enters the brand-new season of her show.

Black Diamond

Black Diamond

Instagram: @blckdiamond1

Black Diamond returns in Joseline's Cabaret Season 5 and Joseline reminds her that she needs to step up her dancing, her attitude, and her looks if she wants to prove her worth.

Before the Texas edition of the series, she reveals that she just had a baby, with her pointing out that it was the best thing that ever happened to her.

She believes that being a mother helped her to become mature and she feels that she is "ready to bring it this season."

Raven Diaz

Raven Diaz

Instagram: @ravendiazofficial

Orlando, Florida native Raven Diaz is back in the 2024 edition of Joseline's Cabaret.

She admitted that she is not surprised that Joseline brought her back in the new season.

Andraya

Andraya

Instagram: @therealvoodoogirl

Andraya, who is also known as Voodoo Girl, is back after admitting that Season 4 served as her "villain origin story."

As someone who is not afraid to show her true feelings to her peers, Andraya reminds everyone to stay in their lane to avoid conflict.

OGDaniFantastic

OGDaniFantastic

Instagram: @emanniebrown

OGDaniFantastic (whose real name is Emannie Brown) returns for another round of drama and fun in Joseline's Cabaret Season 5.

She says that she is excited to "crush the competition once again."

Dani also has this strong mantra that one can become anything he or she wants to be, but no one else works as hard as she is.

Ms. Wet-Wet

Ms. Wet-Wet

Instagram: @prettywet2.0

Ms. Wet-Wet serves as the house mother who needs to keep the girls intact as she provides them with everything they need under the direction of Joseline.

Joseline believes that Wet-Wet has the ability to see which one of the girls is "here for the right reason."

Entering her third season, Wet-Wet says that she is "the GOAT, [the star], and [fan favorite]."

Lexi Gold

Lexi Gold

Instagram: @_lexi_gold

As the "realest" baddie out there, Lexi Gold is out to prove herself in Joseline's Cabaret Season 5.

Lexi says that she has Gold as her surname because she is ready to light up the room. She boldly claims, "I'm the biggest [baddie]" in the brand-new season.

Jayla The Russian Dream

Jayla The Russian Dream

Instagram: @jaylatherussian_dream

Another newcomer to the world of Joseline's Cabaret is Jayla the Russian Dream.

Fort Night, Texas's own Jayla says that she is the biggest and prettiest girl in the massive ensemble of the 2024 edition of the series.

She hopes that her passion for dancing puts her at the top of the rankings.

Envy Erica

Envy Erica

Instagram: @envyerica

Envy Erica, who hails from Los Angeles, openly announces that she is ready to mingle with her peers and push them to the extremes.

She is also proud to say that everyone loves her because she's "like [a vibe.]"

Erica feels that Joseline needs some baddies for her Cabaret and she seems to be the right fit.

Queen Envi

Queen Envi

Instagram: @queenenvi

Queen Envi joins the new dancers of Joseline's Cabaret Season 5. She is from the South Side of Chicago and she is ready to make it big in the hit reality series.

Sa’hy Isis

Sa’hy Isis

Instagram: @sahyisis_03

Sa'hy Isis is best known for her dancing, modeling, and simply being the biggest baddie in town.

After failing to make the lineup of Season 4, Isis worked hard to nab a spot in the brand-new season, cementing herself as someone who is not a quitter.

Spicy Monii

Spicy Monii

Instagram: @gorditaybuena

Spicy Monii is a proud Mexican and BBW (Big Beautiful Woman). She says that dancing came naturally to her because she is a Latina and her style is different.

She thinks that her uniqueness will bring her to the top of Joseline's Cabaret Season 5.

Oceans

Oceans

Instagram: @teayadaze

Oceans is part of Season 5's cast and she admits that being part of Joseline's Cabaret would mean a lot for her. She also has a strong personality that could prove useful in dealing with the other newbies.

ShowGirlNeek

ShowGirlNeek

Instagram: @_showgirlneek

Baltimore's own ShowGirlNeek is one of the newcomers in Joseline's Cabaret Texas.

She is an all-around dancer, reiterating that she has a passion for dancing and she does not consider herself a stripper.

ShowGirlNeek is also confident that she is the girl that Joseline needs in her Cabaret.

Kay

Kay

Instagram: @lovergirlkayb

Miami native Kay is part of the cast of Joseline's Cabaret Season 5.

Unlike other girls who want to prove that they are the biggest baddie in town, Kay doesn't believe that fighting can solve problems and that being a classy woman is much more powerful.

She also says that Joseline handpicked her to be part of the series.

Des

Des

Instagram: @glamourbydes

Des (aka Dominican Barbie) hails from the Dominican Republic and is currently living in Brooklyn, New York. She is known for being a "hustler and a go-getter."

Chinx

Chinx

Instagram: @thereal_chinx

Chinx says that decided to join Joseline's Cabaret Season 5 after the producers found her in the club.

Similar to the others, she has a chip on her shoulder and is out to prove that she is ready to take things to a whole new level.

Fetish (Raya Rae)

Fetish

Instagram: @rayeraee

Fetish (whose real name is Raya Rae) is a wig stylist and dancer who is part of Joseline's new batch of girls in Season 5.

Aside from her experience in working in clubs, Fetish is also a business-minded woman who is into investing because "that's what baddies do."

New episodes of Joseline's Cabaret Texas premiere every Sunday on the Zeus Network. The episodes can also be streamed via a subscription on their website.