Summer House Season 9 welcomes two new additions to its jam-packed lineup of reality stars, namely Imrul Hassan and Lexi Wood, as alliances and rivalry shift in a new tension-filled batch of episodes.

The brand-new season is expected to have its fair share of ups and downs as the core cast members will be dealing with their respective issues that carried over from Season 8, such as Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's breakup, Amanda's new priorities, and Paige DeSorbo's busy schedule.

Summer House Season 9 premiered on Bravo on February 12.

Summer House Season 9 Cast Guide: Every Main Cast Member

Lindsay Hubbard

Lindsay Hubbard

Instagram: @lindshubbs

Lindsay Hubbard is set to embrace motherhood as she enters Summer House Season 9 as a pregnant woman.

While the identity of her boyfriend remains a mystery, she is dedicated to keeping things private about her love life, especially after dealing with a chaotic breakup with Carl Radke in Season 8.

She simply wants to have some peace as Season 9 focuses on her pregnancy journey and eventual phase as a new mother.

Carl Radke

Carl Radke

Instagram: @carlradke

After a messy breakup with Lindsay that was well-documented in Season 8, Carl Radke is ready for a fresh start, starting with opening a new café for mindful consumption called Soft Bar.

Is dating in the cards for Carl in Season 9? It looks like it, but it appears that he is taking it slow when it comes to finding a new love, especially after a brutal end to his previous relationship.

Appearing as a guest on The Viall Files podcast last February 5, Carl denied his supposed romantic involvement with The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas, pointing out that he doesn't know what she looks like:

"I don't even know who Maria from The Bachelor is. Hand to God, I've never met her. I don't even know what she looks like. You could hold up four pictures right now, I wouldn't know who she is."

Paige DeSorbo

Paige DeSorbo

Instagram: @paige_desorbo

Paige DeSorbo returns as part of the cast of Summer House Season 9 after a memorable stint in the previous season.

While she is still dealing with her recent breakup with Southern Charm Season 10 cast member Craig Conover, she still offered heartfelt words to him in a new interview with Elle, calling him "the best boyfriend [she's] ever had."

Aside from being newly single, Season 9 sees Paige being busy with a lot of responsibilities, such as her upcoming national podcast tour, designing a pajama line, and writing a book.

Amanda Batula

Amanda Batula

Instagram: @amandabatula

Amanda Batula is back after playing a significant role as part of the cast of Summer House Season 8 where she decided to kickstart a new career to get out of her husband's (Kyle Cooke) shadow.

She continues to soar as she ventures into managing her own swimwear brand while also transitioning into a creative director for an international eyewear company.

Ahead of Season 9, Amanda, via Bravo, promises that fans will receive answers to some of their burning questions:

"You get closure or like, questions answered and things cleared up. But it was a good summer overall, for everyone....for almost everyone."

Kyle Cooke

Kyle Cooke

Instagram: @imkylecooke

Kyle Cooke is Amanda Batula's husband, and the pair's marriage is still going strong as they continue to navigate their ups and downs. He is also the founder of Loverboy, a family of fresh alcoholic beverages.

Speaking with Entertainment Online, Kyle addressed rumors that his marriage with Amanda is not in good shape, stressing that their romantic partnership is still going strong even though their relationship is not perfect:

"We're a pretty open book. and we are by no means perfect. I think that, for better or worse, we've never really held back."

Outside of his successful venture into the liquor business, Kyle's career as a DJ is also heading in the right direction as Season 9 begins.

Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller

Instagram: @ciaramiller___

After experiencing heartbreak and messy confrontations, Ciara Miller is ready to move on, starting with the decision to be single during the summer.

However, Ciara quickly notices that one of her friends, Jesse, is getting too close to her, making her think that he may be flirting with her.

Aside from being a popular model, it seems an honest conversation between her and Jesse is in the cards for Season 9.

Gabby Prescod

Gabby Prescod

Instagram: @gabbyprescod

Gabby Prescod is known for being a powerhouse in the fashion and entertainment industry, and it seems that Summer House Season 9 is poised to be one of her best stints yet.

After landing a beautiful new apartment and an eventful matchmaking journey, part of her storyline in the new season involves being the number one support system for Lindsay's pregnancy while also making sure that there will be no tears shed as she continues finding the right man for her.

Jesse Solomon

Jesse Solomon

Instagram: @jessesols

Summer House Season 8 newcomer Jesse Solomon returns in the new batch of episodes on Bravo.

The Investor Relations expert and West Wilson's best friend was previously diagnosed with cancer, but thankfully, the news of him becoming cancer-free at the tail-end of Season 8 opens up a new wave of opportunities for him.

Much of Season 9 is expected to center around Jesse being interested in a new cast member: Lexi Wood. The pair clearly has chemistry, and it seems that things will go serious between them rather quickly.

West Wilson

West Wilson

Instagram: @westling.conrad

After making his debut in Summer House Season 8, West Wilson is ready to take things to a whole new level in the brand-new season.

West's breakup with Ciara Miller in the previous season is expected to be addressed once again in Season 9, considering that they are sharing a house (which is awkward on so many levels).

Still, West is counting on his best friend, Jesse, to keep him company as he goes through this rough patch in his complicated dating journey.

Interestingly, West also made headlines after supposedly making out with Barstool personality, Brianna LaPaglia, over the recently concluded Super Bowl Weekend.

Speaking with People during The PEOPLE Interview: Boys of Summer House event, West played coy about the romance rumors, noting, "no one knows," if he made out with her.

Imrul Hassan

Imrul Hassan

Instagram: @imrul.hassan

A fresh face who joins Summer House Season 9 is Imrul Hassan, a real estate broker from New York who loves to party.

Aside from being a wild party boy, Imrul has already built a reputation for being involved in scandalous parties that involved a different kind of intimacy.

It seems that his unorthodox ways may be one of the reasons why tensions will run high among the cast in Season 9.

Lexi Wood

Lexi Wood

Instagram: @lexiwood

Lexi Wood joins the cast of Summer House Season 9. She is a Canadian model who collaborated with brands, such as Alo Yoga and Swarovski.

Lexi is no stranger to high-profile romances, considering she was previously linked to the likes of Brooklyn Beckham and Presley Gerber.

In the new season, Lexi and Jesse Solomon easily forge a strong bond that could lead to romantic ramifications. However, Jesse's ex, Ciara Miller, may not be too happy about that.

Danielle Olivera

Danielle Olivera

Instagram: @danielleolivera

Despite not being a full-time cast member anymore, Danielle Olivera still returns in the 2025 edition of Summer House.

Not much is known about her involvement, but she is expected to be part of Lindsay Hubbard's support system as she continues her motherhood journey.

New episodes of Summer House Season 9 premiere on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Peacock.