Southern Charm Season 10 returns with its thrilling cast of returning stars and surprise newcomers namely Salley Carson, Ryan Albert, and Molly O'Connell.

Season 10 of the latest reality series from Bravo follows a group of socialites from Charleston, South Carolina as they give an exploration of the city's culture, history, and politics while navigating conflict and romance that emerge in their circle.

Southern Charm Season 10 premiered on Bravo on December 5.

Southern Charm Season 10 Cast Guide

Craig Conover

Craig Conover

Instagram: @caconover

Southern Charm mainstay Craig Conover returns to headline the cast of Season 10.

Craig, also known as Charleston's "Pillow Magnate, owns Sewing Down South, a sewing and lifestyle business that sells throw pillows, blankets, and quality apparel.

He is ecstatic to celebrate the opening of a second location for his business while his relationship with Summer House's Paige DeSorbo is going well.

Speaking with People, Craig teased what lies ahead for him in the new season, noting that his relationship with Paige will be the main focus while also saying that his "favorite couple of episodes in 'Southern Charm' history" are in Season 10:

"[Season 10] has my favorite couple of episodes in Southern Charm history. It's not going to be what a lot of people think, which is the drinking stuff. It's more going to be relationship stuff that we explore together. I think it's going to be fun to watch us in this stage of life."

Taylor Ann Green

Taylor Ann Green

Instagram: @tayloranngreen

Taylor Ann Green had a messy falling out with her best friend, Olivia Flowers, in Southern Charm Season 9's reunion episode after her secret hookup with Austen Kroll came to light.

Taylor, who began her journey in the Bravo reality series in Season 7, said in the same interview with People that she is distancing herself from Kroll after the hookup fiasco and her ex, Shep Rose, as she moves on with a new relationship (with Gaston) in Season 10:

"I'm respectfully asking [Shep] to leave me alone. As an ex, there's no reason for us to be best buds. He just wants to [say], 'Oh, we had a great run. It was fun.’ It was actually very taxing on my end. I was very hurt and broken and I acted out in ways that I never would."

Taylor also admits that she is slowly mending her friendship with Olivia after their tense encounter during the reunion, pointing out that lying to her was her "biggest regret in doing all of this the last four years."

Venita Aspen

Venita Aspen

Instagram: @venitaaspen

Venita Aspen is an influencer and a fan-favorite fashionista who is expected to serve as the voice of reason among her fellow socialites in Southern Charm Season 10.

After proudly introducing her boyfriend Manny in the previous season, she is ready to go all-out in showcasing their relationship in the new episodes, but she admits to People that she is "not the happiest about it:"

"Not the happiest about it, but life moves in funny ways and life moves the way that you don't want it to sometimes."

Venita is also excited to show more of her budding friendship with JT after spending time together in the summer.

Shep Rose

Shep Rose

Instagram: @relationshep

Shepard "Shep" Rose has a lot going on in terms of friendships and romance ahead of Southern Charm Season 10.

In an exclusive interview with Bravo, Shep admits that everyone is still trying to figure out how to maintain a strong bond amid the issues that surfaced in the past:

"Everyone’s going their own direction, and we’re all trying to figure out how to maintain a friendship, or a relationship, for that matter."

Shep and her ex-girlfriend, Taylor, have already broken up and he admits during BravoCon last year that they have not been in contact with one another.

As Taylor moves on with her new boyfriend, Gaston Rojas, Shep has also found a new romance in his life which turns out to be a former Miss Bahamas candidate.

Shep's friendship with Craig and Austen is also expected to take center stage, especially after his friends gave him a piece of advice about his drinking issue in the past.

Rodrigo Reyes

Rodrigo Reyes

Instagram: @roddy_rey

Rodrigo Reyes is an interior designer who is on a bliss after getting engaged with his longtime partner, Tyler Dugas.

He made history as the first LGBTQ+ cast member of Southern Charm after making his debut in Season 9.

While he keeps most of his love life private, Season 10 sees Rodrigo showcasing his passion for taking care of dogs, with one episode unveiling a birthday party for her 13-year-old dog, Bella.

Leva Bonaparte

Leva Bonaparte

Instagram: @levabonaparte

Leva Bonaparte isn't pulling any punches ahead of Season 10 since she told Bravo in the same interview that she believes that someone among the cast is lying behind her back:

"I would like to know what the f-ck is going on. Because I feel like it was a game of 17 different realities. My reality is vastly different than somebody else’s. I would like to watch it as much as the viewers because I don’t know which one of my friends is lying."

Despite that, she understands that the drama within her friend group is normal, pointing out that she doesn't think anyone is "super malicious" and they all make mistakes at some point:

"You know when you’re in drama with your friends, and you’re like ‘I don’t really know who’s bending the truth, but like, I love them all, I know this one’s dramatic, I know that one gets triggered...’ You know, you know your friends’ stuff, so you kind of give them all grace, but you never really know what happened ... We’re friends, so I don’t think anything is super malicious. But we make mistakes, right?"

Outside of Southern Charm, Leva is an accomplished bar and restaurant owner with her husband, Lamar Bonaparte.

Her business includes Republic Garden & Lounge, Mesu, Lamar's Sporting Club, Zachary's Daiquiris, and Bourbon & Bubbles.

Austen Kroll

Austen Kroll

Instagram: @krollthewarriorking

Austen Kroll is the proud founder of his beer brand, Trop Hop, while he also works alongside Craig on their restaurant ventures and podcasts.

After settling the hooking up issue with Taylor that shocked everyone in Season 9, Austen is ready for a fresh start with his new girlfriend, Audrey Pratt.

Austen also has to deal with his unresolved conflict with another cast member, JT Thomas, especially after the pair left on bad terms after the Season 9 reunion episode.

Jarrett “JT” Thomas

Jarrett “JT” Thomas

Instagram: @jt.jarrett.thomas

Jarrett "JT" Thomas is already making headlines before Season 10 even premieres on Bravo.

In November, he announced via his Instagram that he has resigned from Southern Charm while filming for Season 10 is ongoing. The reason for his departure is still unknown:

"It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from Southern Charm. Yesterday, I informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 remaining green room interviews before [the season] airs 12/5. I’ve done about ~9 thus far leading up to today. I no longer wish to participate in any way moving forward with the TV show."

Aside from his riff with Austen, the sneak peek for Southern Charm Season 10 has revealed that he also has an unexpected clash with one of the mainstays of the show, Patricia Altschul, after feeling insulted that he offered a cane to her.

JT is a real estate expert who owns a plethora of luxury Charleston rental properties called The Inns.

Madison LeCroy

Madison LeCroy

Instagram: @madisonlecroy

Madison LeCroy, a content creator, is back to join the cast of Southern Charm Season 10.

In the same interview with Bravo, Madison teased that fans will see more of her "vulnerable side" in the brand-new season:

"I’m a little nervous. I mean, you’re gonna see a more vulnerable, emotional side of me. I want to say this is the first year that sh-t got real, for me at least."

Patricia Altschul

Patricia Altschul

Instagram: @pataltschul

Patricia Altschul is known as Southern Charm's beloved and splendid matriarch.

She joins the rest of the cast to stir some more drama while also serving as the guide of the other socialites as they navigate the ups and downs of life in Charleston, South Carolina.

Salley Carson

Salley Carson

Instagram: @salleycarson

One of the newcomers in the world of Southern Charm is ex-Bachelor contestant, Salley Carson.

She is a robotics technician during the day while a charming party girl at night.

Interestingly, Sally's ex-boyfriend is Gaston Rojas (aka Taylor's new boyfriend in Season 10). She also admits in an interview with Bravo that she slept with Shep Rose before.

Southern Charm's trailer teased that tensions are rising already between Sally and Taylor, but it remains to be seen if the argument is about Gaston or Shep.

Molly O’Connell

Molly O’Connell

Instagram: @mollyaoconnell

Molly O'Connell rose to prominence after appearing on America's Next Top Model in 2010, and it led to even more appearances in high-end fashion publications and couture fashion shows.

As one of the new cast members of Southern Charm Season 10, her past ties to the other male socialites are expected to be unearthed, such as her flirty friendship/fling with Craig.

Ryan Albert

Ryan Albert

Instagram: @ryanalbert

Rounding out the newbies of Southern Charm Season 10 is Ryan Albert, one of Patricia's closest friends.

He is married to Dr. Eddie Irions who was a stay-at-home husband before becoming the new cast member of the current season.

Ryan is also a well-regarded volunteer with non-profit organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters.

New episodes of Southern Charm Season 10 premiere every Thursday on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed the next day on Peacock.