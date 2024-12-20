Why JT Left Southern Charm: Here's What His Co-Stars Said

Jarrett "JT" Thomas left Southern Charm on Bravo, and his co-stars sounded off on the departure.

JT had been a part of the hit reality series, which centers on the life and times of several charismatic socialites in Charleston, South Carolina, since Season 8, announcing he would leave the show on November 8, 2024 (roughly a month before Season 10 began).

The Southern real estate magnate put his stamp on the series in his short time as a star, quickly becoming a fan-favorite member of the Southern Charm cast.

Why Did JT Leave Southern Charm?

Southern Charm

Fans were left reeling in early November when Southern Charm star Jarrett "JT" Thomas shockingly announced that he would be leaving the beloved Bravo series midway through Season 10's production.

JT broke the news on his personal Instagram page, telling fans, "It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from Southern Charm:"

"It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from 'Southern Charm,' Yesterday I informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 remaining green room interviews remaining before [the season] airs and that I no longer wish to participate in any ways moving forward with the TV show."

He would not reveal a specific reason for leaving at that time, instead positing that he would be taking his time to "recover both physically and mentally" from an "extremely challenging and exhausting year:"

"I will leave it at that for now while I work on next steps to recover both physically and mentally from what has been an extremely challenging and exhausting year."

Southern Charm Stars Shed Light on JT Exit

While JT did not reveal exactly why he was leaving Southern Charm, his fellow co-stars have been quick to share their thoughts about why the series mainstay decided it was time to go.

Shep Rose, who has been a member of the Southern Charm cast since the very beginning, told E! News, "[JT] is a nice fellow," and thinks his former co-star may have "needed to sort some things out," leading to his exit:

"I can’t believe, sorry JT, I can’t believe it’s all that newsworthy. I mean, he’s a nice fellow. Honestly he held Austen [Kroll] to task last season and Austen hates that. But we wouldn’t have found out certain things if it wasn’t for JT. So a little thank you to JT, but we’ve lost way bigger players in the past. He just was a little bizarre. You’ll see this season. I don’t think he was right and needed to sort some things out."

It is worth noting that all this came following JT dropping a bomb on the group, as he accused his co-star Austen Kroll of mistreating women in Season 9. Some have speculated it was the reaction to this news (whether it was true or not) that had the rest of the show turn on him, essentially forcing him out.

Co-star Madison LeCroy reacted to the news of JT leaving, remarking in a conversation with Us Weekly, "he caught the house on fire and then stepped away when everyone had a reaction — and not a good one:"

"I think it became more of this, like, he caught the house on fire and then stepped away when everyone had a reaction — and not a good one. He was no longer wanted in the group."

The show is "about a group of people that are friends or trying to be friends," and she saw JT as trying to be a "villain:"

"[The show is] about a group of people that are friends or trying to be friends. From the very beginning [JT had a motive to be the] villain. He realized really quick that wasn’t going to last."

She continued, lamenting that JT had kept saying throughout Season 10, "he would run around with that idea [he’d leave]" and calling him a coward:

"He would run around with that idea [he’d leave] throughout the season... He’s a Karen too. Yeah, coward, for sure. I mean, that’s the best way to describe it. When things start to get tough, you can’t just walk away."

Austen Kroll, who was the target of JT's Season 9 accusations was similarly skeptical of his former co-star, calling his departure "a bit grandiose" and hypocritical:

"The announcement was a bit grandiose. My take is that — I mean the hypocrisy of it all is crazy. The second that a mirror gets held in his face, rather than own it and take accountability he just [splits]."

Speaking on what was to come in the (at the time) unreleased tenth season, Kroll proclaimed, "I can’t wait for everyone to figure out exactly who you are:"

"I mean, I can’t wait for everyone to figure out exactly who you are. You can wear the mask that you put on last season for only so long and it will be taken off and you will be seen."

Series star Leva Bonaparte admitted in the same interview that she thinks JT is a "nice guy," but was maybe not the best fit for the Southern Charm group of friends:

"JT is so chaotic, which I think makes for great TV but it’s not a show. He’s a chaotic person and he kind of has no chill. It’s like if you say something to JT, I’m like, 'Can you process it?' … But he’s so reactive."

After making some enemies in Season 9, Season 10 reportedly saw "a lot of accusations" being thrown JT's way, according to Bonaparte, especially as he and his female co-star Venita Aspen sparked up a (completely platonic) friendship):

"I think the Venita and JT of it all was complicated. And I think that wore on him too and wore on Venita. He came in this year with a lot. He wasn’t drinking or anything, but I think he’s an intense dude, man. There’s a lot in the package lot."

Taylor Ann Green was not shocked JT left. She said, "It didn’t really take me by surprise. It seems a little up JT’s alley to try to get everybody’s attention:"

“It didn’t really take me by surprise. It seems a little up JT’s alley to try to get everybody’s attention. [It was a] little frustrating, because we’ve all had a hard season. For him to have a hiccup and then all of a sudden just bail is very selfish in my opinion. We all do want to see him return to try to explain some things because we are all kind of in the dark as to what exactly is going on."

She reiterated a sentiment shared by some of her other co-stars, calling JT "the smallest little man" (referencing the Taylor Swift song "Smallest Man in the World"):

"For someone to have a hard season and then not show up and speak for yourself is we go, 'Dude, we’ve all been there and we've all had to do it, and you’re being the smallest little man.' You’re not going to show up. Like, come on?"

JT is still a part of at least some of Southern Charm Season 10, with plenty of juicy storylines still to come (read more about the Southern Charm Season 10 cast here).

Southern Charm continues with new episodes dropping on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.