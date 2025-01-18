Here's What Happened to Taylor Green's Brother on Southern Charm

Fans have been itching to know what happened to Taylor Green's brother after he was brought up in Southern Charm Season 10.

Season 10 of the hit reality series is ongoing on Bravo, following the lives of several colorful socialites living in Charleston, South Carolina.

One longtime member of the Southern Charm cast is Taylor Green, a South Carolina influencer with a viral athletic wear brand. She is joined by the likes of Craig Conover, Venita Aspen, and many other charismatic personalities (including Jarrett "JT" Thomas, who recently departed the series).

What Happened to Taylor Green's Brother?

Bravo

Taylor Green has been a part of the Southern Charm cast since Season 8, but fans tuning in for the first time with Season 10 may not know her tragic backstory, specifically about her brother.

The Bravo TV star brought up her brother, Worth Green, in the latest season, canceling her 30th birthday as she said she did not yet feel comfortable celebrating without Worth.

Green's only sibling tragically passed away on June 8, 2023, and the cause of his death has never been revealed publicly. Worth (whose full name was Richard Worthington Green) passed at the age of 36.

At the time of his death, the Green family provided a statement to NBC News (via Today), remembering Worth's "beautiful passion for life" and "jovial personality:"

"Worth left this world on top of the world — he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him. We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends. Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father."

Worth Green was a graduate of East Carolina University, having spent time abroad teaching English to students in South Korea for several years. He has been called "an adventurer" and "a beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible" (via West Moreland Funeral Home):

"Worth was a 2005 graduate of Sunhawk Academy (“Bad Boy Camp” as he liked to call it) and a 2009 graduate of East Carolina University. He was a beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible. His personality was vibrant, outgoing, and loving. Worth never knew a stranger. He had a love for travel which began when he moved to South Korea after college where he taught English as a second language. One of his favorite trips was playing his newfound passion of golf in Ireland with friends. Worth was no doubt an adventurer."

Worth and Taylor were incredibly close; however, Taylor has kept her emotions in check in the series since her brother's passing, maintaining that she would rather not talk about it when the cameras are on.

In one of Season 10's episodes, Taylor opened up about the grief she continues to feel for her brother. Talking about canceling her 30th birthday party on the series, she admitted in a confessional, "hitting this big milestone without a very key component in my life is going to be very tough" (via Bravo):

"Everything that I've been through has just been, kind of like, crazy. I have my ups and my downs," she said. "It's been about nine months since my brother's passing, and I think hitting this big milestone without a very key component in my life is going to be very tough."

Luckily for Taylor, she has a support system that has helped to anchor the Bravo star since Worth's passing. One of these supporters is her boyfriend and co-star on the show, Gaston Rojas.

Green has said that it was Rojas who helped her most after her brother's tragic death. She told viewers in Southern Charm Season 10 that instead of "running away," Rojas was there asking to "help [her] pick up the pieces:"

"Gaston never got the chance to meet my brother, and he stepped in at a very scary moment. And instead of running away, he said, 'Can I help you pick up the pieces?'"

New episodes of Southern Charm Season 10 premiere every Thursday on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Peacock.