Southern Hospitality Season 3 Cast: Ages & Bios of Real People (Photos)

Southern Charm Season 3 adds four new exciting cast members to the Republic Garden & Lounge, namely Molly Moore, Lake Rucker, and Michols Peña.

Bravo's much-talked-about reality series returns with another dose of drama, newfound friendships, and a wedding in Las Vegas between Joe and Maddi.

While the core cast is set to return, there are notable absences in Season 3, such as Lucia Peña, Mikel Simmons, and Oisin O'Neill.

Southern Charm Season 3 premiered on Bravo on January 2.

Southern Charm Season 3 Cast Guide

Leva Bonaparte, 45

Leva Bonaparte

Instagram: @levabonaparte

Leva Bonaparte is a bar and restaurant owner with her husband, Lamar Bonaparte, in Charleston. One of their bars, Republic Garden & Lounge, serves as the main base of Southern Hospitality.

In an interview with Parade ahead of Season 3's debut, Leva explained why Southern Hospitality's cast of young adults stands out, unlike Bravo's other reality series, noting that "they don't have to live in a box" in order to be seen:

"This generation, they don't have to pick a lane, they don't have to live in a box. They're so uninhibited. They don't care. It's not even that they're green or naive, there's no box you have to live in now, if you are working and filming a reality TV show."

Leva also offered high praise to her staff while also reaffirming that she genuinely cares for them even though she is strict at times:

"I really do love my staff. I really do love my group, and I love what hospitality does for people. It's one of the few industries where people from so many different worlds meet and I think there's not a lot of that. That makes for a beautiful show."

The Southern Charm alum also called out the haters calling the series fake, pointing out that "there is not an ounce of anything contrived or fake" in Southern Hospitality:

"There's not an ounce of anything contrived or fake. I remember I got so much smoke for that like, 'Leva hired models.' No, I didn't! The models are in New York and LA!"

Leva is also a longtime cast member of Southern Charm and she recently appeared as part of the cast of Season 10 of the Bravo reality series.

Joe Bradley, 28

Joe Bradley

Instagram: @joecbradley

At the center of one of the major storylines in Southern Hospitality Season 3 is Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese's wedding.

While admitting that Maddi is the girl of her dreams, the sky is the limit for the Republic's resident door host in Season 3 as his personal life takes a major step in the new episodes.

Speaking with E Online, Joe teased how Season 3 would set the stage for his wedding with Maddi, noting that "there's so much of [their] love story" in the new season:

"I don't want to give too much away about the wedding because there's so much of our love story that happens this season that leads up to that. But just know that we are together right now in a domestic house. A lot has changed."

However, he has to deal with the fallout of his longtime friendship with TJ Dinch, and their feud appears to be far from over in Season 3, Episode 1.

Bradley Carter, 24

Bradley Carter

Instagram: @bradnboujee_

Bradley Carter is one of the VIP servers who is set to turn things around in Southern Hospitality Season 3.

Outside of the four corners of the Republic Garden & Lounge, Bradley is quite busy elevating his training venture called Body by Brad, and this specific hobby of his could be the reason why he ends up with a newfound romance in the new season.

Bradley told Blavity how the Bravo series helped him with his growth, such as learning how to make "difficult conversations quicker:"

"It’s forced me to have difficult conversations quicker. I think that’s the number one thing that I’ve learned. And be as open and honest and live your truth as loudly as you possibly can."

After coming into conflict with one of his longtime friends, Maddi Reese, in Season 2, Bradley teased that their renewed friendship will be one of the stories to look out for in Season 3:

"I think you’ll see as a viewer throughout the rest of the summer, our relationship develops and this be something really cool that everyone gets to see it—us becoming friends again."

TJ Dinch, 30

TJ Dinch

Instagram: @tj_dinch

TJ Dinch is one of the bartenders of the Republic who is determined to start his own business. However, his mission gets derailed as he starts to navigate messy personal relationships starting with his feud with Joe Bradley.

The root of his conflict with Joe began after he exposed Joe's make-out session with Luann in the Season 2 reunion episode of Southern Hospitality. Joe is now scared that TJ could mess up everything concerning his new relationship with Maddi Reese.

In an interview with Decider, TJ talked about being at the center of the conflict in Season 3, describing it as a "crazy" experience being "a little bit more involved and having more of a voice:"

"You know, it’s crazy you say that because yes, this is my first summer of being a little bit more involved and having more of a voice. I’m looking forward to it. I think there’s going to be a lot of good things that come from this, a lot of friendships that are mended and some that are [in a] not-so-great place right now. But I also start a business on camera this year, which I’m really excited about, and it’s been a huge part of my life the last six months and I can’t wait to share. "

Maddi Reese, 26

Maddi Reese

Instagram: @madison_reese

Maddi Reese is a DJ and a VIP server at the Republic whose career is on an upward trend after successful gigs across the country.

Aside from her looming wedding with Joe in Las Vegas, Maddi has to navigate the right balance between prioritizing her career and her personal relationship with both her soon-to-be husband and longtime friends.

In an interview with Bravo TV, Maddi admitted that being in a relationship was a "huge risk," but they were happy to openly reveal it in the Season 3 premiere:

"I feel like I’ve always liked Joe. We work so well together and we’re best friends, so to make it romantic was just a huge risk.But at the same time, I know this man’s [been] in love with me for years. So, it was a risk that totally has been worth it."

Emmy Sharrett, 26

Emmy Sharrett

Instagram: @emmysharrett

Emmy Sharrett is another VIP server who appears to have it all figured out due to her big reveal that she has a five-year plan.

In Season 3, Emmy is seen trying to make her relationship with Will Kulp work as he becomes busy due to law school.

However, things take a major turn in Episode 1 after Austin and Lake confirm to her that Will has been cheating on her with another girl from law school.

Elsewhere, Emmy is also trying to keep herself busy with her dedication to fitness and health.

Mia Alario, 27

Mia Alario

Instagram: @miaalario

Mia Alario is a former Republic hostess who had to step away due to her responsibilities for the Miss World pageant as she is set to represent her country, Trinidad and Tobago.

Despite that, she is still updated with the drama and complex relationships of her peers at the Republic Lounge.

Will Kulp, 30

Will Kulp

Will Kulp is an aspiring lawyer and a former Republic bartender whose romantic relationship with Emmy Sharrett may be in shambles due to cheating allegations against him.

While his dreams as a lawyer are still in check, he also has to address the rumor from Mia where she claimed that he started telling everyone that he hates Emmy and their relationship.

Grace Lilly, 26

Grace Lilly

Instagram: @glillyvibes

Grace Lilly is a former VIP host who is set to embark on a major life change as revealed by the Southern Hospitality Season 3 premiere.

She shared in Season 3, Episode 1 that she wanted to do "bigger things" outside of Republic Garden and Lounge:

"After five years of working at Republic Garden and Lounge, Grace Lilly has exited the building. I've been doing some modeling and I just want to do like, bigger things. There's never any knowing of where Grace Lilly will jet off to. And I'm going to rock with it."

Aside from her career change, Season 3's trailer teased that the friendship between Maddi and Grace could go south after a shouting match ensues between the pair.

Molly Moore, 25

Molly Moore

Instagram: @molly.moore

One of the newcomers in Southern Hospitality Season 3 is Molly Moore. She is a well-renowned event planner in Charleston by day and a bartender by night.

Before even joining the Bravo series, Molly is already friends with longtime cast members TJ Dinch and Mia Alario.

Michols Peña, 22

Michols Peña

Instagram: @micholspena

Michols Peña is the brand-new Assistant General Manager of the Republic Garden & Lounge, taking over the reins from Emmy Sharrett. He is set to prove that he is an invaluable asset to the team.

Southern Hospitality Season 3, Episode 1 showcased Michols' 22nd birthday party, and this event became home to many drama and controversies, such as Joe and TJ's confrontation and a misunderstanding between Maddi and Joe.

Lake Rucker

Lake Rucker

Instagram: @lakerucker

Lake Rucker is another newbie to the world of Southern Hospitality. She works as a VIP host known for her bubbly and charming personality.

Outside of the Bravo reality series, Lake's family is known to be one of the most reputable ones in Charleston, with her mother being a Skyla Federal Credit Union Chief Operations Officer.

Austin Stephan

Austin Stephan

Instagram: @proaustin

Rounding out the newcomers in Southern Hospitality Season 3 is Austin Stephan who is quickly put to the test after joining the group training in every position the Republic has to offer.

He is also out to stir up some more drama after he is the one who told Emmy about the cheating allegations surrounding Will Kulp.

New episodes of Southern Charm Season 3 premiere on Bravo every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET and they can be streamed on Peacock the next day.