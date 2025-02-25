Full Swing Season 3 Cast: Every Golfer Who Appears (Photos)

Full Swing Season 3 has an interesting lineup of golfers as the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg, and Bryson DeChambeau share their journey on the PGA tour.

Netflix's reality series about golfers returns for another season as it brings more drama and engaging stories to its fans.

In Season 3, Full Swing showcases stories from four major golf championships, namely the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and the Open Championship.

Full Swing Season 3 premiered on Netflix on February 25.

Full Swing Season 3 Cast: All the Main Golfers

Ludvig Åberg

Ludvig Åberg

Instagram: @luddeaberg

Making his Full Swing debut is World # 9 Ludvig Åberg.

At 24 years old (at the time of shooting), he's never played in a major championship, but he already has quite an impressive résume.

Ludvig is the first college player to "get direct access from college to the PGA tour."

He also won several tournaments already, such as a DP World Tour event and a PGA tour event in his 11th start.

Ludvig also represented Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley

Instagram: @keeganbradley1

Keegan Bradley has a plethora of golfing accolades, with him having won seven tour events like the 2011 PGA Championship and being named the 2011 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

At the center of his story in Full Swing Season 3 is his path to redemption after not being able to join the Ryder Cup the previous year.

In July 2024, he was named as the 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup captain.

Bradley previously appeared as part of the cast of Full Swing Season 2.

Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen

Instagram: @joeldahmen

As a fan-favorite of Full Swing Season 2, Joel Dahmen returns to share his story in the brand-new season.

After joining the PGA in 2017, he managed to earn a lone PGA tour win in the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, two runner-up finishes, one third-place finish, and nine impressive top-five finishes.

Full Swing Season 3, Episode 2 sees Joel talking about his friendship with Nick Taylor where he shares how truly "hyper-competitive" he is during games.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau

Instagram: @brysondechambeau

Although Bryson DeChambeau did not participate in the interview pool for Full Swing Season 3, he still made his presence felt in the docu-series due to his game-changing win in the 2024 U.S. Open.

Bryson previously played on the PGA Tour, but he is now making headlines as a player for the LIV Golf League.

The docu-series showcases more of Bryson's life as a content creator on YouTube while collaborating with other influencers.

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark

Instagram: @wyndhamclark

Wyndham Clark has three PGA tour wins, the most recent one coming at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Wyndham has a stellar track record in the world of golf, having finished as a runner-up three times alongside 11 top-five finishes.

He is also part of the 2024 National Team during the Presidents Cup.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau

Instagram: @tonyfinaugolf

At 35 years old, Tony Finau (World # 30) has six PGA Tour wins under his belt.

Aside from his participation in Netflix's Full Swing Season 3, the Salt Lake City native has been making headlines recently after signing a one-match deal to join the Los Angeles Golf Club in TGL.

He helped his team rally from a 4-0 deficit for a 5-4 overtime victory over the New York Golf Club.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler

Instagram: @rickiefowler

Rickie Fowler is a seasoned veteran in the world of golf, considering that he already made a name for himself being the number one ranked amateur golfer in the world for 36 weeks in 2007 and 2008.

While his struggles were well-documented in Full Swing Season 2, he managed to have a successful 2022-2023 campaign after nabbing seven additional top 10 slots to ultimately finish in 16th place in 2023's FedEx Cup.

Adam Hadwin

Adam Hadwin

Instagram: @ahadwingolf

World # 49 Adam Hadwin from Canada joins the cast of golfers in Full Swing Season 3.

Adam's friendship with fellow Canadian Nick Taylor takes the spotlight in the series, following their journey up until the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal.

Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee

Instagram: @minwoo27lee

The journey of 26-year-old and World #32 Min Woo Lee in his bid to make the Olympics is chronicled in Full Swing Season 3.

As one of the exciting prospects in golf, Min Woo is ready to take the leap and bring his talents to the big leagues.

He is also a Gen Z social media influencer known for making people happy and motivated due to his content.

Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee

Instagram: @minjee27

Minjee Lee is Min Woo's older sister who is a professional golf player under the LPGA tournament banner.

Unlike Min Woo who is all over social media, Minjee is quite lowkey who is only focused on her golfing career.

In Full Swing Season 3, Episode 5, Minjee explains the foundation of her success, with the two-time major champion explaining it is built under pressure and motivation.

Minjee was part of the Australian team in the 2024 Olympics.

Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry

Instagram: @shanelowrygolf

Shane Lowry (World # 39) is an Irish golfer who is part of the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

At 37 years old, Shane has proven himself to be a powerhouse in the world of golf, with him earning three PGA tour wins, four international wins, and four runner-up finishes.

Full Swing Season 3, Episode 2 highlights the brewing romance between Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy as they embark on their complex journey in trying to win the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy

Instagram: @rorymcilroy

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy returns as part of the cast of Full Swing Season 3.

As the World # 2, Rory knows what it takes to try and compete against the best players in the world.

Ever since winning the Ryder Cup in 2023, Rory admits in Season 3, Episode 2 that he hasn't been "getting the most out of [himself]."

Season 3 dives deep into the highs and lows of his journey, including his close friendship with Shane Lowry and his divorce battle with his wife Erica Stoll.

Justin Rose

Justin Rose

Instagram: @justinprose99

Justin Rose already reached the top of the golf world after becoming the US Open Champion in 2013, elevating him to the upper echelon of English icons of the sport.

As the youngest player to qualify for the Open Championship and one of the highest earners in PGA Tour history, Justin knows what it takes to reach the top.

At the 2023 Ryder Cup, Justin made headlines after an incredible showing which saw him help Team Europe win. He even called it a "top-five moment" in his career.

In Full Swing Season 3, he is looking to create a lasting legacy as he tries to win the Open Championship.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler

Instagram: @scottie.sheffler

World # 1 Scottie Scheffler has his fair share of ups and downs in and out of his golfing journey.

His peers describe him as "the guy to beat," with many golfers worldwide trying to chase him due to his overwhelming amount of sports accolades.

He won 2024's Arnold Palmer Invitational where he bagged the grand prize of $4,000,000. He was also the winner of the 2024 Players Championship, making history as the first player to win it back-to-back.

Aside from his game-changing tournament wins, he is also part of the star-studded cast of Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler.

Part of his journey, which is chronicled in Full Swing, was the shocking incident of getting arrested during 2024's PGA Championship.

Neal Shipley

Neal Shipley

Instagram: @neal_shipley19

Joining the other golfers in Full Swing Season 3 is Neal Shipley, an amateur golfer.

He is a fifth-year senior at the Ohio State University and a big Tiger Woods fan.

In Season 3, Episode 1, Neal describes himself as "an average Joe who happens to play golf a little bit better than the average guy."

Nick Taylor

Nick Taylor

Instagram: @nicktaylorgolf

Nick Taylor (World # 29) appears to showcase his journey with his close friend, Adam Hadwin, in the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal.

Given that the Presidents Cup is a team event, Nick says that teaming up with Adam was a "no-brainer" from the start.

Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala

Instagram: @srtheegala

Sahith Theegala has been a fan-favorite golfer since his rookie year on the PGA Tour.

At 27 years old, he has one PGA Tour win under his belt, seven top 10s, and two solo seconds in his signature events.

Full Swing Season 3 tells the story of Sahith's strong bond with his caddie, Carl Smith.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas

Instagram: @justinthomas34

Justin Thomas is dialed in as a golfer, considering that he has 15 PGA Tour wins under his belt.

He has eight runner-up finishes, 13 third-placers, and a whopping 55 top 5 finishes.

His last notable win was during the 2022 PGA Championship when he bagged the grand prize.

Camilo Villegas

Camilo Villegas

Instagram: @camilovillegasofficial

43-year-old Camilo Villegas has solid resume, havig bagged a total of five PGA Tour wins and one international win.

This is combined with the fact that he finished five times as a runner-up and seven third place finishes.

Full Swing Season 3 reveals a heartbreaking story of how Camilo and his wife are grieving over the death of their daughter, Mia, whom they lost to brain and spinal tumors.

Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland

Instagram: @gary.woodland

Gary Woodland has four PGA Tour wins in his resume, but his story in Full Swing Season 3 doesn't revolve around his professional career.

Instead, the Netflix docu-series focuses on his recovery back from brain surgery after a tumor was removed.

While Woodland is already back on PGA, he still has to deal with consistent migraines due to his road to recovery.

All episodes of Full Swing Season 3 are now streaming on Netflix.