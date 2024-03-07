Former world number one golfer Rory McIlroy leads the cast of professional golfers in Full Swing Season 2.

Created by Box to Box and Vox Media Studios, Full Swing is a docuseries from Netflix that offers an immersive look at the events leading up to the Ryder Cup, following the tense competition amongst golfers during the PGA Tour.

Full Swing Season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 6.

Every Main Golfer in Full Swing Season 2

Here is the list of the main golfers who appear in Full Swing Season 2 with details about their respective backgrounds below:

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy

Instagram: @rorymcilroy

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy is part of the cast of Full Swing Season 2.

While he started as the world number one in 2023, McIlroy is on a path to redemption since he is raring to win a major championship since his last one in 2014.

On the side, though, McIlroy's passion for the PGA Tour is showcased after openly criticizing golfers who joined the Saudi-owned league known as the LIV.

In Season 2, Episode 1, McIlroy's battle to ensure that the PGA Tour stays relevant and strong is shown, with the installment showing his frustration with Brooks Koepka after beating him in five major championships.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas

Instagram: @justinthomas34

30-year-old Justin Thomas is a two-time major champion who managed to earn 15 total PGA Tour wins (so far) during his tenure on the golf course.

In Season 2, Thomas started his golf journey on the wrong end of things after he was in doubt to be in the selection of participants in the Ryder Cup. However, he was eventually chosen by Zach Johnson to try and lead the Americans to a championship.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler

Instagram: @rickiefowler

Rickie Fowler, 35, has six PGA Tour wins under his belt, but he has yet to win a major championship.

Full Swing Season 2 showed a glimpse of Fowler's frustrations while it also offered a glimmer of hope for the golfer as he tried to get back on his feet.

Episode 2 did just that as the installment chronicled how Fowler's wife, Allison, and his friend, Butch Harmon, helped him during his hard times.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson

Instagram: @dustinjohnsongolf

Dustin Johnson, a two-time major champion who has 24 PGA Tour wins, made headlines when he switched sides to the LIV project in May 2022.

Johnson said in interviews that he made the decision then due to his family's best interest.

In Full Swing Season 2, Episode 2, Johnson openly admitted that he knew that he was going to "get shit" for his decision, but he firmly said that he would do it all over again if given an opportunity.

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark

Instagram: @wyndhamclark

2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark joins the fun in Full Swing Season 2.

Wyndham had a roller coaster journey in Season 2. After suffering devastating losses on the golf course, Clark opened up in Episode 3 about hiring a sports psychologist, Julie Elion, to help him get better.

Talking with the sports psychologist worked since he was able to win his first match in Wells Fargo. The win gave him momentum to qualify as a member of Team USA in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen

Instagram: @joeldahmen

Despite having one career win, Joel Dahmen is a fan favorite who received newfound fame from Netflix after Full Swing Season 1.

In Season 2, Episode 3, though, Dahmen opened up about his struggles with his fame and his career.

Tom Kim

Tom Kim

Instagram: @joohyungkim0621

Tom Kim may be the youngest among the bunch of golfers, but his tenacious and competitive spirit allowed him to become eligible for the PGA Tour in 2022 while also becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win two major events before turning 21.

Tom served as the major highlight of Season 2, Episode 4 after he won the Shriner's Children's Open for the second straight year.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick

Instagram: @mattfitz94

2022 U.S. Champion Matt Fitzpatrick is at the center of the Full Swing Season 2, Episode 5.

The fifth installment chronicled Matt's game-changing win at the US Open in 2022 while also helping his brother, Alex, find his footing.

On the side, Matt also won two PGA Tour events.

Alex Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick

Instagram: @alex_fitz9

Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt's brother, is part of the newest season of Full Swing.

At the core of Alex's journey in Season 2 is getting out of his brother's shadow as he tries to make a name for himself as a Challenge Tour golfer.

In Episode 5, Alex opened up about his struggles in trying to keep up with his brother, Matt, saying that he is "definitely jealous" of him:

"Definitely jealous. When you're constantly in the shadow of someone all your life, it's difficult. It is a goal to get out of Matt's shadow. Whether or not it's actually doable, I don't know."

Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley

Instagram: @keeganbradley1

As a veteran golfer, 37-year-old and 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley has seen it all on the golf course, but he wants to prove that he still has it as he sets out on a journey to earn a place in the Ryder Cup.

While he fell short of his goal of entering the Ryder Cup to achieve redemption, Bradley still managed to earn his sixth career PGA Tour win after bagging the crown in the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Justin Rose

Justin Rose

Instagram: @justinprose99

Professional golfer Justin Rose reached the top of the golf world after becoming the US Open Champion in 2013.

As a proven veteran, Rose managed to earn his place as one of the participants for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup.

Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson

Instagram: @zjohnsonpga

Ryder Cup U.S. Captain Zach Johnson had the difficult task of selecting six American teammates for the upcoming open and this was chronicled in Season 2, Episode 6.

Johnson weighed in on who to pick, considering the ongoing riff between PGA Tour players and LIV Golf members.

Luke Donald

Luke Donald

Instagram: @lukedonald

On the other side of the Ryder Cup is European Team Captain Luke Donald.

Donald, who was named 2011 PGA Player of the Year, had a dominant run in the Ryder Cup since he was part of Team Europe when they won all four times between 2004 and 2012.

Donald's experience and determination to win spelled trouble for Zach Johnson and Team USA.

All episodes of Full Swing Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

