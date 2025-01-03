Meet Emmy from Southern Hospitality: 4 Things to Know About Emmy Sharrett

Emmy Sharrett from Southern Hospitality is quickly becoming a name to watch for in the reality TV sphere.

Airing on Bravo, Southern Hospitality highlights the staff at Leva Bonaparte's line of restaurants and bars, primarily the Republic Lounge & Garden in Charleston, South Carolina. As is the case with most reality TV shows, this one brings plenty of drama and emotion as the restaurant staff is put into the spotlight.

26-year-old Emmy Sharrett (born in March 1998) has been a regular in the Southern Hospitality cast since the show's first season.

Biography Details on Emmy Sharrett from Southern Hospitality

Emmy Sharrett Graduated From College of Charleston

Before her rise to fame, Emmy Sharrett built up her academic resume with a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston in 2021.

She was born in Atlanta, Georgia before moving to London, England as a child. She then joined the Republic team next to her boyfriend, Will Kulp, after graduating from college (per the show's Instagram page).

The College of Charleston was initially founded in 1770 and is the 13th-oldest educational institution in the United States. The school's website celebrates an environment "led by optimism, innovation, and a curiosity that can change the world."

The school offers about 150 undergraduate majors, 22 master's degree programs, and nine graduate-level certificate programs for students to pick from.

Via Bravo, Sharrett took a moment during Season 1 to address her background, noting how she went to South Carolina initially when her father took a job there:

"I was born in Atlanta, Georgia. Then my dad’s job took us to London. Then my dad’s job took us to Philadelphia. Then my dad’s job took us to beautiful Charleston, South Carolina."

Emmy Is an Aunt

When she's not working, Sharrett spends a great deal of her time and energy giving back to her family. Specifically, this comes through with her being an aunt to her niece, Lyla, who is her older sister's daughter.

On her Instagram page, she helped welcome Lyla Collins into the world, noting how she could not wait to watch her "grow every day for the next 6 months in Charleston:"

"Welcome into the most amazing family Lyla Ray Collins. You’re 5 pound 13 ounce self is already loved so much and I cannot wait to watch you grow every day for the next 6 months in Charleston. You are one lucky girl"

Emmy and Will's Relationship: Are They Still Together?

As recapped on Bravo TV, Sharrett was in the middle of a cheating scandal with Will Kulp, which he denied. Sharrett also supported him through the entire affair.

At the start of Southern Hospitality Season 1, Emmy was in a relationship with Kulp, who was a bartender at the Republic. They began dating in 2021, broke up, and then reconciled before the show started filming.

As Sharrett stated in Season 1, "Will and I have been dating for six months."

She left Kulp due to wanting more and not believing he wanted the same. She also did not expect him "to come back with love letters [and] diamond earring," being pursued harder than anyone had ever pursued her before:

"When I left Will it was because I wanted more and I didn’t think he wanted the same. I never expected Will to come back with love letters, diamond earrings. He was pursuing me as hard as anyone has ever pursued me."

Sharrett also had a very specific view of what she wanted their future to look like, which included Kulp "having his own law firm" while they raised two kids:

"I see Will on [our 40th birthday] with him having his own law firm. Two kids. A beautiful house in Charleston."

Kulp echoed that sentiment from Sharrett, knowing that she wanted him to be a lawyer so that they could "afford...a certain lifestyle."

Rumors then began swirling in Season 2 that Kulp was cheating with another girl as fans saw him enter a bathroom with another woman and a bottle of wine during a night out. Kulp denied that rumor as Sharrett noted how one of his best friends had died recently:

"HIs best friend died and then he had shoulder surgery. It’s not true."

One of the other women on the show said she saw Kulp kissing the other girl, but Sharrett did not believe the rumor. From there, they both decided to put the rumor behind them. As of writing, the two are still together.

Emmy Creates Custom Videos for Fans on Cameo

Sharrett joined the Cameo app, allowing fans to request personalized videos from her for any number of special occasions.

Pricing starts at $30, with Sharrett offering videos for birthday wishes, pep talks, Valentine's Day, and numerous other special moments for fans.

