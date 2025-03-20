An answer to a looming Summer House question has seemingly come to light: Why did Craig Conover get kicked out of the wedding of Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula?

Conover, Cooke, and Batula were all a major part of the reality hit's early 2020s seasons, appearing as houseguests in the show's central Hamptons bungalow—which, each season, houses several New York socialites.

However, things between the trio got tense, as it was reported in September 2021 that Conover (who can be seen now on Bravo's Southern Charm) had been kicked out of Cook and Batula's wedding.

Craig Conover's Summer House Drama Details Emerge

Bravo

Fans finally got a peek behind the curtain at what went into the reported kicking out of Craig Conover from his fellow Summer House castmates', Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, 2021 wedding.

During the latest season of the hit Bravo show, Cooke confirmed for the first time, that this event did take place, and he had given Conover the boot at his wedding several years prior.

Cooke told his fellow housemates (via Bravo), "The guy got kicked out of my wedding," when talking about Conover arriving for an upcoming episode, saying his former Summer House castmate "continues to lie about that:"

"I value and I treasure my friendship with Paige [DeSorbo], and I probably even more so value Amanda's friendship with Paige. And I don't want to mess that up. But, with Craig coming next week, there's a lot that was said that's just not true that he's made no attempt to clear anything up. Am I the first person to catch Craig blatantly lying? No. Like, make no mistake, the guy got kicked out of my wedding. He continues to lie about that."

Conover has remained adamant that he was not kicked out of the event, denying anything of the sort ever happened. In a 2024 conversation with Us Weekly, his getting kicked out "didn't happen" and was made up.

All that Conover officially confirmed about the night was that he "drank too much," but he "wasn't kicked:"

"It was actually made it. It didn't happen, which kind of hurt my feelings. There was definitely something that happened at the end of the night, and that is when I drank too much. But we had a really good time at the wedding, and then as we were already leaving, I was basically made sure to be like, 'You know what, I don't think you need to come back in here.' But I think that is my way of justifying stuff. So I wasn't kicked out of the wedding, but once I had already left...It was a filmed event. I think if I was kicked out, we would have seen it on TV."

In an appearance on What To Watch Live with Andy Cohen in March 2025, Batula chimed in on the longstanding rumors as well, positing, "Yes," Conover had been kicked out, but she "can’t tell you why:"

Yes, but I can’t tell you why. He wasn’t asked to leave, he was told to go home. But that’ll stay in the family."

Since the event allegedly took place, rumors about the drama have been widespread among the Bravo fandom.

One prominent rumor claims that Craig Conover was ultimately told to go home after using one of Batula's restrooms inside her house rather than the one that was outside and specifically designated for guests. This apparently was then followed up with Conover allegedly shouting at Batula's brother's girlfriend who tried to stop him.

With Conover said to appear sometime in Summer House Season 9, surely this will not be the last fans hear about these tensions this season on the series (read more about Summer House Season 9's full cast here).

Summer House Season 9 continued with new episodes airing every Wednesday on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET before streaming on Peacock as well.