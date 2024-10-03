The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 6 features an interesting roster of cast members headlined by returning contestants and a Drag Race Down Under alum.

Dragula is a horror-themed drag competition that is in the same vein as Drag Race. However, instead of lip-syncing for their lives, the reality series places the queens in spooky and creepy scenarios to remain in the competition, mirroring the challenges in shows like Fear Factor.

The last queen standing will win a $100,000 grand prize, a Dragula crown, and headlining a world tour.

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 6 premiered on AMC+ and Shudder on October 1.

Every Contestant of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 6

Auntie Heroine

Auntie Heroine

Instagram: @auntieheroine

Auntie Heroine is part of the pool of contestants of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 6. The 32-year-old drag queen from Winnebago, Illinois is ready to prove her mettle in the brand-new season.

Speaking with the Sun-Times, Heroine admitted that Dragula gave her "a place to see myself reflected on TV."

The drag superstar's drag mother is Sharon ShareAlike whom she greatly admires for showing her that "love and community" is the "heart of drag:"

"Sharon showed me what I like to call ‘the heart of drag,’ It’s all about love and community."

In Season 6, Episode 1, Auntie Heroine describes herself as a "jack of all trades" since she does comedy, horror, drama, and sexy kinds of drag.

Aurora Gozmic

Aurora Gozmic

Instagram: @auroragozmic

Chicago's own Aurora Gozmic is a trans fem drag queen who is ready to serve her own deadly looks in Dragula's brand-new season.

She says that she is looking forward to surprising everyone by proving them wrong that she can only do glamour drag.

Asia Consent

Asia Consent

Instagram: @asiaconsent

28-year-old drag performer Asia Consent joins the world of Dragula Season 6 as one of its complex contestants. She describes herself as the "trans super monster of Portland, Oregon."

Asia has been auditioning to join the series since Season 4 and she is excited to finally be part of Dragula's pool of contestants this season.

Desiree Dik

Desiree Dik

Instagram: @desireedik69

Washington, DC's own Desiree Dik, 31, is set to make some waves in Dragula Season 6.

They want to make some "ghoul friends" and enemies along the way in the brand-new season.

One of their talents is their flexibility, both physically and emotionally, as they are primed to withstand any challenges that the Boulet Brothers will throw at them.

Grey Matter

Grey Matter

Instagram: @greymatterfx

32-year-old drag performer and superstar Grey Matter is out to prove everyone wrong in Dragula Season 6.

The Houston, Texas native says that her advantage is bringing "creative, twisted visions" combined with her "technical experience" to bring monsters to life.

As someone from the "haunted house world," she hopes to develop her skills and use them to propel her to the top.

Jaharia

Jaharia

Instagram: @itsjaharia

Kansas City's own Jaharia joins the intense competitive field of Dragula Season 6.

The 28-year-old drag performer is an entertainer and a dancer. She says she is "black and bold and beautiful and [she's] ready to snatch the crown."

Majesty

Majesty

Instagram: @jamesmajesty

Majesty, 30, returns in Dragula Season 6 after finishing as a runner-up in the show's sophomore season. Some have called her upcoming run in the series her redemption tour, especially after recently taking a hiatus from drag for a while.

She says that she is back and is better than ever. Majesty says that she auditioned for Season 6 since she is ready to take more risks and dangerous challenges to elevate herself.

Pi

Pi

Instagram: @notpi

Pi is a drag performer from Philadelphia who is primed to shock the world in Dragula Season 6.

She is also a known celebrity costume designer and makeup artist who became popular for her complex and over-the-top looks while doing drag.

Pi describes herself as "Philly's little slice of silly" while saying that she is ready to have some fun as she slices through the competition.

Scylla

Scylla

Instagram: @scyllakone

Scylla, 25, is a drag queen from Chicago Illinois who describes herself as a "nautical monster" whose craft and design leans more on oceanic terror.

She is looking forward to not just surprising the judges, but also herself as she faces her fears and pushes herself out of her comfort zone.

Severity Stone

Severity Stone

Instagram: @severity_stone

Severity Stone is part of Dragula Season 6's interesting lineup of contestants.

She expects the new season to be "[freakin'] bonkers" since she is looking forward to experiencing challenges she never experienced before.

Vivvi The Force

Vivvi The Force

Instagram: @vivvitheforce

Vivvi The Force. who is dubbed as the Mother of Misfits, is ecstatic to join the cast of Dragula Season 6 as one of its newfound Dragula ghouls.

The 35-year-old drag performer from San Diego, California is not scared of anything, noting that she loves "anything that is frightening" and believes that the challenges in the new season are right up her alley.

One of her goals is to share her art and style with the rest of the world and grow as a performer.

Yuri

Yuri

Instagram: @yuriguaii

Yuri, 28, hails from Auckland, New Zealand, and is the first Kiwi Queen in Dragula history.

She is a former cast member of Drag Race Down Under Season 2 in 2022 where she finished in sixth place.

Yuri believes that her time in Dragula will be completely different because she gets to be herself and express the "true Yuri."

New episodes of Dragula Season 6 premiere on AMC+ every Tuesday at midnight ET/ 9 p.m. PT.