12 of the world's best queens vie for the ultimate prize in RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars.

The 2024 edition of the hit competition assembles a star-studded collection of Drag Race superstars from around the world. The grand winner will win a cash prize of $200,000 alongside a coveted spot in the International Pavilion of the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars premiered on Paramount+ on August 16 in the United States.

Every Host, Judge, & Contestant in RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars

Host/Judge:

RuPaul

RuPaul

Instagram: @rupaulofficial

RuPaul Charles, aka the Queen of Drag, is back as the host, producer, and lead judge of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars.

The award-winning drag queen has produced 16 seasons of Drag Race in the United States alone, leading to various spin-offs across the globe such as in the Philippines, Canada, and New Zealand.

In an official statement shared with Variety, Charles hyped up the show's debut season by teasing that it "raises the stakes to a whole new level:"

"Twelve queens representing their home countries raises the stakes to a whole new level. Plus, the international mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent will, pardon my French, blow your f***ing minds."

Judges:

Michelle Visage

Michelle Visage

Instagram: @michellevisage

Michelle Visage has been a mainstay judge of RuPaul's Drag Race since Season 3. She returns to Global All-Stars 2024 to share her valuable criticisms of the different queens.

She is a former member of the dance-pop group, Seduction, and the former lead vocalist of The S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M.

Aside from RuPaul's Drag Race, Visage also joined other reality shows namely Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

Jamal Sims

Jamal Sims

Instagram: @jamizzi

Jamal Sims is a renowned choreographer who first appeared as a guest judge in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2. This time, Sims is set to join RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars as a permanent judge.

Aside from his stellar work in the world of RuPaul's Drag Race, Sims also served as the choreographer of Miley Cyrus' "Hoedown Showdown" in Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009 and he had the same role in the Beauty and Beast TV special on ABC.

Contestants:

Alyssa Edwards

Alyssa Edwards

Instagram: @alyssaedwards_1

After a decade-long break in the drag race competition, Alyssa Edwards returns to represent the United States in RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars 2024.

Alyssa previously joined as a contestant in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 2.

Armed with 23 years of experience, Alyssa is ready to showcase her relentless personality and incredible drag aesthetic to vie for the title of "Queen of the Mothertucking World."

Gala Varo

Gala Varo

Instagram: @gala.varo

Drag Race Mexico Season 1 alum Gala Varo is part of the talented lineup of drag queens in RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars.

Gala finished fourth in the Top 4 during her season and she is prepared to go all out for Latin America in the new Drag Race competition.

Aside from doing drag, Gala is also a model, acrobat, and a skilled dancer.

Kitty Scott-Claus

Kitty Scott-Claus

Instagram: @kittyscottclaus

Kitty Scott-Claus is originally from RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3 where she finished as the runner-up. Kitty is a self-proclaimed "life of the party" who wants nothing but good vibes for her and her peers.

Kitty showcases her vibrant personality as she uses her musical theater experience and pantomime experience to her advantage to outlast the other queens.

Kween Kong

Kween Kong

Instagram: @kweenkongofficial

Kween Kong previously competed with other queens in RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 2 as one of the finalists and the eventual runner-up.

The Adelaide, Australia native is not shy to showcase her bombastic performances anchored by her expertise in the world of dancing. Aside from drag, Kween is also a passionate activist.

Nehellenia

Nehellenia

Instagram: @nehellenia.90

Drag Race Italia Season 2 alum and runner-up Nehellenia joins the fun and competitive environment in RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars 2024.

Nehellenia, who has 11 years of drag experience, is ready to redeem herself in the global stage armed by her more mature outlook and refined work in the world of drag.

Pythia

Pythia

Instagram: @pythia.queen

Pythia is one of the top queens in Drag Race Canada Season 2. She uses her creative skill in making extravagant runway looks as an advantage in various challenges.

Pythia hopes to showcase her innovative approach on the global stage.

Soa de Muse

Soa de Muse

Instagram: @soa_de_muse

Soa de Muse previously competed on Drag Race France Season 1 where they finished in the Top 3.

Soa is a talented performer who excels in singing, dancing, comedy, and cabaret. They even co-founded a cabaret in France called La Bouche.

Aside from winning the current competition, Soa's ultimate goal is to represent universal diversity via their drag.

Tessa Testicle

Tessa Testicle

Instagram: @tessatesticle

Drag Race Germany Season 1 alum Tessa Testicle found a home in drag after being a fan of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Tessa's name is due to a testicular torsion incident that happened during her first performance in 2016.

Tessa is known for her glamorous runway looks and exquisite and determined performances during challenges.

Vanity Vain

Vanity Vain

Instagram: @vanityvaiin

Vanity Vain is from Drag Race Sweden Season 1 and she finished third in the competition.

She hopes to redeem herself in Global All-Stars by trying her best to win it all.

Vanity says that drag saved her mental health and she has been doing it for eight years. As a solid performer, she loves challenges, especially those that involves makeup.

Eva Le Queen

Eva Le Queen

Instagram: @eva_lequeen

Eva Le Queen represents the Philippines and she previously competed as one of the finalists in Drag Race Philippines Season 1.

Eva is best known for her impressive performance in the season's Snatch Game where she impersonated popular Filipino comedian Rufa Mae Quinto.

Eva uses her expertise in drag to create innovative runway looks blended with Filipino culture.

Miranda Lebrāo

Miranda Lebrāo

Instagram: @mirandalebrao

Miranda Lebrāo is from Drag Race Brazil Season 1 and she finished in the Top 4 of the competition. She has a background in acting and naval engineering.

Miranda hopes to bring a different kind of transformism to her drag and elevate herself on the global stage.

Athena Likis

Athena Likis

Instagram: @athena.likis

Athena Likis previously competed with other queens in Drag Race Belgique Season 1 where she finished as a finalist.

Armed with five years of drag experience, Athena is known for her conceptual aesthetic inspired by science fiction and fashion.

Episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars are available to stream on Paramount+.