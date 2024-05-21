RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is back with Season 9 in 2024, bringing a new cast of fan-favorite contestants and A-list judges.

The hit reality spin-off series has some of the Drag Race universe's biggest and brightest queens competing to see who the best of the best is.

All Stars has been running since 2012, serving as an excellent sister series to the long-running mainline Drag Race show.

Every Cast Member of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9

Contestants:

Angeria Paris

Angeria Paris

Angeria Paris returns to the Drag Race stage after appearing in Season 14 of the mainline series. Angeria previously placed third in her first Drag Race appearance, becoming known to fans for her on-screen romance with fellow contestant Lady Camden.

Since appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race, Angeria has enjoyed a fruitful career as a drag queen and musician with her first single titled "Call Me Angie" released in 2022.

Gottmik

Gottmik

Drag Race All Stars Season 9 marks the second appearance in the Drag Race world for Gottmik. Being the first openly trans man to compete on Drag Race, Gottmik previously competed in Season 9 of RuPaul's mainline competition series, tying for third/fourth place with fellow drag queen Rosé.

Using his appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race, Gottmik launched his media enterprise. This includes a YouTube channel and podcast series he hosts along with another RuPaul alum, Violet Chachki.

Jorgeous

Jorgeous

Jorgeous comes into RuPaul's Drag All Stars Season 9 looking for revenge. The 24-year-old San Antonio native placed sixth on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 after failing to impress judges during one of the series' signature roast challenges.

During her time on the mainline Drag Race show, Jorgeous was heralded as one of the best and brightest of that particular season, so her appearance on All Stars could provide the redemption so many think she deserves.

Nina West

Nina West

Nina West joins All Stars Season 9 after placing sixth on Season 11 of Drag Race in 2019. As a part of her appearance in her past season of the competition series, she also won the honor of Miss Congeniality, an award given to the queen regarded as the kindest and most helpful to the other competitors.

West is one of the most beloved queens in Drag Race history. Her elimination from Season 11 drew reactions from the likes of Rihanna and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She has since risen to national prominence, getting a street in Columbus, Ohio, named after her and starring in brand campaigns for Pantene and Pepsi.

Plastique Tiara

Plastique Tiara

Like Nina West, Plastique Tiara also joins Drag Race All Stars after their appearance on Season 11 of the mainline series. Plastique Tiara placed eighth in her respective season after losing during an acting challenge in Season 11's ninth episode.

Hailing from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Plastique Tiara is a first-generation American immigrant who has become one of the most followed drag queens on TikTok, garnering over 11.6 million followers on the platform (as of May 2024).

Shannel

Shannel

Serving as one of the elder statesmen of the Drag Race franchise is the 44-year-old Shannel. Shannel notably was a member of the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race, coming in fourth on the show's debut season.

She has since also competed in the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, where she again fell short and placed fourth.

Roxxxy Andrews

Roxxxy Andrews

Season 9 of Drag Race All Stars marks Roxxxy Andrews' third time competing in the Drag Race universe. She previously appeared as a part of Season 5 of the original series and Season 2 of All Stars where she was a runner-up in both.

The North Beach, Florida resident has risen to international prominence after their work in the RuPaul franchise, touring the world as a drag queen and becoming a beloved name in the Drag Race universe.

Vanessa Vanjie

Vanessa Vanjie

Vaness Vanjie comes into All Stars Season 9 ready for redemption. Vanjie previously placed fifth in Season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race, but, despite not taking home the big prize, won fans over with her work on the series.

Given her popularity, Vanessa Vanjie has gone on to be a mainstay of the RuPaul media empire, popping up on several Drag Race spin-offs including RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue, and Canada's Drag Race.

Judges:

RuPaul

RuPaul

Of course, no Drag Race property would be complete without the charismatic queen from which the series draws its name. RuPaul is back for Season 9 on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, serving as the show's defacto host and lead judge.

RuPaul (born RuPaul Andre Charles) has been dubbed the 'queen of drag,' bringing the art form to the masses through his ever-popular reality TV empire. Outside of Drag Race, the Emmy-winning TV personality has a career as a working musician and TV/film actor.

Michelle Visage

Michelle Visage

Serving as one of Drag Race's permanent judges is the musician and actress Michell Visage. Visage originally joined RuPaul's Drag Race in Season 3 and has been on every season of the mainline and All Star series since.

Visage might be best known to modern audiences for her work in the Drag Race world, but she has also received recognition for her time in girl groups Seduction and The S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M.

Ross Mathews

Ross Mathews

Another mainstay of the Drag Race judge panel is the lovable Ross Mathews. Serving as the series' signature funnyman, Mathews has been a part of the Drag Race world since 2012 and became a permanent fixture during Season 7.

Mathews may be more familiar to some as "Ross the Intern," the name he was given working as a correspondent on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Since then, Mathews has built quite a career as a TV personality, hosting and guesting on series like 1 vs. 100, The Insider, and The Drew Barrymore Show.

Carson Kressley

Carson Kressley

Carson Kressley joins the RuPaul judges panel as another familiar face fans have come to know and love. The TV personality and designer has been a part of the Drag Race world since 2015, becoming a regular judge during Season 7 alongside Ross Mathews.

Kressley is a well-known TV personality, author, and fashion designer who focuses on helping people look good at a price they can afford.

Ts Madison

Ts Madison

Ts Madison pops back up on Season 9 of Drag Race All Stars as another main judge. She has been a part of the series since Drag Race Season 13, becoming a permanent panel member during Season 15.

Madison is an American reality TV personality and actress who is the first Black trans woman to star in and executive produce her own reality series, The Ts Madison Experience.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer, an Emmy-award-winning TV and film actress and recording artist who recently released her second studio album in 2023, is coming into Drag Race All Stars as one of this season's celebrity guest judges.

Palmer is best known for her work in Jordan Peele's alien thriller Nope and the Nickelodeon comedy True Jackson, VP.

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu

Oscar-nominated actress Stephanie Hsu will give these drag queens a piece of her mind as she sits down in the judge's chair for an episode of Drag Race All Stars.

Having worked in Hollywood since 2010, Hsu broke onto the scene for large swaths of fans after playing Joy Wang in the 2022 Best Picture-winner Everything Everywhere All At Once. Her other credits include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Joy Ride, and The Fall Guy.

Alec Mapa

Alec Mapa

Alec Mapa enters Drag Race All Stars Season 9 as one of the series' signature celebrity guest judges. Mapa is an actor, comedian, and writer who has previously appeared on several episodes across the Drag Race franchise.

Fans looking for more of Mapa's work can see him in Marley & Me, Don't Mess with the Zohan, and Playing By Heart.

Anitta

Anitta

Anitta is a Brazilian singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress, putting her stamp on Drag Race All Stars as a celebrity guest judge. Anitta is known for her musical stylings and prominent place in the LGBTQIA+ community as an out bisexual woman.

The renowned Latin R&B artist has released six full-length albums since her debut in 2013, earning critical acclaim and a 2023 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne (made up of TJ Osborne and John Osborne) join the Drag Race franchise as guest judges in All Stars Season 9. The American Country duo rose to prominence in 2015 with the release of their hit single "Stay a Little Longer."

The pair of musical brothers have released four full-length albums since 2016 and have received nine Academy of Country Music Awards and one Grammy.

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes

Sashaying his way onto the Drag Race judges panel as a special celebrity guest judge is Teen Wolf actor Colton Haynes. Haynes is an out gay man who fans will recognize from his work on the supernatural MTV series where he played the charming jock, Jackson Whittemore.

Haynes's other TV and film credits include The CW's Arrow and San Andreas alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Connie Britton

Connie Britton

Longtime actress Connie Britton joins the Drag Race All Stars panel as a celebrity judge popping up on one episode. Britton has been a mainstay of the big and small screen for over 40 years, with fans likely knowing her for her Emmy-nominated work as Tami Taylor in the hit NBC drama Friday Night Lights.

Britton is also seen in The White Lotus, Gladiator, and American Horror Story.

Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott

In a series where intricate design and working magic with fabric are big parts of the proceedings, Jeremy Scott is a perfect fit as a celebrity judge. Scott is a prominent name in the fashion world, having worked as a designer for nearly 30 years.

Scott's label first launched in 1997, with critics describing the fashion mogul as 'fashion's last rebel' and 'pop culture's most irreverent designer.'

Kristine W

Kristine W

Kristine Elizabeth Weitz (better known by her stage name Kristine W) is a prominent singer/songwriter who has cemented her place as one of dance music's biggest artists of all time. Weitz joins the Drag Race judges panel as her music has become especially popular in the queer community.

Weitz has 17 total number-one hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and is named on Billboard's "8 Greatest of All Time Top Dance Club Artists" list.

Ruta Lee

Ruta Lee

At 88, Ruta Lee is the oldest celebrity judge on this season of Drag Race All Stars. Lee has been a working TV and movie actress since 1952, with over 160 acting credits.

The Montreal, Canada native is best known for her roles in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Witness for the Prosecution, and Funny Face.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 debut every Friday on Paramount+.