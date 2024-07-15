A new cast of contestants try to survive the dangers of Africa in Naked and Afraid: One Last Standing Season 2.

Discovery Channel's latest reality series brings 14 survivalists to Arfrica's Munzwa Valley wilderness as they spend 45 days competing with one another and trying to survive harsh conditions and dangerous animals.

The winner of the 2024 edition of Naked and Afraid: One Last Standing Season 2 will take home the grand prize of $100,000.

Naked and Afraid: One Last Standing Season 2 premiered on the Discovery Channel on July 14.

Every Main Contestant of Naked and Afraid: One Last Standing Season 2

Patrick French

Patrick French

Patrick French is not one's average survivalist. He is an athlete and an expert hiker.

French holds a 7.9 primitive survival rating and he proudly proclaims that he is an advocate of the outdoors because he has not owned a bed since 2015.

French endured two previous challenges, surviving a total of 42 days combined.

Lindsey Leitelt

Lindsey Leitelt

Lindsey Leitelt is a self-proclaimed fierce competitor who is willing to do it all to achieve her goal.

Leitelt, whose primitive survival rating is 8.1, was part of two previous challenges and she managed to survive for 61 days combined.

The survivalist has a simple mantra in Last One Standing Season 2, saying, "I'm here to compete and I'm here to win."

Darrin Reay

Darrin Reay

Darrin Reay, who has a primitive survival rating of 8.5, has been bushcrafting ever since he was a kid and he used this skill as a solid stepping stone to becoming a survivalist.

Darrin previously joined the 2015 edition of Naked and Afraid and Naked and Afraid XL in 2016 and some would argue that his experience is his best asset.

In Episode 1, Darrin claimed that he trained himself to become the last one standing and he is willing to risk it all in Season 2.

Kate Wentworth

Kate Wentworth

Known by many as the screamer, Kate Wentworth voices out her frustration like there's no tomorrow.

Wentworth participated in three different challenges. However, among the contestants, she has the least amount of days survived which is 23.

Wentworth has a primitive survival rating of 6.8.

Dani Beauchemin

Dani Beauchemin

Dani Beauchemin holds many years of experience in the field of butchcrafting and she hopes to use all of that expertise to her advantage in Season 2.

Beauchemin has a primitive survival rating of 8.5 after experiencing three different challenges.

The butchcraft nerd is a wilderness EMT in real life and she seems to be ready for whatever challenge she may face in the African wild.

Trish Bulinsky

Trish Bulinsky

Trish Bulinsky is no stranger to the dangers of the outdoors since she finished three challenges combined with surviving a total of 75 days in the wilderness.

Bulinsky said in Season 2, Episode 1 that her experience in previous editions of Naked and Afraid helped her to become strong and wise, considering that she didn't give up despite the difficulty of the situation.

Bulinsky has an 8.5 primitive survival rating and her no-nonsense attitude could propel her to the top.

Russell Sage

Russell Sage

Russell Sage admits that he is not a people person, mainly because he just wants to win and not make friends.

Sage, who participated in three different challenges, does not care about other contestants' feelings toward him and he is willing to do the dirty work to snatch the win if necessary.

Sage's primitive rating is 7.8.

Fernando Calderon

Fernando Calderon

Fernando Calderon has done four challenges and he is proud to say that he never tapped out in any of them. In fact, he survived a combined 103 days from all of it.

Calderon built a reputation of being kind to his peers and he hopes that he can use this as an advantage to win it all in Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 2.

Calderon's primitive rating is 8.6.

Bulent Gurcan

Bulent Gurcan

Bulent Gurcan (aka the "bare-handed killer") joins the cast of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 2.

As a survivalist, Gurcen is not scared to deal with dangerous animals and challenging conditions. However, dealing with people and working alongside them may be his kryptonite.

In an interview with Decider, Gurcen pointed out that his involvement in Season 2 was an eye-opening experience for him:

"My challenge has always been with other people, but this one, this is a different kind of challenge. Not only do you have to work with people, but you’re working against other people, and it’s constantly changing. And that was eye-opening, nonetheless."

Gurcen also has a primitive survival rating of 8.6 and he has survived for 93 days in the wild.

Dan Link

Dan Link

Dan Link is back in the world of Naked and Afraid as he tries to outwit his fellow contestants to win the grand prize.

Dan is a professional marine biologist in real life who is known for embracing the unknown and an advocate for adventure.

The Rochester, New York native only has one goal in mind: be the last one standing among the field of survivalists joining the reality series.

Dan endured four previous challenges (including Last One Standing Season 1 where he received a 9.6 primitive survival rating) and he has survived for 140 days combined.

Ky Furneaux

Ky Furneaux

Naked and Afraid 2013 alum Ky Furnaeux is ready to test the waters once again as she competes for the ultimate bragging rights in Last One Standing Season 2.

Ky was part of five previous challenges and she managed to survive for a combined amount of 91 days.

Ky is a former Hollywood stuntwoman who has transitioned into a survivalist.

In the same interview with Decider, Ky teased that Season 2 is "bigger, crazier, and way more skill-based:"

"I will say that I think it’s going to be bigger and crazier and way more skill-based than last season. I feel like the things that producers felt they didn’t get quite right, they corrected, and this is probably the ultimate test of your survival skills that occurs anywhere outside of a real-life survival scenario. It’s action-packed, the tensions are high, and the skill sets required to get through these challenges are out of this world."

Ky's primitive survival rating is 9.4.

Lacey Jones

Lacey Jones

While she did quit a challenge in her past Naked and Afraid involvement, Lacey Jones pointed out that she never gives up in a competition.

Jones has a 7.4 primitive survival rating, with her having endured five different challenges and lasting for 80 days.

Gary Golding

Gary Golding

Gary Golding is back to prove the doubters wrong in Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 2.

Golding knows what it takes in this level of competition since he was part of Season 1 of Last One Standing in 2023.

Golding has a 9.0 primitive survival rating.

Jeff Zausch

Jeff Zausch

Jeff Zausch is a Naked and Afraid mainstay, with him having appeared in seven different editions of the series while surviving for a total of 245 days combined.

As a proven veteran, Zausch hopes that his skill and experience will work wonders as he tries to outlast the other 13 contestants of Season 2.

Zausch almost eliminated everyone in Last One Standing Season 1 and he hopes to do it again in the show's sophomore run.

He holds a 9.3 primitive survival rating.

New episodes of Naked and Afraid: One Last Standing Season 2 premiere every Sunday on the Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. ET.

