Matt Wright is making waves on Naked and Afraid, but there is more to know about him than what has been revealed on screen.

Starting in 2013, Naked and Afraid highlights pairs of survivalists whose first interaction is with both naked. They are challenged to survive in the wilderness for three weeks, and each person is allowed one item to help them in their quest.

Longtime survivalist Matt Wright (from Lakewood, Colorado), who has made a living from surviving harsh conditions, is featured in Season 17.

Who Is Matt Wright from Naked and Afraid? Biography Details

Discovery

Matt Wright Was Born and Raised in Colorado

As detailed on Colorado Community Media, Matt Wright is a born-and-raised Colorado native.

While he graduated from high school in Florida and got his college degree in Texas, he always felt his heart was in Colorado, leading him to return there in 2004:

"I was born in Lakewood and raised in Conifer. My parents decided to retire early to Florida, so I graduated from high school there, and then played baseball while getting my associates degree in Laredo, Texas. But Colorado was always where my heart was, so I came back to Lakewood in 2004."

He also shared information about his family, which includes two sisters, his parents (who still reside in Florida), and his wife, Brooke. He even proposed to his wife "during [his] first time on Naked and Afraid:"

"My parents are still in Florida, I have two sisters, and my wife, Brooke. I proposed to the cameras during my first time on 'Naked and Afraid,' and when we were done filming I took her up to Lookout Mountain and showed her the footage. That’s how we got engaged, and we were married last June."

He gave fans some insight into what to do in Colorado in an interview with Shoutout Colorado, mentioning a "historic landmark" called Casa Bonita:

"No trip to Denver would be complete without one of my favorite fun spots, Casa Bonita! As a Colorado native, it’s hard to not share a trip to this historic landmark for the fun experience, shows and exploration."

Matt Wright Is an Airforce Veteran

During a chat with Voyage Denver, Matt Wright shared his status as a veteran of the United States Air Force:

"As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, my training ingrained a further understanding of the importance of tools you can trust."

He explained to Colorado Community Media that he "joined the Air Force's Special Operations Tactical Air Control Party," which assists ground units to call in airstrikes. However, he was forced to leave his position after two years due to an injury:

"I joined the Air Force’s Special Operations Tactical Air Control Party, which goes in with ground units to help call in airstrikes, but I was hurt after two years and had to leave the service."

Matt Has Starred in More Than Just Naked and Afraid

Matt Wright is no stranger to Naked and Afraid, having shared his expertise on eight seasons of Naked and Afraid, Naked and Afraid XL, and Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing.

Speaking on his Extreme Instinct website, he spoke about his experience on Season 2 of the United Kingdom's First Man Out and told fans about his nicknames, "The Juggernaut" and "Savage:"

"I'm an eight-time expert veteran on eight seasons of Discovery Channel's 'Naked and Afraid,' 'Naked and Afraid XL' and 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' TV shows with more than 260 primitive survival days in the wild and an expert survival competitor featured on Season 2 of 'First Man Out' with UK host Ed Stafford. Often dubbed, 'The Juggernaut' and 'Savage' for my relentless pursuit of never being hungry and always conquering the unknown, I've proven that even in the most extreme challenges in the world to conquer what has never been done."

Additionally, he has taken on locations like the Amazon (twice) and Louisiana's Atchafalaya Basin, even going to Africa for more than two months:

"From surviving the jungles of the Amazon twice, to the Atchafalaya Basin in Louisiana for 60 days, Naked and Afraid Sharks in the Bahamas, to over 60 days in Africa surviving - 24 of those days completely solo during Naked and Afraid's 40 Day XL 4 challenge - and also taking an inexperienced fan of Naked and Afraid on a 21 day challenge in South Africa and a People Magazine journalist to the jungles of Belize."

Through all of these shows, he "gained a greater appreciation" for his tools, more specifically, a "sharp knife," along with the skills he needs to survive in any environment:

"Prior to my epic 'Savage Solo' adventure I was in the Amazon jungle for 'Naked and Afraid XL 3' and spent 21 days in the Thailand jungle. There was no better chance to take the skills I teach and the gear I make than on the ultimate test. Naked, with only my knife in hand, I gained a greater appreciation for a sharp knife I can depend on with my life and the skills to be prepared proving to thrive primitively around the world."

Matt Started the Custom Knife Brand Extreme Instinct

In 2005, Matt Wright turned his passion into a career by starting Extreme Instinct, an online store selling knives and other survival gear.

He started this website after seeing "multiple commercially made knives [fail] to perform," wanting to make gear that lived up to his standards:

"Matt Wright, veteran, owner, knife maker, instructor and Colorado native. I started Extreme Instinct from the ground up in 2005. After multiple commercially made knives failed to perform I decided to take things into my own hands. I now make knives and gear guaranteed to meet any demand and come out shining. As a veteran of the U.S. military my training ingrained a further understanding for the importance in tools you can trust. The only way to continue to innovate and improve gear is to test it to the max. Here at Extreme Instinct we do just that. Whether guiding hunters or teaching survival alongside my accomplished wife, Brooke, we're constantly pushing ourselves, our knives and gear to the limits."

Speaking with TB Media Group in 2022, he revealed that the idea for his shop came to him after one of his knives broke. He theorized how he can "have a knife [he trusts]," leading to making something himself.

Fans Can Get Custom Messages From Matt Now

Along with his knife and tool work, Matt Wright is on Cameo, a site where fans can pay celebrities to send personalized messages to them or others as gifts.

How To Follow Matt Wright Online

Matt Wright can be found on social media through his pages on Instagram (@extreme_instinct), Facebook (MattWrightSurvivalist), and YouTube (@TheExtremeinstinct).

Naked and Afraid is streaming on Discovery+, Hulu, Disney+, and Max.

