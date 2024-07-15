After appearing as Alyssa Targaryen on House of the Dragon Season 2, learn more about actress Emeline Lambert.

In Season 2, Episode 5, Alyssa appears in a dream sequence experienced by her son, Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith.

Alyssa Targaryen is an important figure in Targaryen history. She was the mother of Daemon Targaryen, who was just three years old when she died giving birth to his brother, Aegon II.

[ Who's the Woman In Bed With Daemon In House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5? ]

Meet Emeline Lambert - Biography Details

House of the Dragon

Emeline Lambert Got Her Training at National Youth Theater

Emeline Lambert honed her acting skills at the prestigious National Youth Theater (NYT) in London.

Founded in 1956, the NYT is renowned for nurturing young talent. It offers training that emphasizes creativity, collaboration, and practical experience. Alumni include acclaimed actors like Helen Mirren and Daniel Craig.

Lambert's training at NYT has undoubtedly contributed to her versatile acting abilities, preparing her for complex roles like Alyssa Targaryen.

Emeline Starred in the Short Film Longing

Before her breakout role in House of the Dragon, the 5' 8" actress played Lena in the short film Longing.

Longing features Lambert alongside Kae Alexander and Alex Chang. Directed and written by Courteney Tan, the film follows a Malaysian woman with a secret who embarks on an impromptu date with another woman the night before her flight home.

Tan detailed the production challenges to Erato Magazine, including night shoots and logistical issues, but praised the cast and crew's dedication.

The film, funded by the British Film Institute in 2022, "was quite challenging," according to the director, adding that "short films are always challenging as often there is not enough time or money for what you’re trying to do:"

"We put in an application to the BFI and we were awarded funding in 2022. So the first few months of that year were spent rewriting the script, casting, location scouting, and crewing up leading to our shoot which took place in August. The shoot was quite challenging, in as much as we were shooting nights and there were a few hiccups with locations and equipment along the way, but the cast and crew were truly brilliant. Short films are always challenging as often there is not enough time or money for what you’re trying to do, but having a crew who are either passionate enough about the story or their craft and are willing to stay calm and give it their all really makes a difference."

In addition, the film was shortlisted for the Iris Prize, an honor that Tan described as a special recognition despite the varying feedback it received:

"Yes absolutely. I’ve always been a fan of Iris Prize so it was really special to be recognised by them! We traveled to Cardiff to attend the festival and it was great to see our film play with the other shorts nominated. In terms of feedback, it does matter but I think it’s important to know that you’re not going to please everyone – some people might like your work and others might hate it – and that’s ok!"

Emeline Has a Lot of Talents

Lambert's acting CV is impressive, showcasing many skills beyond her acting prowess.

She is well-trained in various accents and dialects, including French, Received Pronunciation, and Swedish. She has a high standard of American accents from California, New York, Southern States, and Standard American.

In addition to her linguistic talents, Lambert excels in music and dance, with skills in ballet, contemporary dance, hip-hop, jazz dancing, and general singing.

She is also skilled in Pilates and yoga, demonstrating her versatility and dedication to maintaining a well-rounded skill set for her acting career.

House of the Dragon is Emeline's Biggest Role Yet

Portraying Alyssa Targaryen in House of the Dragon marks Lambert's most significant role to date, with a potential for future dream-state appearances.

Before this, Lambert appeared in the TV series Django and Invasion Season 2, showcasing her acting range and ability to tackle diverse roles.

Emeline Lambert's journey in the entertainment industry is just beginning, and her performance in House of the Dragon is set to propel her career to new heights.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Read more about House of the Dragon on The Direct:

Why Is Vhagar So Big? Aemond Dragon's Size In House of the Dragon Explained

House of the Dragon Star Sam C. Wilson Talks Aegon's 1st Kill, Dog Trickery & More (Exclusive)

Does Aemond Kill Aegon? House of the Dragon Rivarly & Fates Explained