Tiffany Mack stars as Mariah Garland in MGM+'s Emperor of Ocean Park, with the streaming series being an introduction to the actress for most fans.

The TV thriller is based on the 2002 novel of the same name, telling the story of a Martha's Vineyard academic who gets tied up in a potential conspiracy after his father (a Black judge awaiting a Supreme Court appointment) dies of a suspected heart attack.

Mack's Mariah is one of the judge's three living children who comes into the picture following her father's death, reacting to the conspiratorial theories that pop up.

4 Fun Facts About Emperor of Ocean Park's Tiffany Mack

Tiffany Mack Previously Starred in iZombie and Jessica Jones

Tiffany Mack joins Emporer of Ocean Park having worked in Hollywood for several years.

Since her professional acting debut in 2016, Mack has built up quite the resume, appearing in hits like The CW's iZombie, Hap and Leopard, and CBS' Seal Team.

Fans may recognize her most for her work as Zaya Okonjo in the Marvel Netflix series Jessica Jones.

Mack played Zaya in nine episodes in Season 3 of the super-powered detective series, serving as an attorney and partner at the fictional law firm Hogarth & Associates.

Tiffany's Mom Inspired Parts of Her Emperor of Ocean Park Character

According to the Emperor of Ocean Park star, she based her character in the streaming series (at least partly on her mother).

In a conversation on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast, Tiffany Mack gave fans a peek behind the curtain on her process of bringing the character to life, calling back to her inspirations for her performance.

This led her to say that her version of Mariah Garland was at least somewhat based on her mom, telling ‪Paltrowitz‬ that there were moments in the series where "[she] was like, 'Oh, I know this is exactly what my mom would do:'"

"I had a couple of initial inspirations of real women for her, and they were just kind of the people that immediately came to mind that I felt were either in similar circumstances or had a similar temperament. Then over time, it sort of evolved. And then I think in actually getting to play in her world I started to see how many other women came to mind. Not the least of which was my own mother. In some of those moments I was like, 'Oh, I know this is exactly what my mom would do.'"

Tiffany Loved Working with Forest Whitaker

Joining Tiffany Mack alongside her in Emperor of Ocean Park is the Academy Award-winning mega-star Forest Whitaker.

Whitaker plays Judge Oliver Garland, the judge at the heart of the series' multi-layered mystery.

On working with the much-celebrated star of stage and screen, Mack said the experience was "incredible." She pointed to just how "great" of a scene partner he was, calling him "so kind and gentle to work with" (via Mama's Geekly):

"He really, truly is [incredible]. He was honestly such a dream to work with. Both because, he is incomparable in terms of his acting and his career, but he is also really just a great, great scene partner. He is so kind and gentle to work with."

She remarked that she was grateful for the experience of acting alongside him and seeing him work, positing that "[This was] the ethos that I was trained in, but it is always really lovely to see it in practice in the real world:

"No pretense. He is soft-spoken. But just very generous as well. He makes sure that his scene partner has everything good, like, 'Did you get everything that you needed out of the take?' And it is something that I really appreciate. It is the ethos that I was trained in, but it is always really lovely to see it in practice in the real world."

All of Tiffany's Hobbies Revolve Around Creativity

Outside of acting, Tiffany Mack loves to flex her creative muscles in other mediums, so much so that - at least according to her - most of her other hobbies revolve around creativity.

When prodded on Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz regarding what other activities the actress enjoys outside of starring in hit TV series like Emperor of Ocean Park, she revealed she likes to "draw and dance," amongst other things, remarking that she is invested in "all arts things."

This prompted host Darren ‪Paltrowitz to call the actress an "all-around creative," which she quickly agreed with.

Emperor of Ocean Park is streaming on MGM+.

