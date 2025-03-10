Naked and Afraid Pays Tribute to Sarah Danser In 2025 Premiere Episode

Naked and Afraid Season 18 debuted with a tribute to Sarah Danser in its 2025 premiere episode.

The hit Discovery reality series returned for its eighteenth season on March 9, introducing a new group of survivors who must endure the harsh elements without even the clothes on their backs.

Season 18 marks the first new episodes for the show's mainline series (excluding its XL and Last One Standing spin-offs) since early last year.

Sarah Danser Death Details and Naked & Afraid History

Discovery

Fans took notice as Naked and Afraid's 2025 premiere episode paid tribute to Sarah Danser during the end credits.

The tribute card came without warning, honoring Danser before it went into the show's typical credits sequence to end the first episode of the newly debuted Season 18.

Danser was a longtime member of the Naked and Afraid family, having appeared in several seasons of the mainline show and its XL spin-off (read about the Naked and Afraid: XL cast here).

She tragically passed away in October 2024 after being victim to a deadly car accident in Kahala, Hawaii.

According to the police report (via Deadline), the 34-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle that lost control and collided with a parked car on October 22, 2024.

The driver, Danser, and one other person were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where the former Naked and Afraid star tragically passed away two days later.

The budding survivalist starred in five seasons in the Naked and Afraid franchise, including Seasons 8 and 11 of the mainline series and Seasons 4, 7, and 9 of the XL spin-off.

Read more about other 2025 reality series here.

Fellow Naked and Afraid star Melissa Lauren paid tribute to her castmate on Facebook following her death, sharing, "Sarah was of the most adventurous souls I've ever met:"

"Sarah was of the most adventurous souls I've ever met. She wasn't only a fierce survivalist... but a Breast Cancer survivor who kept an inspiring and positive attitude through her treatment. She loved the ocean, nature and exploring – I always considered her a 'modern day pirate'.She was one of those people that saw the world through the eyes of a child, in awe of the things that many of us take for granted. Rest easy Sarah, I know you’re out there exploring somewhere."

Her employer, Island Divers Hawaii, posted a similar sentiment on Facebook, calling Danser a "good friend and great captain:"

"Heavy hearts as we say goodbye to a good friend and great captain. Sarah brought such great energy to everyone she came in contact with. You will be greatly missed."

Danser was born in Castle Rock, Colorado but spent the last decade and change living in Hawaii, where she trained as a professional scuba coach. She most recently appeared on CW's Fight to Survive in 2023, becoming the runner-up to Tampa Bay-native Jonathan Ruiz.

The Direct sends its deepest condolences to Sarah Danser's family, loved ones, coworkers, and friends.