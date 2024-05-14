Naked and Afraid XL Season 10 returns in 2024 with a new wave of returning cast members from previous editions of the hit Discovery reality series.

Season 10 sees a group of survivalists thrust into the Colombian Badlands where they need to do whatever it takes to survive using their skills and few resources.

Naked and Afraid XL raises the stakes since the contestants are completely naked and need to work together to make it out alive after 40 days.

Naked and Afraid XL Season 10 premiered on Max and the Discovery Channel on May 12.

Every Main Cast Member of Naked and Afraid XL Season 10

Adam Kavanagh is a former coal miner who is no stranger to the dangers of the wild.

The Queensland native's time in Australia helped him learn most of his survival skills, leading to his first stint in the Discovery Channel's Naked and Afraid Season 12 in 2020.

During his time on the show, Adam survived 21 days in the African desert.

Andrew Shayde is a Naked and Afraid veteran, having appeared in Seasons 12 and 15 and Naked and Afraid: Castaways.

Andrew, an openly gay competitor, is not only known for his survival skills. He is also a comic book writer for gay-owned publisher, TidalWave, and a proud member of a non-profit organization, Arbor Youth Services.

Andrew tells the confessional in Episode 1 that one of his skill sets is bringing people together, saying, "We need each other. We survive together."

Christopher James previously appeared as a cast member of Naked and Afraid Seasons 11 and 15.

The Alberta, Canada native points out in Episode 1 that one needs to be "a different breed" out there to make it out of the 40-mile trek in 40 days.

Naked and Afraid Season 17 alum Cole Wilks returns in the 2024 XL edition of the series as he tries to become the best of the best by traveling 40 miles in 40 days.

Episode 1 sees Cole admitting that the new challenge "definitely scares [him]," noting that the Colombian badlands are home to an "insane insect breeding habitat."

Outside of Naked and Afraid, Cole is the founder of Learn, Hunt, Harvest, a company dedicated to allowing beginners to learn from his hunting tactics.

Heather Smith previously appeared in two editions of the reality series: Naked and Afraid Season 15 and Naked and Afraid: Castaways.

Heather openly says in Episode 1 that all of them are taking "an express elevator to hell" because of the unexpected dangers that they will encounter in the Colombian badlands.

The Brookeland native hopes that she can use her experience in previous seasons to her advantage in the 40-mile trek.

Kaiela Hobart (Naked and Afraid Season 11 cast member) successfully ventured into the African desert during her first stint in the series.

Speaking with the Seattle Times, Kaiela opened up about her experience in Naked and Afraid XL Season 10, revealing that "it's 20 degrees hotter" once they stepped out of the jungle.

She also shared that she didn't get to eat many weird things during the 40-mile trek.

Kaiela is grouped with Cole Wilks and Andrew Shayde as they set out from different entry points to embark on a perilous journey to an extraction area.

Naked and Afraid Season 13 alum Lynsey McCarver is ready to create another string of memorable moments in the 2024 edition of the XL series.

Lynsey tells the confessional in Episode 1 that she is determined to "bite back" even if the Colombian badlands have "everything that wants to bite you and eat you."

In a recent interview with CDA Press, the 36-year-old single mother admitted that her previous time as a survivalist in Season 13 helped her navigate her divorce from her ex-husband:

“My favorite part, of doing these challenges is who I become once I complete them. After going through that much suffering, you really don't take things for granted anymore. It gives you a clearer head of how the world is supposed to work. You have so much alone time with your thoughts. You are forced to solve your own issues and problems. It’s kind of like my own twisted way of therapy.”

Naked and Afraid Season 15's Malorie Romero is a dental hygienist and a single mom.

Malorie wants to bounce back strong and create strong alliances in Naked and Afraid XL Season 10, especially after dealing with a difficult partner during her previous stint.

Malorie is grouped with Shell and Christopher in the new season.

Shell Armogida (an alum of Naked and Afraid Season 17) is a local farmer in Mims, Florida who is not afraid to take risks.

Speaking with Space Coast Daily in April 2024, Shell notes that sleep deprivation and dehydration are the biggest challenges of joining a show like Naked and Afraid:

“It just makes you very, very weak. It gets to you quickly. Even after the first couple of days of just not sleeping well, [it becomes a real challenge.]"

In Episode 1, Shell utilizes one of her survival strategies by thinking outside the box: using termites as a bug repellent to avoid getting crawled at by other insects.

Nathan Martinez, a local fisherman who joined Naked and Afraid Season 10, is back to go on a dangerous 40-mile journey in the Colombian badlands.

In Episode 1, Nathan says that he doesn't view the trek as a challenge. Instead, he sees it as "a simulation of Paleolithic living."

Nathan is grouped with Terra and Lynsey in Naked and Afraid XL Season 10.

Sam Mouzer, who hails from Quarry Bank, United Kingdom, is a former contestant in Naked and Afraid Season 15.

In an interview with Express Star, Sam explained what it was like starring in the XL edition of the series compared to the 21-day challenge in his previous stint:

"This time it is 40 days and 40 nights while traveling 40 miles, so about a mile a day. It just adds another layer to an already hard task. It was filmed in the badlands of Columbia, it is like a secondary rainforest. An absolute bug fest through and through."

Sam also works as a mental health worker and a father of two.

Terra Short (Naked and Afraid Season 14 and Naked and Afraid: Solo contestant) made history as the first trans woman to embark on the show's 21-day challenge in 2022.

Terra is ready to make another historic run alongside 11 other cast members. The only difference is Terra will not be alone, unlike last time (Terra's partner exited the show after Day 2 in Season 14).

Naked and Afraid XL Season 10 is now streaming on Max.

