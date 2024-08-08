Claim to Fame Season 3 Spoilers: Adam, Danny & More 2024 Contestants' Relative Speculation

Much is to be speculated about the celebrity connections of the contestants on 2024's Claim to Fame Season 3.

In full swing of another season of surprises, the ABC reality series, co-hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, brought together a fresh group of contestants.

So far in the 2024 season, these new participants have lived under one roof, competing to uncover the famous relatives of their fellow housemates. At this point, many of the celebrity connections have been revealed, but several remain unsolved and heavily rumored.

Claim to Fame Season 3 Cast: Contestants' Celebrity Relatives Confirmed & Rumored

Bianca Roberts

Niece of Robin Roberts (Confirmed)

Bianca Roberts' journey on Claim to Fame was short-lived. In the premiere episode, she was revealed to be the niece of Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, leading to her elimination in Week 1.

During her time on the show, her "Two Truths and a Lie" statement, which mentioned that her famous aunt had won a Peabody Award, left her fellow contestants puzzled.

Jill Kurlfink

Niece of John Stamos (Confirmed)

Jill Kurlfink's stint on Claim to Fame Season 3 ended in Week 2 when she was revealed to be the niece of Full House actor John Stamos.

During her time on the show, her "Two Truths and a Lie" clue, which stated that her celebrity relative is an actor with a People's Choice Award, did not go unnoticed by her fellow contestants. Despite her efforts, Jill was quickly eliminated from participating in any future weeks.

Gracie Lou Hyland

Jon Cryer (Confirmed)

Gracie Lou’s journey on Claim to Fame was brief, culminating in her elimination in Week 2.

Known off-screen as Gracie Hyland, she is the niece of Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer.

Throughout the ABC show, she initially misled contestants by claiming her relative was from a country music family. Still, in confessionals, she admitted to fabricating her background to conceal her true identity.

Raphael Curtis ('Miguel')

Nephew of Jamie Lee Curtis (Confirmed)

Miguel, actually named Raphael, was eliminated from Claim to Fame in Week 3. He revealed that he is the nephew of Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

During his time on the show, Miguel used the "Two Truths and a Lie" game to hint at his relative’s high level of fame while also presenting a fake name to enhance his Spanish background. Despite his efforts, his true identity was uncovered, leading to his departure in the third week.

Naomi Burns

Cousin of Molly Ringwald (Confirmed)

Naomi's time on Claim to Fame Season 3 ended with her elimination in Week 4. She is the cousin of Pretty in Pink star Molly Ringwald.

During her stay, Naomi used the "Two Truths and a Lie" game to hint that her relative was a singer who won a Young Artist Award and suggested that her relative was a "Brat Pack princess," referencing the '80s Brat Pack era.

Sigmund Jackson, Jr. ('Dedrick')

Brother of Michael Jackson (Confirmed)

Dedrick, whose real name is Sigmund Jackson, was recently eliminated in Week 5 of Claim to Fame.

It was revealed that he is the son of Jackie Jackson, a member of the Jackson 5, and the older brother of the late Michael Jackson.

Danny

On Claim to Fame Season 3, Danny's celebrity relative was speculated as possibly being singer Marc Anthony in Week 5, thanks to clues from the Wine Room challenge.

Danny, whose initial clues pointed to a Grammy-winning pro wrestler, had misled his fellow contestants with a fake narrative.

However, the Wine Room puzzle, which included hints such as "superstar singer who fell for J. Lo," led to the revelation of Marc Anthony's probably identity.

Other clues, like maracas and references to "Man on Fire," further confirmed the connection. With his relative now known, Danny faces a tougher game ahead as he strives to stay in the competition.

Adam

Adam's celebrity relative is suspected to be Michael Bolton. Clues to this include Adam's own resemblance to Bolton and hints from the show.

During the "Two Truths and a Lie" game, Adam claimed his relative was a Grammy-winning actor, later clarifying that the person was a singer famous in the '80s and '90s.

Additional hints like a famous mullet and the mention of a name starting with "Bolt" align well with Michael Bolton, the '90s balladeer known for his distinctive hairstyle and prominent career during that era.

Despite speculation about other possible relatives, including David Bowie, Adam's strong physical resemblance and the specific clues make Michael Bolton the most likely candidate.

Hud

Hud's celebrity relative is believed to be John Mellencamp because of his resemblance to Mellencamp’s children, particularly the mustache that might be intended to obscure this resemblance.

Additionally, Hud’s mention of a "goatee" in a challenge clue aligns with Mellencamp’s appearance. The Wine Room clue, featuring various symbols and words, hints toward the song "Hurts So Good," a classic hit by Mellencamp.

Other details, such as Hud’s background and the connection to a famous singer, further support the theory that John Mellencamp is his relative.

Mackenzie

Mackenzie's celebrity relative is widely believed to be country singer Trace Adkins. Several clues from the show support this theory: Mackenzie has repeatedly stated that she is related to a singer, and her country-inspired appearance and demeanor align with Adkins’ style.

The clue about a "goatee" further hints at Adkins, known for his distinctive facial hair.

Additionally, Mackenzie’s overall look and presentation match Adkins’ public image, reinforcing the idea that he is her famous relative.

Shane

Various clues and deductions throughout the season suggest that Shane's celebrity relative is Marlon Brando.

Shane’s father, Miko Brando, is one of Marlon Brando’s children, making Shane the legendary actor's grandson.

The clues pointing to Shane's connection with Hollywood royalty, his mention of Elizabeth Taylor, and his proximity to Neverland Ranch through Miko Brando’s role as a security guard for Michael Jackson strengthen this theory.

Despite some general clues, these detailed connections support Shane's identification as Marlon Brando's grandson.

