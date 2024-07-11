11 celebrity relatives compete with one another in various challenges in 2024's Claim to Fame Season 3.

All 11 contestants of Claim to Fame who are secretly relatives of a celebrity are put in a house together where they try to outlast each other in weekly challenges in order to gain clues as to which celebrities their peers are related to.

The winner of the challenge receives immunity and an additional clue about another contestant. Two losers of the challenge will then be nominated as the week's "Guesser."

The Guesser would need to choose one contestant and guess their celebrity relative. If they are right, the cast member that they chose will be eliminated. If they are wrong, they will be sent home instead.

Claim to Fame Season 3 premiered on ABC on July 10.

Every Main Cast Member of Claim to Fame Season 3

Hosts:

Kevin Jonas

Kevin Jonas

Instagram: @kevinjonas

Serving as one of the hosts of Claim to Fame is Jonas Brothers member Kevin Jonas.

Kevin, alongside his brothers Nick and Joe, made headlines as the trio released several memorable hits as part of the Jonas Brothers, namely "Lovebug," "When You Look Me in the Eyes," and "Sucker."

Kevin also ventured into the world of acting after taking part in two Disney Channel original movies, namely Camp Rock and its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Frankie Jonas

Frankie Jonas

Instagram: @franklinjonas

Frankie Jonas joins his brother, Kevin, as host of Claim to Fame Season 3.

Frankie has many notable credits in his acting resume, with him appearing alongside his brothers in Disney Channel's Jonas and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Frankie also lent his voice to Sōsuke in the English dub of 2008's Ponyo.

Frankie and Kevin have been the hosts of Claim to Fame ever since its launch in July 2022.

Contestants:

Adam

Disney

One of the contestants vying for the $100,000 grand prize in Claim to Fame Season 3 is Adam.

Claim to Fame's official Instagram account (@claimtofameabc) shared a post stating two truths and one lie about Adam's celebrity relative, noting that the relative is either his uncle, a known actor, or someone who won a Grammy during his career.

Some have theorized that Adam is the relative of Travel Channel's Josh Gates due to the striking resemblance between the two and others have pointed out that he could be related to renowned singer Michael Bolton.

Bianca

Disney

Another newcomer to the world of Claim to Fame is Bianca.

A post from Claim to Fame's Instagram account stating two truths and one lie about Bianca's celebrity relative unveiled that she could either be her aunt, an actress, or a recipient of the Peabody Award.

Comments from fans suggest that Bianca is related to Peabody awardee Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts.

Danny

Disney

Danny enters Claim to Fame Season 3 as one of the solid competitors trying to outlast his peers.

It remains to be seen which celebrity relative is Danny related to, but comments indicate that he could be related to singer-songwriter Gabriel Iglesias or Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez who played Manny in the sitcom.

Dedrick

Disney

The cheerful Dedrick joins Claim to Fame Season 3 as he tries his best to hide which celebrity he is related to.

Fans think that Dedrick is closely related to R&B and soul singer Smokey Robinson or Luthor Vandross.

Gracie Lou

Disney

Gracie Lou may be all smiles on the outside, but her competitive fire is hidden underneath as she is set to showcase it all in the latest season of Claim to Fame.

Gracie's close resemblance to Bonnie Raitt makes fans think that she is related to the singer. Other candidates include Dakota Fanning and Jon Cryer.

Hud

Disney

Hud's dashing mustache makes him an eye-candy not just for his fellow houseguests, but for Claim to Fame fans as well.

Some have claimed that Hud is the son of singer John Mellencamp while others point out that he looks like an older version of Dylan O'Brian.

Jill

Disney

Another contestant/houseguest in Season 3 is Jill. Based on her official image alone, Jill appears to have a bubbly personality who is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

Fans think that Jill is related to celebrities like Joey King, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Alyson Stoner.

Mackenzie

Disney

Mackenzie is part of the interesting collection of contestants in Claim to Fame Season 3.

Fans have theorized that Mackenzie's celebrity relative could either be Sadie Sink, Kevin Bacon, or Ansel Elgort.

Miguel

Disney

Claim to Fame's Miguel has a face that may be recognizable to many, but one can't pinpoint which celebrity he is related to.

Some have pointed out that Miguel could be a blood relative of Patrick Swayze, Judd Hirsch, or even Pedro Pascal.

Naomi

Disney

Naomi is ready to make an impact as she joins the cast of Claim to Fame Season 3.

Fans have a plethora of theories on which celebrity is Naomi related to, with some claiming that she could be a relative of Kelly Clarkson, Mandy Moore, or Selena Gomez.

Shane

Disney

Shane joins the world of Claim to Fame intending to outsmart everyone to nab the ultimate prize. In fact, he is already making a statement with that fried chicken necklace that he is wearing.

Based on his appearance, fans think that Shane is a relative of Tyler Perry, Laurence Fishburne, or Forest Whitaker.

New episodes of Claim to Fame Season 3 premiere on ABC every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.

