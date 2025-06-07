15 Years Later, a Beloved Disney Musical Movie Is Getting a Sequel

New information suggests an iconic Disney musical is getting the sequel treatment 15 years after its last film. The Camp Rock series of films has not been heard from since 2010, with the second of two Disney Channel original films starring the Jonas Brothers and Sonny With a Chance star Demi Lovato hitting the Disney-owned TV network. Since then, word of a potential third film has been nothing more than a pipe dream for fans, with Disney Channel turning its focus to other original movie franchises like the beloved Zombies series.

According to a new report, a sequel to Camp Rock, a fan-favorite Disney musical, is being made after over a decade and a half. Initial reports of a potential Camp Rock 3 began circulating in early April, but it seems progress is finally being made on the project.

Insider Daniel Richtman posted the new Camp Rock 3 information on his Patreon page, writing that Disney is in the process of casting for a currently untitled musical and "all signs point to [it being] Camp Rock 3:

"Disney is officially casting for an untitled musical, and all signs point to 'Camp Rock 3.' According to a new casting grid, the project is being led by executive producer Tim Federle ('High School Musical: The Musical: The Series') with a script from 'Camp Rock 2' writer Eydie Faye."

"A global talent search is now open for the lead role of Sage (ages 12–17)," Richtman continued, adding that filming should run from late summer to early fall of this year:

"A global talent search is now open for the lead role of Sage (ages 12–17), a musically gifted teen. The logline hints at a 'Camp Rock'-style story: 'When a popular band needs to find a new opening act, they launch a contest to discover the next big musical talent.' Filming is set for late summer through fall 2025."

To date, there have only been two Camp Rock films: Camp Rock in 2008 and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010. The movies center on a rock-and-roll-focused summer camp helmed by a fictitious rock band played by the Jonas Brothers. Every summer, Camp Rock ran with the goal of discovering the next musical superstar, who emerged in the film in the form of Demi Lovato's Mitchie Torres.

However, after the release of The Final Jam 15 years ago, the series went silent, with Lovato as well as Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas going on to fruitful musical careers outside of the Disney Channel star-making machine.

A Camp Rock threequel isn't the only major Disney sequel on the way; here are four more confirmed and rumored projects based on beloved Disney Channel Originals:

Every Confirmed & Rumored Disney Channel Sequel on the Way

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires

Rarely do Disney Channel Original Movies make it to a fourth feature, but the Zombies franchise is one of the coveted few that have achieved that status. Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is the long-awaited sequel to its alien-focused predecessor and premieres on July 10, 2025.

This time around, Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are back as Zed and Addison caught in the middle of a rivalry between two bloodsucking factions: Daywalkers and Vampires.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland

After Descendants: The Rise of Red revitalized the franchise, a sequel is now on the way as well. Titled Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the movie picks up right after the last movie's events and deals with the consequences of Red messing with time.

The movie has also received a number of casting announcements. In addition to Kylie Cantrall's Red and Malia Baker's Chloe, Rita Ora and Melanie Paxson are reprising their respective roles as the Queen of Hearts and the Fairy Godmother. Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is set for a May 6, 2025 premiere.

Phineas & Ferb Season 6

After the show originally ended with a fourth season in 2015, Phineas & Ferb recently made its grand return on Disney+ with Season 5. A sixth season was also confirmed back when the deal was made for more episodes to be produced in 2023, guaranteeing fans that they will get to experience more of the Flynn & Fletcher duo's 104 days of summer vacation.

High School Musical 3 Sequel

Following the end of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' end, many fans have wondered whether the franchise could continue in some form. Now, a rumor could provide some insight into where the story is headed.

Scooper MyTimeToShineHello claims, via X, "High School Musical 3.5 is in development," possibly indicating that a new movie could be on the way. While this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, another entry would make sense given the franchise's continued success over the years.

What To Expect From Camp Rock 3

For longtime Disney Channel fans, especially those of the Disney Channel Original movies, the idea of a Camp Rock 3 has been nothing more than a pop-rock-tinged pipe dream.

While the studio has returned to various Disney Channel franchises over the years, most notably for the purposes of this conversation with High School Musical and the Disney+ streaming series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Camp Rock had been swept away, with all hope of a potential sequel relegated to the nostalgia-fuelled depths of Disney Channel message boards and social media accounts.

However, that finally looks to be changing, with a third film on the horizon, at least according to these new reports. It seems this will be a full-on sequel to the last movie, ushering in a new generation of Camp Rock fans with a new protagonist rather than focusing on a new teenage protagonist chasing their musical dreams by attending the series' titular summer camp.

What will be interesting to see is who Disney has in mind for the movie's central band, as the Jonas Brothers fit so perfectly into that musical mentorship role, playing the fictional band Connect 3 in the first two movies.

Also, how could the legacy cast play into this summertime sequel? Could Demi Lovato or the Jo Bros pop up in any form? Perhaps after her musical career following the first two films, Lovato's Mitchie Torres has come to work with the sleepaway camp that gave her a chance in some capacity, either owning it outright or offering mentorship to its young attendees.

No matter what happens, fans can expect a rock-powered summer camp experience whenever the new film drops on Disney Channel (and, assumedly, Disney+), featuring a new underdog story full of exciting original musical numbers for a new generation of fans to obsess over the same way nostalgic Disney Channel devotees do with the soundtracks of the first films.