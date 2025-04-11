Disney's Camp Rock 3 Is Finally Happening (Report)

Reports seem to indicate Disney is ready to move forward with Camp Rock 3 after spending years away from the franchise.

Disney Bringing Camp Rock 3 to Life

Disney

According to a report from Boardwalk Times, Disney has greenlit Camp Rock 3 for release on Disney+. This would be the first movie in the franchise since 2010's Camp Rock 2.

While plot details have not been revealed, Eydie Faye (known for her work on Fuller House and The Slumber Party) is set to write the Camp Rock 3 script.

The first two Camp Rock movies were developed as Disney Channel Original Movies, airing on the network in 2008 and 2010. Both films featured singer and former Disney Channel stars Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner, along with all three members of the Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe, and Kevin).

The first film features Lovato as Mitchie Torres, a teenager who wants to spend her summer at the titular Camp Rock. However, she can only get there by working in the kitchen with her family unable to afford the fees, which comes before teen pop star Shane Gray (Joe Jonas) hears her singing and is highly impressed.

The second film (Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam) brings Mitchie and the Gray brothers' band, Connect Three, back to Camp Rock for another summer of fun. However, a well-funded, state-of-the-art rival camp opens across the lake, leading to many of Camp Rock's staff and campers moving to seemingly greener pastures.

What Could Happen in Camp Rock 3?

Disney

With Camp Rock 3 likely taking place at least 15 years after the events of 2010's Camp Rock 2, Disney has more than its fair share of options with where to go with the plot.

The film could tell the story of its original cast trying to save the camp from going out of business, expanding to new locations, or even adapting to the modern era of music. However, with the script still being written, details are sure to be kept under wraps for the foreseeable future.

The bigger question in play is how many of the first two films' original cast members could reprise their roles for the long-awaited threequel.

Lovato has been fairly active in Hollywood over the last few years with multiple credits as a director, writer, and actor. She even teased wanting an R-rated Camp Rock 3 to Harper's Bazaar in 2023, although she felt too much time may have passed for that kind of film to happen.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has made a name for himself in recent years with appearances in the last two Jumanji films while building his acting resume with other films too. He also previously expressed being open to a possible Camp Rock 3 with People in 2017, but only "if the right thing [came] together."

With so much work still left to do on Camp Rock 3, fans will be anxious to find out what will come of this threequel and who will be utilized to bring the story together.

