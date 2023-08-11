Disney+ Unveils New High School Musical Collection

Disney+ just added a collection of one of the most famous kids' franchises: High School Musical.

Following the Disney Channel Orginal Movie High School Musical trilogy from 2006-2008, the series returned in a big way in 2019 with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which premiered with the launch of Disney+.

The original films starred Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Corbin Bleu, while the new show kickstarted major popularity for performers Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

The series has released its fourth and final season, which premiered all of its episodes on August 9.

Disney+ Adds New High School Musical Collection

Disney+ added a new collection centered on the High School Musical franchise.

The newly combined added collection puts together all of High School Musical's top hits, including the original trilogy, the four seasons of The Musical: The Series, and Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

Here's a look at what's included in the full collection streaming on Disney+:

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

High School Musical 3

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Sing-along

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Disney is pushing the Disney+ take on this franchise, highlighting four different items from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series under the "Featured" banner:

The streamer is unquestionably looking to put Olivia Rodrigo's face as front and center as possible, as her fame away from Disney has grown exponentially.

A similar look at the collection can be found on the mobile app version of Disney+:

What's the Future of High School Musical?

It's no surprise that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is wrapping up after four seasons. The series is one of Disney+'s longest-running series since it made its debut on the streamer's launch day (November 12, 2019).

While early on it was a big success, the drama surrounding Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's real-world relationship and eventual break up actually seemed to hurt the show itself ultimately.

When sometimes, any press is good press, Rodrigo started her own pop star music career with the hit song Driver's License and the album Sour, which broke the global Spotify record for the biggest opening week for an album by a female artist.

Rodrigo did not return for Season 4 of The Musical: The Series to focus on her impressive young music career.

The series itself was always a clever way to continue the brand, following a group of high schoolers who go to the same High School where the original films were made.

It was meta, full of cameos, some gripping romantic plot lines, and, of course, plenty of music and dance numbers.

Due to the original trilogy's popularity, there's likely to be some kind of eventual continuation of the brand, but following the end of this series, it's hard to see what Disney will do next with High School Musical.

Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is now streaming on Disney+.