Disney Reveals Historic Re-Release of 7 Abandoned Movies

It's another historic first for Disney+ as seven movies that were abandoned from the streamer are now available on major digital platforms.

As part of a surprising move to cut down costs, Disney decided to remove several TV shows from Disney+, which included notable titles like Willow, Big Shot, and The Mysterious Benedict Society.

A good chunk of Disney+ original movies was also not safe from the content purge as the streamer removed the likes of the Cheaper By The Dozen reboot, Artemis Fowl, and Better Nate Than Never.

Which Disney+ Movies Are Available for Purchase Digitally?

Seven previously-abandoned Disney+ movies are now available for purchase or rent on major digital platforms in the United States.

This is a historic move for Disney since it marks the first time that fans can watch and buy Disney+-exclusive-produced films outside of the streaming service.

Here's a list of the said seven movies that are available for purchase:

1.) Crater

Disney+

Featuring the talented McKenna Grace as one of its lead stars, Crater revolves around a boy named Caleb as he recruits his friends to steal a rover on a lunar colony to fulfill his father's wish to map a crater.

Alongside Grace, Crater highlights an up-and-coming cast led by Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Scott Mescudi, and Thomas Boyce.

The science fiction adventure film received a critic score of 66% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Crater premiered on Disney+ on May 12. It was later removed on June 30.

2.) Better Nate Than Ever

Disney+

Better Nate Than Ever is a musical comedy focusing on the titular Nate Foster as he embarks on a journey to follow his dreams of becoming a big Broadway star.

The feel-good musical adventure features a stellar cast led by High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett, Rueby Wood, Aria Brooks, and Friends actress Lisa Kudrow.

The movie received positive reviews, earning a critic score of 83% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Better Nate Than Ever made its debut on Disney+ on April 1, 2022, and it was removed on May 26 of this year.

3.) Flora & Ulysses

Disney+

Flora & Ulysses highlights the dynamic of a 10-year-old girl named Flora and her pet squirrel, Ulysses.

In the movie, the pair go off on an adventure of self-discovery while also trying to escape an animal control expert who hates squirrels.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Kate DiCamillo. It premiered on Disney+ on February 19, 2021, and it was also removed last May 26.

4.) The One And Only Ivan

Disney+

Based on Katherine Applegate's novel of the same name and inspired by a true story, The One and Only Ivan centers around the titular gorilla as he reflects on his life in the wild to becoming a popular attraction inside a mall.

The One and Only Ivan is headlined by a remarkable cast led by Sam Rockwell as the voice of Ivan, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Ramon Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, and Bryan Cranston.

Disney+ released the film on August 21, 2020, and it was later removed from the service on May 26 of this year.

5.) Rosaline

Hulu

Based on Rebecca Serle's novel titled When You Were Mine, Rosaline focuses on a retelling of Romeo and Juliet from the perspective of the titular character whom Romeo was interested in first before meeting Juliet (who coincidentally is her cousin).

Kaitlyn Denver's performance as Rosaline received generally positive reviews from fans and critics, with the film ultimately earning a critic score of 74% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Rosaline premiered on Hulu on October 6, 2022, but it was later removed as part of the content purge on May 27.

6.) Cheaper By The Dozen

Disney+

Inspired by the autobiographical novel written by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey, Disney+'s Cheaper By The Dozen highlights a household of 12 children and the different stories about family and friendship that come with it.

The film serves as a reboot of the original two movies starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. This time around, the cast is led by Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union.

Cheaper By The Dozen made its debut on Disney+ on March 18, 2022 before being removed on May 26 of this year.

7.) Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Disney+

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is about an 11-year-old boy who strives to become the best detective in town as he runs his own firm alongside his imaginary pet polar bear.

The film is based on the book series of the same name written by Stephan Pastis.

Timmy Failure earned positive reviews from critics, with it receiving a score of 84% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney+ released Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made on February 7, 2020, and it was also removed last May 26.