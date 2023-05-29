Disney+ Just Removed 12 Major Movies In First-Ever Content Purge

Disney+ just underwent a historic purge of content, removing a number of movies produced exclusively for Disney's streaming service.

Along with some major behind-the-scenes changes for both the MCU and Star Wars, Disney is in the midst of company-wide strategy adjustments in order to recoup some major losses financially from the past couple of years.

A big part of this change was seen through a huge purge in content from Disney+, which saw over a dozen streaming shows removed from the streamer so that Disney can avoid residual fees and other expenses.

Disney+ Pushes Historic Content Purge

Disney officially removed a dozen Disney+ original movies from the platform as part of a historic purge of content, made official at 3 am ET on Saturday, May 27. These movies were removed in order to help Disney shave off licensing fees that they were charging Disney+ for hosting the projects.

Those 12 movies can be seen below:

1.) Artemis Fowl

Disney+

Adapted from the 2001 children's novel, Artemis Fowl features Thor director Kenneth Branagh along with a cast including Josh Gad, Colin Farrell, and Dame Judi Dench as they take on a grand adventure filled with magic and mythical creatures.

Initially intended for a theatrical release in 2019, the eventual Disney+ movie highlights Ferida Shaw's 12-year-old criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl II as he learns about his family's extensive history with all things magical.

2.) Better Nate Than Never

Disney+

Based on the 2013 novel Better Nate Than Never, Hollywood newcomer Rueby Wood portrays the titular young character in a coming-of-age story about a young boy looking to dive into the world of musical theater.

Nate and his friends learn of auditions for a Broadway retelling of the classic Disney movie Lilo & Stitch in New York City, setting up a wild adventure for a young boy looking to find where he fits in the world.

3.) Black Beauty

Disney+

Based on the 1877 novel by Anna Sewell, five different countries joined forces to tell the story of a wild mustang narrating her own life as she forms a unique relationship with a group of horse trainers that take her in after her mother passes.

Kate Winslet provides the voice for the titular horse, Black Beauty, in a movie that shows the dark side of horses being in captivity as the trainers do their best to give their animals the life that they deserve.

4.) Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Disney+

Disney+ took a stab at the Cheaper by the Dozen story for a third live-action movie after the originals were released in 1950 and 2003, featuring Zack Braff and Gabrielle Union as an interracial couple who take on the challenges of being parents to a dozen children.

This take on the story also includes some important real-world themes like racial profiling, adding a present-day feel to the retelling of this memorable adventure.

5.) Darby And The Dead

Disney+

After a near-death experience, Riele Downs' Darby gains the unique ability to speak with ghosts, which isolates her at school while she starts her own side business helping ghosts move on to the afterlife.

Joining Shazam! star Asher Angel and Moana voice actress Auli'i Cravalho, this supernatural teen comedy highlights the challenges of adolescence along with the struggles of fitting into high school as Darby works through her powers.

6.) Flora & Ulysses

Disney+

10-year-old Flora Buckman is featured in this coming-of-age story as the cynical young girl learns about her love of superheroes and comic books, coming across a sentient squirrel that gains unbelievable superpowers after an accident with a vacuum.

Featuring How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan and Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Ben Schwartz, Flora & Ulysses highlights a young girl's journey fixing the broken people and things in her life as she develops her relationship with a real animal superhero.

7.) Stargirl

Stargirl

Grace VanderWaal portrays the free-spirited teenager Stargirl, who takes her first stab at public school after being home-schooled for most of her life, looking to make friends for the first time as she moves closer to adulthood.

The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito stars amongst a cast of young up-and-comers, with Stargirl quickly learning about the struggles that her mother tried to protect her from at home.

8.) Hollywood Stargirl

Disney+

Catching up with Stargirl the summer before her senior year of high school, Hollywood Stargirl shows Vanderaal's character and her mom relocating to Los Angeles from Mica, Arizona as she looks to make a whole new set of friends.

Featuring MCU stars Elijah Richardson and Judy Greer amidst a star-studded cast of actors, Stargirl winds up getting an invitation to a movie set as she learns what it will really take to follow her big dreams.

9.) Magic Camp

Disney+

Adam Devine plays a former prodigy magician who now runs a magic camp for younger kids, including Nathaniel McIntyre's Theo Moses, who goes to the camp hoping to cope with his father's untimely death (played by Black Adam's Aldis Hodge).

Blessed with a gift for performing card tricks, Theo develops friendships at this magic camp while working hard to overcome his stage fright while taking part in the camp's Golden Wand competition.

10.) The One And Only Ivan

Disney+

Based on the 2012 children's novel of the same name, the 2020 film adaptation told the real-life story of Ivan the gorilla, the main attraction at a circus mall, and his other animal co-stars.

Featuring Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, and Helen Mirren as voices for the animals alongside Bryan Cranston's ringleader, Mack, this adventure highlights Ivan's struggle learning about his past along with the dangers of animals being locked up in captivity.

11.) Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Disney+

Timmy Failure operates a Portland detective agency called Total Failure Inc., partnering up with a polar bear to do so. The titular detective is portrayed as a bit of an oddball while the movie dives into classic film noir themes and adventures.

Clueless but confident in a world where imaginary friends aren't so imaginary (including the polar bear), the movie tackles themes such as animal rights and family struggles, particularly with Timmy learning to accept his single mom's new partner.

12.) Wolfgang

Disney+

Disney+ brought one of its many documentaries to life by highlighting the life and career of Wolfgang Puck, one of the best and most popular chefs in the world.

Highlighting Puck's extensive culinary career and his massive impact on the food world, fans get just a glimpse into the chef's personal life along with an in-depth look into how he made his rise to fame over the last five decades.

Will Disney Allow Purged Disney+ Movies to Live On?

Seeing these dozen movies removed so suddenly from Disney+ certainly paints a worrisome picture for fans who want to revisit these stories, particularly with no options currently available for them to be purchased via physical media.

This also comes alongside a shocking round of removals of superhero properties from Marvel, leaving many concerned that some of these projects could be lost forever thanks to this purge.

Even taking into account that Disney is making this move for cost-saving purposes, fans will have their eye on the studio to see which movies and TV shows stay on Disney+ and which ones face the axe.