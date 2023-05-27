Disney+ just removed a beloved MCU show which ran for three seasons.

The streamer recently underwent its first content purge, with several major movies and shows, including some Disney+ originals, having been axed from the service.

MCU documentary series MPower and Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever were originally set for removal, but ultimately ended up sticking around while Marvel's Project Hero was, unfortunately, cut.

Disney+ Removes Marvel's Runaways Show

Marvel

The MCU's Runaways series which was developed for Hulu under Marvel Television has been removed from both its original streamer and Disney+.

The removal comes amid Disney+'s content purge of a number of movies and shows. However, this particular removal comes as a great surprise as it was absent from Deadline's published list of movies and shows set to be removed.

The only other Marvel project seemingly removed as part of the Friday, May 26 purge was Project Hero, a documentary series spotlighting young people making a positive impact in their communities.

Runaways ran for three seasons on Hulu between 2017 and 2019 and was beloved by many, currently sitting with an 84% critic rating and 69% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As Runaways never received a physical release, options to view the series have become limited after its streaming removal. Although episodes Marvel show can still be purchased on select digital platforms at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!