Helen Mirren Admits New DC Superhero Role Was 'Terribly Hard Work' Yet Still 'Fun'

Actress Helen Mirren commented on her new DCU role and experience filming Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Kicking off the DCU's 2023 slate is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 film starring Zachary Levi.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam 2 looks to reunite most of the original cast while also introducing a few DC newcomers, such as Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and the Academy Award-winning Helen Mirren.

Interestingly enough, Mirren, along with Zegler and Liu, are playing villains; but unlike most comic book movie baddies, they are completely original to the film.

Out ahead of the sequel's release, Mirren opened up about her DC role and the experience of shooting a superhero film.

Helen Mirren Admits Shazam 2 Was 'Hard Work'

DC

In talking about her role and experience with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Helen Mirren confessed to AP Entertainment that it was "enormous fun and terribly hard work:"

"It was wonderful. For me, work - of course, work is when making money, of course, - and also it's my artistic expression and all of that. But it's also fun. And, there are certain things you do just for the fun of it. And, certainly doing Shazam is one of those jobs that was enormous fun and terribly hard work as well. Very hot in Atlanta. My costume weighed, I think, thirty pounds; it was so heavy. But great, great fun to do that kind of a movie. Just fantastic."

This isn't the first time the acclaimed actress has tackled a "fun" franchise role. Mirren also appeared in multiple Fast & Furious films, and her latest role is alongside another franchise icon, Harrison Ford, in 1923.

As for Fury of the Gods, Mirren portrays Hespera, one of the three Daughters of Atlas.

And, even though the actress was honest about that "hard work," she was willing to take on more, including "all her own stunts."

What Helen Mirren Brings to Shazam 2

Given how comic book films are often written off or looked down upon, it was refreshing to hear from someone within the Hollywood elite - and who's familiar with the awards circle - to embrace such a role and express how fun it was.

And, while the role was clearly a positive experience for Helen Mirren, it likely was for David F. Sandberg, the cast, and the film itself.

Not only does having an award-winning actress in Fury of the Gods draw attention to the film, but it also telegraphs quality and talent.

While audiences don't yet know whether Mirren's Hespera will survive the film, the fate of the Shazam franchise is also up for debate now that Peter Safran and James Gunn are rebooting the DCU.

However, there have been a few hints that Shazam could continue. DC fans should have a better idea in the weeks to come.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives in theaters on March 17, 2023.