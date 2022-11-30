First Look at Rachel Zegler’s Gorgeous DC Superhero Costume (Photos)

As a part of its activation at CCXP Expo, DC revealed the first look at Rachel Zegler's costume from Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Shazam 2 is getting ready to finally hit theaters after years of production, a couple of delays, and an ongoing global pandemic.

As a part of the Zachary Levi-led DC sequel, the film will be the first from the DCU to feature completely original villains in the three daughters of Atlas, Hespera, Kalypso, and Anthea.

Amongst this trio is Rachel Zegler, who fans may recognize from her big-screen debut in the recent Steve Spielberg-directed West Side Story. Zegler's star is set to continue to rise, as she plays Snow White (alongside Gal Gadot) in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the Disney classic.

But before all that, she will make her presence known in the DCU, as fans get a first look at her character's (Anthea) look in the film.

A Closer Look at the DCU's Anthea

DC unveiled the first glimpse at Rachel Zegler's Anthea costume from Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

As reported by Collider, the costume was a part of DC's presence at the CCXP Expo, coming alongside a series of standees for the upcoming DCU epic.

Collider

Zegler's on-screen look wear's her character's greek origins on its sleeves, sporting a mosaic pattern reminiscent of ancient Greek stylings.

Collider

She also has a Julius Cesar-style gold leaf headband, and gladiator-esque leather battledress.

Collider

Who is Rachel Zegler's Anthea?

As Zegler's DC character Anthea is completely original to Shazam 2, it is kind of hard to glean who she exactly is. However, taking a closer look at the character's on-screen appearance does offer up some details.

Anthea is just one of three daughters of the Greek god Atlas. And she looks the part, sporting an almost Amazonian look akin to the female warriors seen in the Wonder Woman films.

But she is the spawn of a Greek god, so it is very easy to see the connection she will have to the Shazam family. Both on the page and on the big screen the origins of Shazam's powers are from the Greek gods.

What will be interesting to see is if Zegler will stick around in the DCU after Fury of the Gods. Her on-screen sisters Hespera and Kalypso, played by Hollywood royalty Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, are not likely to reappear elsewhere in the universe. The two actresses are so well-established, this feels like a one-off thing for Mirren and Liu.

But with Zelger that equation could look differently. The star is one of the fastest-rising talents in Hollywood, so Warner Bros. would be smart to want to hitch their wagon to hers.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17, 2023.