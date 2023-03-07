Shazam 2 Reviews: What Are Critics’ First Reactions

Critics have finally unveiled their first reactions to the much-talked-about DCU sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods Early Reviews

Several critics got the chance to see Shazam! Fury of the Gods early before sharing their first reactions on social media.

The Movie Podcast host @AJJetset described Shazam 2 as "exhilarating" and "superpowered fun:"

"'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is EXHILARATING! David F. Sandberg whips up a captivating and truly funny story that can be celebrated with the whole family. Rachel Zegler, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Dijmon Hounsou are standouts for me. Fury of The Gods is SUPERPOWERED FUN!"

CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg said that Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a "worthy sequel," noting that "it wins you over with its characters and energy:"

"Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is a super fun and worthy sequel. Not a game changing comic book movie, but it wins you over with its characters and energy. Has some real surprises and a knowing sensibility that suit it well – plus some creative and exciting monster action."

Variety's Courtney Howard pointed out that Shazam 2 "packs a punch," describing it as a "super solid, super fun & super smart blend of hilarity, heart, and heroics:"

"'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' // Shazam Movie is a super-powered sequel that packs a punch. A super solid, super fun & super smart blend of hilarity, heart & heroics. Ramps up the action & irreverence to a delightful degree. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu & Rachel Zegler are MVPs. [love] the dragon!"

The Movie Podcast's Daniel Baptista claimed that Shazam! Fury of the Gods "supercharges everything that made the first film special:"

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is a MAGICAL and HILARIOUS family adventure.[David F. Sandberg] SUPERCHARGES everything that made the first film special with the heart of the story always the SHAZAMILY. Rachel Zeglerand Jack Dylan Grazer steal every scene."

Black Girl Nerds founder Jamie Broadnax shared that Shazam 2 is infused with "more action, compelling villains, and a complicated antihero:"

"Shazam continues to lean into his silliness and immaturity in this sequel which tells us this franchise will remain to keep these films funny, light and slapstick-ish. The sequel comes with more action, compelling villains and a complicated antihero."

DC Studios head James Gunn even chimed in, noting that Shazam! Fury of the Gods was a "complete blast:"

"I love it, it’s a complete blast. [Zachary Levi] & [David F. Sandberg] & [Rachel Zegler] the whole crew killed it."

