Ant-Man's Judy Greer Requests Major Change to Her Marvel Character

Everyone wants to be a superhero. The next best thing is to be a part of a superhero movie. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is such a great product partly because the characters they put around the stars tend to steal scenes and impact the audience. Out of the MCU's many sub-franchises, the Ant-Man franchise has produced some of the greatest supporting characters on the MCU roster.

Michael Pena's Luis, Randall Park's Jimmy Woo, and the phenomenal Judy Greer, who plays Scott Lang's ex-wife Maggie Lang, all add incredible value to their respective movies.

Greer has been a part of Peyton Reed's Ant-Man franchise from day one. While it is still up in the air if she will have a role in the third film from the trilogy, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantamania, she has some big dreams for her character.

Judy Greer's Future In Superhero Movies

Judy Greer is no stranger to a big-time popcorn film franchise, and she has no plans of getting out of that game.

In a recent interview with the Inside Disney Podcast, the Ant-Man actress confessed that she hopes one day her character can "come back with a superpower," going as far as to request the big change to Ant-Man franchise director Peyton Reed:

"Well, I am still crossing my fingers that my character will come back with a superpower. I talked to Peyton Reed, the director, about it all the time. Well, I try to all the time."

Greer explains what it is like to be on set in a Marvel Studios movie. Much like many actors before her, she praises the "high-end" nature of the production.

"The thing about Marvel movies, it's like, staying at a fancy hotel. And I mean that like it is "high-end". Like everything is the best it can be. And Ant-Man, because Ant-Man is like, I call it a comedy. It's a superhero movie, but it's funny."

She continues praising her co-star, leading man, Paul Rudd, who plays her ex-husband, Scott Lang. Greer also spoke about the benefits of being a part of a sector of the MCU that allows for comedy and fun, where she gave props to Rudd for his style of comedy:

"You cannot make a movie with Paul Rudd and not have it be hilarious. So I feel like I kind of got the best superhero part of the franchise because not only are we getting rid of bad people, but we are also making people laugh all the time. And that was really fun. Not what I expected when I went to go work on a Marvel movie."

The veteran actress was then asked what it is like to play such a pivotal role in Paul Rudd's most famous character. She explored further how much fun it was working with Rudd, but insists on mentioning her in-universe husband and Rudd's "best friend in real life," Bobby Cannavale, as well:

So I can't really answer that question without talking about Bobby Cannavale, because they're really best friends in real life. So working with two guys who are very best friends with each other in real life, is like, you just have to stand back and make sure the real tears that are streaming out of your eyes because you are laughing so hard don't ruin the scene... ...It is a lot of joking and a lot of behind the scene antics that kept us on our toes.

Greer is coming off her role in the 2021 Halloween franchise revival Halloween Kills. Marvel fans will have to wait and see if she returns in 2023's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantimania.

Everyone Wants To Be The Hero

Judy Greer wants what every actor in the MCU wants; superpowers. Who wouldn't?

Especially having been so close to a franchise that has made a massive success out of the most obscure characters, one of the best examples of this feat is the franchise Greer is such a big part of - Ant-Man.

This character has turned a lengthy comic book run into a multi-hundred-million-dollar trilogy. A part of the Marvel Studios pageantry is the love and care they give to each of their IPs. Allowing Ant-Man to commit to Scott Lang, Paul Rudd, Peyton Reed, and its comedy has made Ant-Man a valuable piece of the most extraordinary cinematic universe ever created.

The genre integration of superhero movies, specifically in the MCU, has become something that allows a wide variety of stories to be told. In addition, there is seemingly no comic book character too obscure to be considered for a project.

All of that being said, there is a level of sophistication involved when deciding which characters make that jump from supporting role to the superpowered player. There have been superhero projects in the past, specifically DC's slate on The CW, where every character that appears on screen is likely to receive a power-up. However, Marvel Studios' patience and willingness to invest in their supporting characters have allowed them to avoid the overpowered cast dilemma while still creating characters like Maggie Lang for fans to fall in love with.