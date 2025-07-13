4 Disney Movies from One Beloved Franchise Are Dominating Disney+ Streaming Charts

A beloved Disney franchise rose from the dead, dominating the streaming top 10 of Disney+ following the release of its new movie. Disney is home to many iconic franchises, such as High School Musical, Camp Rock, Descendants, and Wizards of Waverly Place. What made these shows and movies admirable was their relatable stories, incredible music, star-studded cast, and longevity, which are still impactful today. One good example is Disney's Zombie franchise, which stood the test of time by releasing its fourth movie, Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

Directed by Paul Hoehn, Zombies 4 brings back core characters Zed (played by School Spirits Season 2 mainstay Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) for another musical adventure in Seabrook as they go on a road trip filled with unexpected ramifications due to the introduction of a summer camp headlined by Daywalkers and Vampires. Zombies 4 marks the end of the franchise's three-year hiatus after it released its third film, Zombies 3, in 2022. The long break between the two movies seemed to work wonders for the franchise since it dialed back the hype, as evidenced by the latest streaming charts.

As of July 13, 2025, the Disney+ U.S. Top 10 Movies & Shows chart is currently dominated by Disney's Zombies franchise, with the top 4 spots belonging to the four movies under its umbrella.

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires rises to the top spot after being released on July 10, 2025. The second spot belongs to the first movie, Zombies, from 2018, which introduced Zed and Addison to viewers.

Meanwhile, 2020's Zombies 2, the movie that included werewolves, claims the third spot, while 2022's Zombies 3 (the film that confirmed a shocking twist involving Addison's true heritage) takes the fourth spot.

Here is the full top 10 movies & shows of Disney+ U.S. (as of July 13):

1.) Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires

2.) Zombies

3.) Zombies 2

4.) Zombies 3

5.) Ironheart

6.) Captain America: Brave New World

7.) Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

8.) Snow White

9.) The Sandlot

10.) The Parent Trap

Dominating the top 10 for the Zombies franchise is a good sign, meaning that there is still high interest in Zed and Addison's love story and the potential to see more of its expansive world-building come to life.

Joining Donnelly and Manheim in the cast of Zombies 4: Rise of the Vampires are Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lern.

Did Zombies 4: Rise of Vampires Tease Another Sequel?

Disney

Zed and Addison navigated an otherworldly conflict between Daywalkers and Vampires in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, and the two characters were instantly swooped in after they realized that the pair of chosen ones for both factions (Nova and Victor) were in love with each other (which was the exact kind of forbidden love that they endured during their first meeting).

In a story filled with twists and turns, Zombies 4 ended on a happy note after Zed and Addison convinced the two factions to work together to save their existence, ultimately preventing an all-out war.

While Disney has not officially greenlit Zombies 5, there are hints in Zombies 4 that there is more story to tell, such as the potential passing of the torch moment between Zed and Addison to newcomers Nova and Victor. This could suggest that the next movie will mainly focus on the lead daywalker and vampire's story, while Zed and Addison (the originals) are potentially sidelined to give way to the new age.

Interestingly, Milo Manheim (via Deadline) described Zombies 4 as "the start of a new trilogy," teasing that "the world could always use another Zombies movie:"

"It’s almost like the first three movies were one trilogy, and then this is like the start of another trilogy. I think that one of the amazing things about this franchise is that we’ve kind of created this universe that can go any direction. We’re really just expanding and literally getting outside of Seabrook. So I’m curious to see what happens. I think the world could always use another 'Zombies' movie."

Aside from focusing on the new generation, a potential Zombies 5 is also expected to address the big reveal about confirming the existence of mermaids and enormous sea creatures.