School Spirits is back for Season 2, picking up with the stellar cast led by former Disney star Peyton List.
The hit supernatural teen drama returns after a nearly two-year-hiatus and continues the story of Maddie Nears, a teenager who gets stuck in the afterlife and seeks to uncover what went into getting her there.
The show's second season has been teased as "darker" following up on Season 1's dramatic twist ending. It was revealed that Maddie had not died but had only just had her spirit booted by the afterlife by a mysterious dangerous presence.
Every Main Character and Actor in School Spirits Season 2
Peyton List - Maddie Nears
Peyton List returns as Maddie Nears a teenager investigating her own disappearance after she wakes up in the afterlife back in Season 1.
Season 2 will pick up with the character after revealing a dangerous spirit was the one behind her getting to the afterlife in the first place and her body is actually alive and well somewhere (read more about the School Spirits Season 1 twist here).
List is a former Disney star, having starred in the hit Disney Channel series Jessie. Her other roles include 27 Dresses and the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise.
Kristian Ventura - Simon Elroy
Kristian Ventura brings to life Simon Elroy, Maddies best friend and biggest co-conspirator in chasing the secret behind her disappearance.
He was the only living person who could see or hear Maddie from beyond, but the ending of Season 1 seemingly saw him forget about her, thinking she was just a figment of his imagination.
Ventura can also be seen in Hulu's Reboot, Gray Matter, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
Milo Manheim - Wally Clark
Wally Clark (played by Milo Manheim) is one of the teenage ghosts Maddie comes into contact with during her time in the afterlife. He is a former football star who was once a star high school football player.
Manheim is best known for his roles in the Disney Channel original Zombies movies, Thanksgiving (which he thinks could one day get a sequel), and Journey to Bethlehem.
Spencer MacPherson - Xavier Baxter
Spencer MacPherson brings to life Xavier Baxter yet again in Season 2. Xavier is Maddie's high school boyfriend who was revealed to be cheating on her with Claire during the events of Season 1.
MacPherson's previous credits include The Way Home, Degrassi: Next Class, and American Gothic.
Kiara Pichardo - Nicole Herrera
Kiara Pichardo's Nicole Herrera is Maddie's gal pal best friend who is hellbent on discovering what exactly happened to her now-missing bestie.
Pichardo is best known for her work in The Society, Mother/Android, and Love, Weddings & Other Disasters.
Sarah Yarkin - Rhonda
Sarah Yarkin returns as Rhonda in School Spirits Season 2. Rhonda is a fellow ghost joining Maddie in the afterlife who was tragically killed by her guidance counselor.
Yarkin's other work includes Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Happy Death Day 2U, and Single Parents.
Nick Pugliese - Charley
Nick Pugliese's Charley is a spectacle-wearing ghostly presence who helps Maddie as she adjusts to the world of the afterlife. Now a key part of her spectral team, Charley will help to uncover how to get Maddie back to her body.
Outside of School Spirits, Pugliese's only other major acting credits are Dramarama, A Denied Dream, and 13 Reasons Why.
Rainbow Wedell - Claire Zomer
At the heart of one of Season 1's biggest moments of betrayal was Rainbow Wedell's Claire Zomer. Claire is a cheerleader at Maddie's high school who Xavier cheated on Maddie with in the first batch of episodes.
Wedell can also be seen in The Wilds, The Bureau of Magical Things, and Generation Why?
Josh Zuckerman - Mr. Martin
Josh Zuckerman brings to life one of the few adult ghosts in School Spirits, Mr. Martin. Mr. Martin leads the Split River High Afterlife Support Group which Maddie joined in Season 1; however, he was revealed to have something to do with Janet taking over Maddie's body, setting up a dramatic turn for Season 2.
Zuckerman may be familiar to fans of Austin Powers in Goldmember, Sex Drive, and Feast.
Ian Tracey - Baxter
Ian Tracy's Sheriff Baxter is back in Season 2. Sheriff Baxter is Xavier's father and the sheriff of Red Pine County.
Tracey previously appeared in Virgin River, Billy the Kid, and 1994's Timecop.
Jess Gabor - Janet Hamilton
Serving as the big bad in Season 2 is Jess Gabor's Janet Hamilton. After it was revealed Maddie's body was inhabited by a spirit at the end of Season 1, it turns out that Janet happens to be that spirit. She is a ghost who died in the 1950s who has been seeking a way back to her mortal coil.
Gabor's other credits include Shameless, Confessional, and Criminal Minds.
Miles Elliot - Yuri
One of the new ghosts set to appear in Season 2 is Miles Elliot as Yuri. He is described as the spirit of someone who died in the 1970s.
Elliot can also be seen in Preacher, Vice Principals, and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.
Ci Hang Ma - Quinn
Another new ghost set to appear in Season 2 is Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, a former school band member who died in a bus accident in the early 2000s.
Hang Ma's resume is packed with appearances on Star Trek: Strange New World, Odd Squad, and Departure all under their belt.
School Spirits Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.