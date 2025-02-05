Simon's ability to interact with Maddie Nears' spirit in Split River High School has led many to wonder why he is the only student who can see and talk to her in School Spirits Season 2.

Simon Elroy is an outcast who served as one of Maddie's longtime best friends who was left struggling to cope with the fact that she suddenly disappeared in Season 1 of the Paramount+ original thriller series.

A good chunk of School Spirits' debut season mostly focused on Simon and Maddie's strong bond, helping one another to figure out how Maddie disappeared and how it ties to another spirit lurking in the shadows.

Why Simon Can See Maddie in School Spirits? Theories Explained

There are many theories on why Simon is the only alive student who can see and interact with his friend, Maddie Nears, in School Spirits.

In Season 1, Charley believed that Simon was having a difficult time moving on from Maddie's disappearance, leading to his ability to see and talk to her despite the fact that she is in her spiritual form.

Some have also theorized that Simon may have been involved in a near-death experience in the past, which is why he could see a ghost-like Maddie in the present.

Still, this doesn't explain why he can't see the other ghosts like Rhonda, Wally, and Charley.

However, during the Season 1 finale, it sheds some light as to why Simon and Maddie had an important connection to one another.

Speaking with UPI in April 2023, Kristian Ventura, who plays Simon in the series, teased that the Season 1 finale will "definitely" explain why Simon and Maddie can speak to each other:

"That will be the climax of the season finale. I've always considered there to be two mysteries: A. Who the heck killed Maddie? B. Why can Simon and Maddie talk to each other. Maybe the two are linked. Maybe there are different answers, but you are definitely going to know why they can speak [to each other] in the finale."

While the Season 1 finale did not explicitly explain why Simon can see Maddie, School Spirits' twist ending involving the fact that Maddie is not really dead could hold the answer to everything.

It was revealed in the finale that Maddie's spirit was pushed out of her body by Janet Hamilton, meaning that she is still alive and her body has been taken over by the said spirit (read more about Janet Hamilton's origins in School Spirits here).

Maddie not being dead combined with Simon's strong emotional bond to her could explain why the pair are the only ones who can interact with each other.

Will Simon Eventually See the Other Spirits in Split River High?

The first few episodes of School Spirits Season 2 revealed that Simon can only still see Maddie Nears and not the other spirits of the afterlife support group of Split River High.

It remains to be seen if Simon will end up seeing the other spirits in future episodes, considering that his attention is fixated on Maddie.

Aside from the strong emotional bond between Simon and Maddie, it is possible that Season 2 could provide a definitive answer to why Simon can talk to the spirit of his longtime friend.

School Spirits co-creator Megan Trinrud spoke with The Direct to tease how Season 2 will "dive a little deeper into the supernatural elements of the ghost world:"

"We do dive a little deeper into the supernatural elements of the ghost world. So that's very fun. We just get to learn a little bit more about the school and a little bit more about all the history of the ghosts, and that's been kind of a fun evolution for us."

Trinrud's comments could hint that Simon could be at the center of everything, considering he is a crucial character who is alive and connected to Maddie's spirits.

There is a chance that his backstory could further be explored, leading to a revelation that would hold the key to answering fans' questions about his connection to Maddie's spirit and the afterlife.

New episodes of School Spirits Season 2 premiere every Thursday on Paramount+ at midnight PT/3 A.M. ET.