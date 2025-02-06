School Spirits Season 2 adds another teen ghost in Split River High School in the form of Yuri, and Episode 2 sheds more light on his death.

The second season of Paramount+'s mystery thriller continues the story of Maddie Nears as she continues to search for answers to why Janet Hamilton snatched her body and pushed her spirit out of it.

With the help of the other teen ghosts trapped in the school, Maddie leads the search for another spirit who might hold the answer about Janet: Yuri (played by Miles Elliot).

Who is Yuri? School Spirits' New Teen Ghost Explained

Miles Elliot

In Schools Spirit Season 2, Episode 2, Yuri is introduced as a ghost who is laser-focused on his pottery. The other teen ghosts close to Maddie's circle believe he is Russian and doesn't speak English which is why they keep their distance from him.

However, in Season 2, Yuri suddenly speaks English when he tells Charley about the pot that Janet Hamilton made. Charley also learns that Yuri is not a fan of Mr. Martin's belief that spirits eventually crossover when the time is up.

Yuri appears to have embraced immortality, and he wants nothing to do with Maddie's quest to reunite with her body (read more about School Spirits Season 1's twist ending).

As Wally grows frustrated with Yuri's unwillingness to help, the two clash, leading to Wally breaking the pot that Janet made.

The fact that the pot did not reset after breaking seems odd, but this incident makes Wally and Maddie remember where Janet (posing as Maddie) is headed: her old family farm in Bingham County.

How Exactly Did Yuri Die?

Miles Elliot's Yuri is an exciting new addition to School Spirits Season 2's stacked cast.

However, the details of his death are still being kept under wraps, but it is revealed that Yuri died inside Split River High School's greenhouse.

The character's official description also says that Yuri is a ghost from the 1970s, meaning that he died around the same timeframe.

It's possible that more information will be revealed in the upcoming episodes about Yuri and why he decided to keep his distance from the other ghosts inside the high school.

Still, some have theorized that the shady Mr. Martin has something to do with Yuri's death, especially after School Spirits co-creator Megan Trinrud told The Direct that the character "has a very complicated past with all of these characters:"

"[Mr. Martin is a] very complex person... who has a very complicated past with all of these characters, and so it's going to be a lot of them examining their past with him as well... It's going to be really fun to watch it unfold."

If Mr. Martin does end up being involved in Yuri's death, it makes the character more dangerous than ever, meaning the afterlife support group needs to protect each other at all costs.

School Spirits Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.